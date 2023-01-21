RALEIGH, N.C. – It was a rollercoaster of a game for a Notre Dame men’s basketball team (9-12, 1-9) in search of its first ACC road win. From down 11 to up seven in the first half, to rallying down nine in the second half to down just one against a talented (RV/RV) NC State (16-5, 6-4) squad. Trailing just 73-76 with under two minutes remaining, the Wolfpack were able to pull away and close out the 85-82 win.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO