Try to guess what is the 3rd most Instagramable city in NJ
Most of New Jersey is a collection of sprawling suburban towns and bedroom communities that cover a large portion of the central and northern parts of the state. We do have cities, but a good portion of the population is in suburbia; with some exceptions. When people do go to our cities, they love sharing their experience on Instagram.
Sweet! Is a New Crumbl Cookies Coming to This South Jersey Location?
Get your sweet tooth ready in Gloucester County! Another Crumbl Cookies is coming. Honestly, there can never be enough of them, if you ask me. According to a picture posted by Facebook community page "South Jersey Food Scene", a new Crumbl Cookies location was spotted under construction. The signage is up, and the windows are papered up with signs that say "Coming Soon." Wooh!! Click HERE to see the picture.
NJ launches investigation after votes were double-counted in Monmouth County
TRENTON – The state has announced an investigation into the Monmouth County election process last fall after inaccurate vote tallies were discovered that could possibly change the outcome of one local race. Following the November election, the final three seats for the board of education in Ocean Township had...
These NJ towns have the most households earning more than $200K
The number of households bringing in more than $200,000 annually has shot up significantly in many New Jersey towns over the past 10 years. The sports betting community platform OLBG has analyzed U.S. Census data to determine which municipalities in the Garden State have the greatest number of homes with incomes of more than $200,000.
These are the warmest and coldest cities in NJ
Climate change or not, there have always been cities in NJ that just seem warmer. Or cooler. And with the recent odd weather we’ve had here in the state, I decided to do a little research on where it’s actually coldest and warmest. The overwhelming consensus on city-data.com...
Top New Jersey news for Tuesday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday. NJ police could impound and destroy so-called 'boom cars'. ⬛ What is concierge medicine? NJ doctors explain the benefits. According to Dr. Gary Schwartz, who runs a membership-based model in Hackensack, the concept of concierge medicine returns patients to "the...
Italian Peoples Bakery in Hamilton, NJ Making More Eagles Bread With a Twist This Time
E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles! Are you gearing up for the game yet?. Starting tomorrow (Thursday, January 26th) Italian Peoples Bakery & Deli, with locations in Mercer and Bucks County, is once again offering its famous Eagles bread in time for the big playoff game against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Last weekend the bread was a big hit with Birds fans, it flew off the shelves.
Is It Illegal to Flip Off a Cop in New Jersey?
When's the last time you flipped somebody the bird?. This is 1000% not an uncommon thing in New Jersey, as we can be a ... let's say, "expressive" variety of people. We can be as proficient in the art of foul four-letter words as Joe Pesci. And while we're driving...
Abused & abandoned — NJ pup needs miracle
💛 Athena, a pit bull, was rescued from an abandoned property in Newark. 💛 One of the worst cases of abuse they have ever seen. Another heart-wrenching story of animal abuse and abandonment in New Jersey. An emaciated pit bull named Athena was found on an abandoned property...
NJ drivers, a $15 item could avoid a $1,000 ticket this winter
Sure we haven't had much snow this winter, but February is looming and could be saying, "Hold my beer." When snow hits this or any other winter in New Jersey, it's a pain to deal with. Even just to get out of your driveway you have to clear that snow off your car. When you don't get all of it there could be big consequences.
NJ Powerball jackpot slowly creeps up to $526M
💲 Wednesday's Powerball jackpot grows to $526 million. 💲 The last time the grand prize was won was Nov. 19. On the heels of one of the biggest lottery jackpots in US history, the Powerball jackpot has been slowly growing over the last few weeks. Monday night's drawing...
Wildwood, NJ attraction may get title of best pop culture museum in U.S.
WILDWOOD — Already known for its free beaches and 2.5-mile boardwalk, the Wildwoods may soon be recognized for something else: having the best pop culture museum in the country. The Doo Wop Experience Museum in Wildwood is in the running for "Best Pop Culture Museum" in USA Today's 10Best...
61 NJ Lottery prizes of $1M or more — where they were sold
Not one New Jersey retailer sold a jackpot-winning ticket for any Powerball or Mega Millions drawing in 2022, but players throughout the state still managed to claim 61 prizes worth $1,000,000 or more across several New Jersey Lottery games. The agency on Wednesday released an interactive map (below) so you...
A ‘weather aware’ Wednesday for NJ: Limited snow, heavy rain and wind
Our next storm system arrives Wednesday. And it's going to be a doozy — a powerful, multi-impact weathermaker. But we are not ringing alarm bells for just snow. There are several other impacts in play: Heavy rain, gusty winds, and coastal flooding. There have been very few changes to...
Do you have to have your headlights on when it rains in NJ?
We've had quite a few rainy days since the beginning of the year. It's better than snow this time of year but can also be dangerous for driving, especially on a highway or in heavy rain. You'll see cars with their lights on and then suddenly here comes a car with no lights on that seems to appear out of nowhere.
When Can You See The Impractical Jokers Live in NJ?
Some of New Jersey’s funniest local celebs are going on tour this year and they’ll be making a few stops throughout the Garden State along the way. The Impractical Jokers are taking their hysterical show on the road and they’re going to be in our area soon!
Why Campbell’s expansion plans are so mmm mmm good for NJ (Opinion)
An article on New Nersey 101.5 by Bill Doyle recently detailed the grand expansion plans for Campbell’s Soup in Camden, New Jersey. It said that over the next three years, the company plans to invest approximately $50 million to enhance its Camden facilities. Campbell’s has always been a staple...
Looking for just a blowout? Drybar salon is opening in Toms River, NJ next month
Another Drybar salon is opening in New Jersey and it’s a rare sight for the beauty world in the Garden State. Toms River will be home to one of only a few of these salons across the state. Drybar is a chain salon that only focuses on blowouts. There’s...
The Showboat in AC to get multi-million dollar upgrade
Bart Blatstein, the owner of Showboat Resort, has announced that the final phase of remodeling the iconic hotel’s 800 rooms, suites, lobby and other common areas is underway. The $50 million dollar renovation project will be completed just in time for the grand opening of the $100 million dollar...
The Top Google Searches About NJ Prove We’re The “It” Girl
New Jersey is one of those places that everyone just loves to make fun of. We’ll always be the brunt of the joke, but in reality, we know everyone is just obsessed with us. We really have it all here. During the winters if you want to go skiing in the Poconos, you’re so close.
