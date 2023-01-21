Read full article on original website
John Edward Fenison
John Edward Fenison “Fen” passed away on January 1, 2023 at the age of 80. He was born in Grande Lake, Colorado on April 14,1942. John graduated from Platte Canyon High School in Bailey, CO., in 1965. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1966, where he worked as a helicopter mechanic. John served two years in the Vietnam Corridor. After leaving the Army he worked as an underground miner working in various places. He attended Western State College in Gunnison, Co. and graduated in 1975. John moved to Hawthorne, Nevada in 1976, where he took a teaching job at Mineral County School DIstrict. John taught various classes at the high school from drafting, woodshop, and building and trades. John and his students were responsible for building 23 duplexes on 10th St. in Hawthorne. He also taught Adult Education Woodshop and volunteered with the Nevada Department of Wildlife building guzzlers for the desert bighorn sheep. He was involved with teaching Hunter Safety courses for many years. His favorite pastime was taking pictures of the Desert Bighorn Sheep at Walker Lake.
LCSO warns residents of phone scam
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam affecting people in the area. According to the LCSO, the caller identifies themselves as Sheriff Brad Pope, and tells the recipient they have a warrant out for their arrest and that they must “post a bond”.
Landslide Emergency Work Begins At State Route 208 In Lyon County
Crews are expected to work 24 hours a day to remove the rockfall on the road. Rockfall removal experts will first scale and remove remaining unstable rock to make the area safe for road repair work.
Multiple teenagers arrested after Carson City shootout
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wednesday Update: The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says several teenagers were arrested in connection with the shooting Tuesday night. Authorities first received calls just after 7:00 p.m. about a shooting on Carmine Street. Minutes later, they learned about a gunshot victim near Sherman Lane and Concord Drive, and another victim on Carmine Street. Paramedics treated two 16-year-olds, one from Lyon County and one from Carson City, and took them to Renown. After the teenager from Carson City was released, he was arrested and taken to the Carson City Juvenile Detention Center.
Landslide Will Shut Down Nevada Highway For Months
A major landslide in Western Nevada near the town of Yerington will leave a state highway closed to through traffic for the next few months. According to an article written by the Associated Press and posted on KTNV.com, Nevada Department of Transportation officials report that approximately 400 feet of State Highway 208 is now covered by debris. This section is in the Wilson Canyon between the towns of Yerington and Smith Valley. The AP article quotes NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese describing the situation in an article from the Reno Gazette Journal: “This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well.”
Two men arrested in Fernley after police chase
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) deputies arrested two men on multiple charges on Thursday. Deputies went to the area of Shadow Lane and Hardie Lane in Fernley around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 for a report of two suspects spray painting electrical boxes. The reporting party described the suspects as being dressed in black and driving a black Ford Mustang. When deputies entered the area, they found fresh graffiti on a residential fence on Hardie Lane.
