A.V. Club

Jeremy Renner was trying to save nephew when plow crushed him

After Avengers star Jeremy Renner broke more than 30 bones, landing him in critical condition from a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day, new details from a Nevada sheriff’s report reveal that the actor was attempting to prevent the vehicle from hitting his adult nephew, reports CNN.
NEVADA STATE
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A.V. Club

Julian Sands' brother believes he is dead as search continues

The search for Julian Sands (A Room With A View) continues nearly two weeks after the actor went hiking on Mount Baldy in California. The San Bernardino County Sheriff announced on Tuesday that an unrelated hiker had been found alive in the course of the search (per People), but Sands remains missing. The Sheriff’s department stated that no evidence of Sands had been discovered, but “The search will continue, weather and ground conditions permitting.”
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

