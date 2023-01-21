John Edward Fenison “Fen” passed away on January 1, 2023 at the age of 80. He was born in Grande Lake, Colorado on April 14,1942. John graduated from Platte Canyon High School in Bailey, CO., in 1965. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1966, where he worked as a helicopter mechanic. John served two years in the Vietnam Corridor. After leaving the Army he worked as an underground miner working in various places. He attended Western State College in Gunnison, Co. and graduated in 1975. John moved to Hawthorne, Nevada in 1976, where he took a teaching job at Mineral County School DIstrict. John taught various classes at the high school from drafting, woodshop, and building and trades. John and his students were responsible for building 23 duplexes on 10th St. in Hawthorne. He also taught Adult Education Woodshop and volunteered with the Nevada Department of Wildlife building guzzlers for the desert bighorn sheep. He was involved with teaching Hunter Safety courses for many years. His favorite pastime was taking pictures of the Desert Bighorn Sheep at Walker Lake.

HAWTHORNE, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO