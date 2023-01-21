Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Jeremy Renner was trying to save nephew when plow crushed him
After Avengers star Jeremy Renner broke more than 30 bones, landing him in critical condition from a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day, new details from a Nevada sheriff’s report reveal that the actor was attempting to prevent the vehicle from hitting his adult nephew, reports CNN.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
A young woman is pregnant by her sister's husband when her sister just had a new baby and she was in her home to help
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. Sometimes tradition hurts instead of heal. In my part of the world, it is the cultural norm to provide care for a new mother and her baby. Once the baby arrives, another belief is that you can never take the baby out in public until after the first nine days.
Fans call deputies after Britney Spears deleted Instagram account: report
Fans of Britney Spears called law enforcement after the pop star deleted her Instagram account. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ they received calls about Spears on Tuesday around 11 p.m.
A.V. Club
Julian Sands' brother believes he is dead as search continues
The search for Julian Sands (A Room With A View) continues nearly two weeks after the actor went hiking on Mount Baldy in California. The San Bernardino County Sheriff announced on Tuesday that an unrelated hiker had been found alive in the course of the search (per People), but Sands remains missing. The Sheriff’s department stated that no evidence of Sands had been discovered, but “The search will continue, weather and ground conditions permitting.”
Comments / 0