Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
What happened the last time Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy faced off?
On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers for the right to play in Super Bowl LVII. The quarterback battle is intriguing, pitting Philly's possible MVP candidate, Jalen Hurts, against "Mr. Irrelevant," the 49ers' Brock Purdy. However, Sunday's conference title game won't be the first time Hurts and Purdy have faced off. The two went head-to-head during their college days in 2019 when Hurts and the Oklahoma Sooners got the better of Purdy and the Iowa State Cyclones.
Report: Free agent RB linked to Bears turns down Giants deal
A new report spills some important details of a contract a 2023 free agent running back turned down recently. Saquan Barkley is just one expensive player on the New York Giants offense the team will have to consider re-signing. (Quarterback Daniel Jones is up for a new contract as well.) And if the two parties can’t come to an agreement, Barkley would have a chance to go to Chicago.
Steelers Address Left Side Of Offensive Line, Take Mauler Up Front In Daniel Jeremiah’s First 2023 NFL Mock Draft
It’s an important upcoming draft for Pittsburgh Steelers general manager, Omar Khan. With three picks in the top 50, it’s important Khan capitalizes on some talent in some much-needed areas. While the offensive line ended up being much better than expected in 2022, it’s still an area that could use reinforcements. With the Steelers now over a week removed from the end of their season, mock draft season is officially here.
George Kittle gave touchdown ball to 49ers legend
George Kittle hooked up a 49ers legend with a touchdown ball on Sunday. Christian McCaffrey rushed for a two-yard touchdown on a second-and-goal play to start the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. McCaffrey spiked the ball after his...
Broncos down to two finalists for head coach job?
There are five NFL teams looking to fill head coach vacancies, and nobody has made a hire yet. But one NFL reporter believes the Denver Broncos could be close to making a decision. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said late Tuesday night that the Broncos could make a decision on...
Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs said to him after playoff loss
Stefon Diggs took the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss very hard on Sunday, and one of his teammates revealed what the wide receiver was saying following the game. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed Monday that he spoke to Diggs following the Bills’ 27-10 playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. McKenzie said Diggs was asking him how the Bills had lost, and how the outcome was the same every year.
This Saints-Raiders Trade Sends Derek Carr To New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints are entering the NFL offseason potentially looking for a new franchise quarterback. With plenty of quarterbacks expected to be available, there are a few names to watch. One of those names could be Las Vegas Raiders signal-caller Derek Carr, who is expected to be traded this offseason.
A former Steeler will win first Super Bowl this season
The final four teams are set. With the Bengals, Chiefs, 49ers and Eagles left playing for the Super Bowl, a former Steeler will officially win his first ring this season. It is unknown which ex-Steeler it will be , but Bengals CB Mike Hilton, Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, 49ers WR Ray-Ray McCloud or Eagles DT Javon Hargrave will raise the Lombardi Trophy, a first for whichever one wins his final game this postseason.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Buys Hidden Hills Vineyard Estate
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford recently bought his family a new home. According to Dirt.com, the star quarterback used some of his four-year $160 million contract extension that he signed leading the Rams to their Super Bowl victory last February. The report states that Stafford spent $10.5 million on a Vineyard estate in Hidden Hills, California.
A Steelers Free Agency Mistake In 2021 Is Clearly Evident Two Years Later
The Pittsburgh Steelers organization has been known for bringing in top talent via the draft/undrafted free agency and rewarding those players once they prove themselves after a few years of successful on-field play. The most recent examples include TJ Watt, Cameron Sutton, Terrell Edmunds and Chris Boswell. With that said, some guys are bound to slip away because of certain cap situations and greater needs on the roster. Back in 2021, the franchise decided not to bring back a key piece on defense because of the financial state of the team and Sutton’s expected extension to be less of an expense.
Giants in danger of losing offensive coordinator after just one season
The New York Giants defeated all odds during the 2022 season by reaching the Divisional round of the playoffs. Nobody anticipated they would make it so far, given the state of the roster and how many reserves were playing prominent roles. Offensively, the Giants took a significant step forward, notably...
Panthers Interviewed Interim HC Steve Wilks Again
This seems to indicate Wilks is one of the finalists as Carolina starts to narrow down its search, as he should be after guiding the team to a 6-6 record after taking over following a 1-4 start. Wilks, 52, began his NFL coaching career with the Bears as their defensive...
49ers' Kyle Shanahan defends Arik Armstead over missed safety vs. Cowboys
"I think he thought Dak was going to throw it, so I think he was going in there with the mindset to get his hands up to try to tip it. And then Dak didn’t and it caught him off guard and then he was afraid the position he was in, he was about to hit him high and get a penalty," Shanahan told reporters on Monday, as shared by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "When you’re approaching a quarterback, it’s so hard for these guys to hit in that target area and not get a penalty that you really have to approach it the right way...He didn’t want to get that 15-yard penalty."
Chiefs WR headlines potential Cowboys free-agent additions
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Key contributors Tony Pollard (RB), Dalton Schultz (TE), Leighton Vander Esch (LB) and safety Donovan Wilson are free agents. The Cowboys must make tough decisions to keep the core of the team together. Dallas is 18th in the league with about $1.8M in cap room, per Spotrac.
Old Brock Purdy scouting report resurfaces, adding more intrigue to NFC Championship Game
San Francisco 49ers signal caller Brock Purdy will become just the fifth rookie quarterback to start a conference championship game when his team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday evening. The final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy has already made history by becoming the lowest selection to start...
Giants GM shares surprising Saquon Barkley contract update
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen revealed Monday that the club and running back Saquon Barkley "weren’t really that close" in contract talks during the season. "Saquon is a good player. He’s a good teammate. I loved getting to know him this season, and he’s a guy that we would like to have back. It’s just – again, we haven’t had our end-of-season meetings yet," Schoen told reporters Monday, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "We’re less than 48 hours after that game, so everybody’s going to step back, take the emotion out of it, evaluate the roster, and then, again, we have to operate under the salary cap with how we’re going to divvy up, how we’re going to create the roster, what at the priority positions and how are we going to move forward. But, we would like to have Saquon back if it works out."
Interesting team favored to land Saquon Barkley if he leaves Giants
If he does end up leaving the New York Giants this offseason, Saquon Barkley might not be going too far away. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for the Pro Bowl running back Barkley’s next team (if not the Giants). The Baltimore Ravens were given the best odds at +400. The Buffalo Bills (+425), Denver Broncos (+500), New York Jets (+600), and New England Patriots (+700) were also listed in the top five.
Richard Sherman offers up crazy Lamar Jackson trade proposal
Perhaps the biggest question of the 2023 NFL offseason is what will happen with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens?. On a recent episode of his podcast, “The Richard Sherman Podcast,” former Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman suggested an off-the-wall trade proposal that would not only find a way to get Jackson the big-money contract he’s seeking but also resolve the quarterback issue of two teams.
