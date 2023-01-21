ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

WATCH LIVE: Students sue Florida over AP African American studies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Three high school students are set to lead a lawsuit against the state of Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis over the education department’s rejection of an AP African American studies course, according to a release Tuesday. The release says the students will be joined by...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Debate builds over Florida’s rejection of AP African American course

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Saying that an African-American studies course “lacks educational value,” Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is defending its rejection of the curriculum, while Black religious leaders and elected officials are pledging to “fight like hell” against the decision. Black lawmakers, religious leaders and...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Apopka city leaders hold meeting to discuss annexing South Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. – The mayor of Apopka on Tuesday said he was encouraged by the large amount of people who attended a community meeting regarding the possible annexation of South Apopka. Residents of South Apopka said they are considering the increased benefits Apopka said it can offer compared to...
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

Silagy to step down as FPL chairman, CEO

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Eric Silagy, chairman, president and CEO of Florida Power & Light and a prominent figure in state political and business circles, will step down next month as head of the utility, the company announced Wednesday. John Ketchum, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy,...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

FPL proposes new customer rate hikes because of hurricanes, fuel prices

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Power and Light is calling for a 10% rate hike for Florida customers to help offset costs from two hurricanes and increased natural gas prices. FPL filed for the proposed rate hike on Monday with the Florida Public Service Commission. [TRENDING: Get ready: Roller coaster...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Flagler County to open cold weather shelters as near-freezing temps come to Florida

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County will be opening cold weather shelters Friday and Saturday as roller coaster weather brings 30-degree temperatures to Central Florida. “As temperatures approach freezing, serious medical conditions including hypothermia and frostbite can develop or be exacerbated,” said Joseph Hegedus, Flagler County Health and Human Services director. “We urge those who are unhoused or lack adequate heat at their residence to access the cold weather shelter.”
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

SpaceX, NASA set February date for Crew-6 launch from Florida coast

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA and SpaceX announced a date for the upcoming Crew-6 launch from Kennedy Space Center. The space agency said it is targeting Feb. 26 for a Falcon 9 launch to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in Central...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Cooler temps arrive in Central Florida, but more changes are on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – The front that has brought us a roller coaster of temperatures over the past few days will finally move south of the area, ushering in a nice start to the work week. Scattered showers overnight will clear through the morning, followed by gradual clearing skies. [TRENDING:...
click orlando

Tired of boring dates? Try these 10 ideas to spice up date nights

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is a booming area with plenty of fun and engaging activities to do throughout the week and into the weekend. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, below are some ideas that will make your date everlasting, and memorable. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy