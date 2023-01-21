ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avery Howell's one-of-a-kind competitive nature has Boise in Class 5A title mix. 'She's just different.'

By Brandon Walton
 4 days ago

BOISE, Idaho - Ashley Gill spent nearly a decade as an NCAA Division I basketball coach between Washington State University and Utah State and saw her share of talented players.

But most competitive?

That distinction belongs to a teenager.

It has served Avery Howell well over the years. With 20 NCAA Division I offers and counting, the 6-foot Boise High School junior forward is widely considered the state's best prospect. She's among the state leaders in points (365), rebounds (206), double-doubles (12), steals (57) and field goal percentage (54%).

"She takes competitiveness to another level," said Gill, now director and coach of the Meta Hoops U17 girls club basketball team. "Almost where I think sometimes it’s hard for girls to understand how competitive Avery is. And that can be challenging at times."

For perspective, Howell is in the gym shooting by 4:30 each morning. She also took the most shots for Meta Hoops last spring and even memorized the totals of her fellow teammates just to make sure she was always ahead. And during a recent practice for Boise, Howell and a teammate raced to the free-throw line for a shooting drill. They arrived exactly at the same time. But Howell didn't budge until eventually the teammate relented in letting her go first.

"How many 16-17-year olds do you know that want to go to bed at 8:30 (p.m.)?" Boise coach Kim Brydges said. "She legit wakes up and goes and shoots every morning before school. Some kids like to say they do that or do it, but not really get the work in, she gets the work in. Before most kids are waking up before their first-period class, she’s probably already got up a 1,000 shots."

While Howell has been playing basketball since the second grade, her competitive fervor really began three years ago.

She was on the Hoop Dreams’ eighth-grade club girls basketball team that was invited to play in the Mamba Cup Series in December of 2019 - a tournament created by late NBA star Kobe Bryant.

Howell’s undermanned team actually played against Bryant’s team, which included his daughter, Gianna, in the semifinals. They lost by seven points. Afterward, Howell was one of only eight players named to the tournament’s all-star team.

Bryant met and took pictures with the team afterward. He was so impressed that he invited them back for a tournament the following month at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.

Howell's team again was supposed to meet with Bryant after its first game in the January tournament. Players were eating at In-N-Out when they received the devastating news about Bryant and Gianna, who along with seven others, perished in a helicopter crash while on their way to the event.

"The whole atmosphere of the place completely changed. The tournament got shut down," Howell said. "All of us were just a mess. I was waiting for my parents, just trying to get back home. People were trying to interview us as we were getting off the plane."

The next few months weren’t easier on her, either.

The coronavirus pandemic shut down her club seasons for the spring and summer. But not wanting to be away from basketball, Howell spent most of her time at T3, an innovative basketball training facility in Boise. When she wasn't at school, she was there shooting.

"I just definitely relied on basketball and it showed me the potential that I have," Howell said.”

Everyone else saw it during her ninth-grade campaign, too.

She started all but one game for a Brave team fresh off of three consecutive state tournament appearances and a consolation title. The only game she didn’t start in was the opening game of the season. And the only reason why, was Howell was sick and missed practice the day before.

"I remember it so well," Howell said with a laugh. "I was a little frustrated by it."

Howell averaged 8.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game to help Boise win back-to-back consolation titles and earn all-5A Southern Idaho Conference second-team honors.

"I’ve been at this for a long time, and even as a freshman, she would communicate on the floor like an upperclassman," Brydges said. "If the team wasn’t doing what they should do, she was the one that would rally them together or want to huddle them.

"I don’t think I’ve ever coached a freshman that exhibited those behaviors. Especially behaviors that were received well by her teammates. Sometimes if you get a vocal freshman, those upperclassmen are going to put you in your place. But I think everybody saw what she brought to our team."

But with three future college players on the roster, including Ashley Banks (Southern Utah), Howell wasn’t necessarily the first name people thought of going into last season. She was by the end of it, though.

She led Boise in rebounds (12.1), steals (2.4) and assists (2.2) while finishing just 19 points away from being its leading scorer as well. Howell was an all-5A SIC first-team selection, the league’s defensive player of the year and made the first-team all-state squad.

It all allowed the Brave to win a first district title in 18 years. Boise was also just 21 seconds away from its first state championship since 2005.

However, up 35-33 on Timberline, Howell inbounded the pass to Ella Nelson, who was quickly double-teamed for a turnover.

"I inbounded the ball and I don’t think it was very clean," Howell said. "And then honestly, it’s all kind of a little bit fuzzy on what happened."

Timberline's Lauren McCall sank a step-back 3-pointer to give the Wolves a 36-35 lead with 15 seconds to go. Banks had a nice look on the other end, which she missed - and Howell got tied up on the loose ball.

Eventually, the clock ran out on the team's championship dreams.

While everyone around her in the locker room wept, Howell sat and stared in silence. The only thing on her mind was how she had missed on a free throw attempt earlier in the game. That was her only miss from the charity stripe all game. Howell waited until she was home all alone to flood her pillow with tears.

"It’s never left her mind," sophomore guard Alison Turcke said. "She wants to make up for it by getting back there."

Howell began doing so by getting back in the gym with Gill at T3 the very next morning.

"Getting back in the gym was the biggest thing for me," Howell said. "It was one game, one moment - one awful moment. But Kobe Bryant always said, ‘You're gonna win one day and then you’re gonna lose one the next.'"

She hasn’t looked back since.

Howell racked up 16 offers in the offseason, including Oklahoma State, Minnesota and Gonzaga, by attending events such as Coach Wooten’s Top-150, an invite-only camp in Mansfield, Texas that features the 150 best players in the nation. She also played at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Chicago. It is one of the biggest tournaments in the country. Last year’s version had more than 1,000 teams, 300 courts and people in attendance like Geno Auriemma, the 11-time national championship winning coach at UConn.

But Howell hasn’t dwelled on any of that. She’s been more focused on things like trying to improve her 3-point shot, which is already at 40%. Howell has drained 20 3-pointers, which is among the most in the state this season.

"She has one so-called bad shooting night and she’s so hard on herself," Gill said. "I honestly don’t even think that she knew she was shooting 41% (at the time) until I brought it to her attention. She’s just different, man. She’s just different."

Howell leads the team in points (20.4), rebounds (11.4), field-goal percentage (54%), free-throws made (97), free-throw percentage (77%), steals (3.2) and assists (2.9). Her many highlights this season include a 33-point explosion against Eagle and a 21-point and 21-rebound performance in a 60-18 win over Centennial where afterwards, the only thing Howell thought about was how she was just two rebounds short of an SIC record.

She’s had a similar approach to the team this season.

The Brave have already wrapped up a share of the 5A SIC title. They're on a 17-game winning streak. All of their wins have come by double digits with an average margin of victory of 32 points. It's the longest in the program since 2009 and is currently the second-longest active one in the state behind only Melba and Thunder Ridge, which are tied at 18.

But there’s only one thing on Howell’s mind.

A state title.

"She wants it badly," Brydges said. "I try to temper that a little bit. I want that as a goal. That’s definitely on our goal sheet. But I try to keep us in the here and now because there’s a lot of basketball to be played before that happens."

Especially on a team, that for the first time during Brydges’ 18-year tenure, there isn’t a single senior on the roster. But as a team captain this season, Howell has shouldered much of that responsibility. It’s something Gill challenged her on before the start of the season.

And naturally, her competitive nature kicked in.

"Avery is a true leader," Brydges said. "When she says, ‘This is where we’re going,’ everybody else jumps on that ship."

