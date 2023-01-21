Read full article on original website
msn.com
Worst Cruise Ships in the World
The cruising industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite more cancellations in recent news, we're hoping for a comeback in the near future. After all, more than 26 million passengers set sail in 2018 — a 3 percent year-over-year increase from previous years — so who's to say those numbers can't eventually return?
msn.com
Passengers applauded and got 'really emotional' after a Royal Caribbean cruise liner rescued 17 people from a tiny boat in the Bahamas
Slide 1 of 125: Royal Caribbean invited me to sail on its new Wonder of the Seas for two nights in early December. The world's largest cruise ship had unique amenities I had never seen on a ship before. I've historically disliked cruises but the Wonder of the Seas is now my favorite ship.
Inside the Magic
Cruise Line Accident Causes Water to Flood Massive Ship, Pour Over Sides
When embarking on a cruise, Guests have a lot of choices. Guests have the tough choice of actually choosing which cruise line they want to go with, whether it be with Carnival, Disney, MSC Cruises, Holland America Cruise Line, or Norwegian Cruise Line. Of course, there’s also the Royal Caribbean...
cruisefever.net
Carnival Cruise Ship Headed to Dry Dock Later This Week
Carnival Cruise Line’s second oldest ship, Carnival Elation, is headed to a three week dry dock at the end of the week. Carnival Elation is currently on a week long cruise to the Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas from Jacksonville, Florida. When the cruise ends on Saturday, the ship will be out of service for the next three weeks while the vessel goes into dry dock.
The code you never want to see on your boarding pass as it could make you miss your flight
NEXT time you're heading to the airport check your boarding pass before you arrive. And if you see SSSS on it, you could even end up being late for your flight. The code stands for "Secondary Security Screening Selection" which means that the passenger has been selected for additional screening by security.
TravelPulse
Norwegian Cruise Line Reportedly Cutting Back Onboard Entertainment
Norwegian Cruise Line is reportedly taking more cost-cutting measures this winter by eliminating some onboard entertainment options. "After bringing our entire fleet back into service we have reached the time where we transition from operating in a 'relaunch' mode to a steadier state of operations," the cruise line stated in an email to a crew member reported by Crew-Center.com. "As part of this transition, Norwegian Cruise Line is adjusting its shipboard entertainment operations."
A Delta passenger said there were screams in the cabin when the plane aborted a takeoff while speeding down the runway at JFK
Donall Brian Healy told Insider the pilot told passengers an American flight had passed in front of their plane, forcing it to stop very suddenly.
addictedtovacation.com
The Only 7-Day Caribbean Cruise Packing List You Need
Are you going on a Caribbean cruise, and you are wondering what to pack? We’ve got you covered. Here’s the packing list for a 7-day Caribbean cruise. A Caribbean vacation on a cruise ship offers an opportunity to explore several islands, walk on beautiful sandy beaches, and interact with different cultures. You also get an opportunity to savor great Caribbean cuisines, explore different cities and participate in various fun activities. And most importantly, you will relax and unwind away from your busy schedule.
msn.com
I spent 7 nights in a 179-square-foot room on the world's largest cruise ship. Take a look inside my cabin.
Slide 1 of 30: I booked a stateroom on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, the biggest cruise ship. The 179-square-foot cabin came with a private bathroom, a king-size bed, and an ocean view. I thought I'd feel cramped in the room, but it had everything I needed and left no space unused. Read the original article on Insider.
Massive waves bombard Drake Passage cruise ships in viral videos. What to know about Antarctica cruises
Viral videos showing rough seas in the infamous Drake Passage where cruise ships travel to Antarctica show a scene that is "very common," according to one travel expert.
Carnival Cruise Line Makes Major Dining Change
Food plays a major role on a cruise and cruise lines have to balance a lot of different concerns when setting their menus. Passengers want a lot of choices, for example, but cruise lines don't want to waste money on items that a few people like, that aren't popular overall.
I've sailed on 5 different cruise lines, and Norwegian became my favorite after just one voyage. Here's why.
After cruising with Disney, Princess, and Royal Caribbean, I thought Norwegian had the best food, entertainment, and accommodations.
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
I’m a flight attendant and there is an item passengers always forget to pack for a holiday
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed the one item holidaymakers always forget to pack. Steven Daniel, who has worked for SkyWest Airlines for two years, knows how to pack well as part of the job. He recently revealed that travellers forget to take an umbrella with them. He told Thrillist: "As...
I've spent hundreds of hours on long-haul Amtrak rides. Here are my 10 best tips for first-time riders.
When I travel in Amtrak's coach section, I take advantage of the observation car, pack my own food in a cooler, and bring a mini pillow and blanket.
Clayton News Daily
Is a Royal Caribbean or Carnival Drink Package Worth it?
An all-inclusive beverage package that gives you access to beer, wine, liquor, bottled water, soda, specialty coffee, and even shake/smoothies may cost more than your cruise fare. That's especially true right now when many cruise cabins are being sold at discounted rates while drink-package prices have inched up. Deciding whether...
JFK airport sees second dangerous incident in days as JetBlue flight 'bumps' another plane
A JetBlue flight made "light contact" with another plane while taxiing on the tarmac at JFK Airport on Wednesday, just days after a near-fatal collision at the airport.
msn.com
I worked on cruise ships for 6 years. Here are 11 things that surprised me about the job.
During the six years that I worked on cruises, a number of things surprised me about life at sea. The crew had its own bars, its own social events, and in some cases, even its own cabin stewards. My coworkers had their own onboard currency and side hustles, like cutting...
msn.com
I sailed on the world's largest cruise ship — Royal Caribbean's 9,300-person Wonder of the Seas — and it's my new favorite
Slide 1 of 125: Royal Caribbean invited me to sail on its new Wonder of the Seas for two nights in early December. The world's largest cruise ship had unique amenities I had never seen on a ship before. I've historically disliked cruises but the Wonder of the Seas is now my favorite ship. Read the original article on Business Insider.
Cruise Line Makes Smoking Change. Could Royal Caribbean Follow?
Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Lines still allow smoking in their casinos and in select areas onboard. Here's what could change.
