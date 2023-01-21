Read full article on original website
Students, attorneys outline fight against Florida over rejected AP African American Studies course
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Students planning to fight against Florida’s rejection of an AP African American Studies course met in Tallahassee with their attorneys, including Ben Crump, to lay out their intent for a lawsuit. The students and their advocates rallied in Tallahassee, joined by members of Florida’s Legislative...
WATCH LIVE: Students sue Florida over AP African American studies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Three high school students are set to lead a lawsuit against the state of Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis over the education department’s rejection of an AP African American studies course, according to a release Tuesday. The release says the students will be joined by...
Debate builds over Florida’s rejection of AP African American course
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Saying that an African-American studies course “lacks educational value,” Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is defending its rejection of the curriculum, while Black religious leaders and elected officials are pledging to “fight like hell” against the decision. Black lawmakers, religious leaders and...
‘Very aggravating:’ Attorney general reviewing complaints against Volusia hot tub company
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is reviewing complaints against a Volusia County company that sells used hot tubs on Facebook Marketplace and other online classified sites, an agency spokesperson told News 6. At least eight customers have filed formal complaints with Moody’s office claiming the...
Apopka city leaders hold meeting to discuss annexing South Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. – The mayor of Apopka on Tuesday said he was encouraged by the large amount of people who attended a community meeting regarding the possible annexation of South Apopka. Residents of South Apopka said they are considering the increased benefits Apopka said it can offer compared to...
Website tracks homelessness trends in Central Florida. New data helps find solutions
ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida volunteers are working to combat homelessness by gathering data that will help allocate federal resources, understand local trends and inform policy change. The Point-In-Time (PIT) count found that 2,151 people in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties in 2022 were experiencing homelessness on a single...
More than 5,000 Florida lotto winners flagged for potential DEO debt within a year
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida State Lottery recently said over 5,000 winners “show(ed) potential outstanding state owed debt balance” within the last year. A public records request filed by WKMG-TV News 6 to the state lottery office shows that a total of 5,060 winners from Jan. 1, 2022, to Jan. 10, 2023, owed money.
Ask Trooper Steve: Why does Florida not have a front, rear license plate?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Why does Florida not have a front and rear license plate?”
Silagy to step down as FPL chairman, CEO
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Eric Silagy, chairman, president and CEO of Florida Power & Light and a prominent figure in state political and business circles, will step down next month as head of the utility, the company announced Wednesday. John Ketchum, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy,...
Student injured in fall from second-story walkway at Florida high school
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A St. Johns County student was injured Tuesday after falling from a second-story walkway at Pedro Menendez High School, according to News 6 partner News4JAX. A school district spokesperson said after the student fell, rescue crews responded and the student was flown to HCA...
FPL proposes new customer rate hikes because of hurricanes, fuel prices
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Power and Light is calling for a 10% rate hike for Florida customers to help offset costs from two hurricanes and increased natural gas prices. FPL filed for the proposed rate hike on Monday with the Florida Public Service Commission. [TRENDING: Get ready: Roller coaster...
‘Heart shattering:’ Families of late tow truck drivers spread awareness about Florida’s Move Over law
ORLANDO, Fla. – Family members of tow truck drivers killed in crashes where drivers failed to move over are helping spread awareness for the Florida law requiring drivers to move over for stopped vehicles on the roadside helping drivers or providing services. “Everyone knows to move over. If you...
Flagler County to open cold weather shelters as near-freezing temps come to Florida
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County will be opening cold weather shelters Friday and Saturday as roller coaster weather brings 30-degree temperatures to Central Florida. “As temperatures approach freezing, serious medical conditions including hypothermia and frostbite can develop or be exacerbated,” said Joseph Hegedus, Flagler County Health and Human Services director. “We urge those who are unhoused or lack adequate heat at their residence to access the cold weather shelter.”
SpaceX, NASA set February date for Crew-6 launch from Florida coast
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA and SpaceX announced a date for the upcoming Crew-6 launch from Kennedy Space Center. The space agency said it is targeting Feb. 26 for a Falcon 9 launch to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in Central...
Cooler temps arrive in Central Florida, but more changes are on the way
ORLANDO, Fla. – The front that has brought us a roller coaster of temperatures over the past few days will finally move south of the area, ushering in a nice start to the work week. Scattered showers overnight will clear through the morning, followed by gradual clearing skies. [TRENDING:...
Tired of boring dates? Try these 10 ideas to spice up date nights
ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is a booming area with plenty of fun and engaging activities to do throughout the week and into the weekend. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, below are some ideas that will make your date everlasting, and memorable. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
