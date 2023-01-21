St. Paul, MN)--Governor Tim Walz' two-year budget includes an over 25-percent increase in spending. More than half of the increase would be spent on one-time projects. Walz wants to send checks to over two-and-a-half million Minnesotans out of the record-breaking surplus. The governor's plan would also include spending on areas such as schools, housing, and paid worker leave. Lawmakers will now negotiate to come to a final spending plan.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO