Storrs, CT

voiceofalexandria.com

Local educators weigh in on education bill

Mason City's Catholic school system is ready and willing to take on more students after Gov. Kim Reynolds’ signed her “school choice” bill into law Tuesday. But public school officials are worried about what the bill means for funding in the future. Over the next three years...
MASON CITY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Schools, mental health lead Evers’ second term spending initiatives

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, in his Tuesday evening State of the State address, laid out a plan to spend $2 billion more for public schools, and $1.3 billion on new mental health programs, a statewide PFAS testing program, and workforce training. Republicans in the...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Gov. Tim Walz releases two-year budget, 25-percent increase in spending

St. Paul, MN)--Governor Tim Walz' two-year budget includes an over 25-percent increase in spending. More than half of the increase would be spent on one-time projects. Walz wants to send checks to over two-and-a-half million Minnesotans out of the record-breaking surplus. The governor's plan would also include spending on areas such as schools, housing, and paid worker leave. Lawmakers will now negotiate to come to a final spending plan.
MINNESOTA STATE

