LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of Vinnie Jacoway says they're mourning the loss of a beloved son, friend, and brother. He was 34 years old when his life was tragically taken. "They took a great soul from us. Our whole family is hurting. The whole city is hurting. The whole city is. He was a good man he didn't deserve this at all," said Erica Baker, Jacoway's cousin.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO