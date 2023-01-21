Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
und.com
Irish Fall in Final Two Minutes, 85-82, at NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. – It was a rollercoaster of a game for a Notre Dame men’s basketball team (9-12, 1-9) in search of its first ACC road win. From down 11 to up seven in the first half, to rallying down nine in the second half to down just one against a talented (RV/RV) NC State (16-5, 6-4) squad. Trailing just 73-76 with under two minutes remaining, the Wolfpack were able to pull away and close out the 85-82 win.
Notre Dame Loses Top Recruit After Mike Brey Announcement
Notre Dame men's basketball head coach Mike Brey announced last week that he's stepping down after the 2022-23 season. According to On3's Joe Tipton, four-star recruit Brady Dunlap requested a release from his national letter of intent following Brey's decision. "Due to the announcement of Coach ...
Big Time 2025 QB Antwann Hill Jr. Surprised By Notre Dame Offer
Notre Dame is keeping close eyes on some of the top 2025 quarterback recruits, including Georgia signal caller Antwann Hill Jr.
und.com
Game 21 Preview: Irish at NC State
GAME 21:NOTRE DAME (9-11, 1-8) at NC STATE (15-5, 5-4) RALEIGH, N.C. – In the post-game press conference after the Boston College loss, Notre Dame graduate guard Cormac Ryan vowed that this team will keep throwing punches and keep fighting. They’ll get that opportunity on Tuesday night against a team poised to make the NCAA Tournament in NC State. The Fighting Irish, who are still searching for that first coveted road win of the year, will tip against the Wolfpack at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
und.com
Hidalgo, Risch are 2023 McDonald's All-Americans
CHICAGO, Ill. — Notre Dame is the only team in the country that signed three HoopGurlz top-20 recruits in its 2023 class, and two of them earned top national honors on Tuesday. McDonald’s has announced that Irish signees Hannah Hidalgo and Emma Risch will be two of 24 high school senior women to play on the 2023 McDonald’s All-American team. The two games — both men and women — will be played at the Toyota Center in Houston on March 28.
Running Back Tory Blaylock Dreamed About A Notre Dame Offer Growing Up
Notre Dame offered elite 2025 running back Tory Blaylock recently, who has dreamed about this offer for a long time
und.com
Bischel Tabbed Third Star
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – For the second consecutive week, senior netminder Ryan Bischel has been named Third Star of the Week by the Big Ten Conference. Having started both games in goal for the Irish last weekend, Bischel recorded a .959 save percentage, stopping 94 of 98 shots faced, backstopping his team to the road split against No. 6/6 Penn State.
und.com
Irish Complete Perfect Weekend to Begin 2023 Season
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame Women’s tennis team completed a perfect 4-0 weekend inside Eck Tennis Pavilion to start the 2023 season this past weekend. The Fighting Irish earned dual match victories over Michigan State and Butler on Saturday, before sweeping Xavier and UIC Sunday. Notre Dame lost just three points all weekend, giving up one to Butler and falling in doubles and in one singles match with UIC.
WISH-TV
Indiana fish record falls again on Lake Michigan outing
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — Just two weeks after a Valparaiso man broke Indiana’s 32-year fish record for the largest burbot, another man came along and broke the record again, the state Department of Natural Resources says. Phillip Duracz on Jan. 10 caught a new state record burbot weighing...
WIBC.com
Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants
Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
Massive H.S. Sports Complex Expected to Generate $65M Annually
A huge high school athletics facility that would attract schools from around the country could generate $65 million in annual revenue, according to the developer. A 230,000-square-foot sports complex coming to the small Indiana town of Mishawaka is expected to be the latest youth sports facility aimed to generate tourism revenue.
abc57.com
Missing South Bend woman found
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department has confirmed that 33-year-old Katherine Rivera of South Bend has been found. Rivera was last seen on Wednesday and was reported missing on Friday. Police have confirmed that she is safe.
News Now Warsaw
Snowfall prediction: 5 to 7 inches in Warsaw Wednesday
WARSAW — Meteorologist Matt Rudkin is predicting five to seven inches of snowfall is possible in Warsaw Wednesday. Unlike many storms, this system storm will likely dump more snow to the south and to the east of Kosciusko County. Kosciusko County is under a weather advisory for much of...
Developer Takes a High-End Approach to Low-Income Housing in South Bend
Jordan Richardson was working as a developer in South Bend, Indiana, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, emphasizing social disparities and highlighting the impact of a family’s social environment on their well-being and quality of life. “I saw some things that, in my mind, were directly correlated to poverty, especially...
abc57.com
South Bend Common Council meeting cancelled for January 23
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Common Council meeting has been cancelled for Monday because the public was not notified of the meeting in time, according to council president Sharon McBride. The City Clerk must post notice of a Common Council meeting at least 48 hours before the scheduled...
WNDU
3 hurt in crash on South Bend’s south side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Saturday night on South Bend’s south side. Police were called around 6:10 p.m. to the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive, where they found three cars involved in a crash, plus a fourth damaged by debris.
95.3 MNC
Three people hurt, driver detained after crash at Ironwood and Ireland in South Bend
Alcohol may be a factor in a multi-vehicle crash in South Bend that injured three people. The collision happened just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive. A total of four cars were impacted – three were involved in the initial...
WNDU
When sandwiches fly; Jimmy John’s delivery driver tosses sandwich at customer’s house
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new video captured on a Ring doorbell cam shows a delivery driver from a popular sandwich chain tossing a customer’s order to their door. Jimmy John’s is known for their Freaky Fast, Freaky Good sandwiches, but on Saturday night around 9 p.m. on Sutherland Lane in South Bend, this airmail delivery might not be what the longtime customer expected.
WNDU
Police: South Bend residents urged to be vigilant after string of robberies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents in South Bend are urged to be more cautious when traveling after a string of robberies over the weekend. According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to seven robberies across various parts of the city from Saturday through early Monday morning. Multiple suspects have been arrested in relation to some of the burglaries; however, there are still active cases ongoing.
Times-Union Newspaper
Minor Injuries Reported
Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department officers investigate a single-vehicle rollover accident that happened at 4:21 a.m. Monday on CR 900N, west of Ind. 15. There were only minor injuries, according to KCSD Public Information Officer Doug Light. Icy road conditions may have been a factor.
