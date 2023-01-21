ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wymt.com

Stevie Nicks performing in Louisville for 2023 tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Stevie Nicks will be making a stop in Louisville for her 2023 tour. According to a release, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be performing at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, June 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be bought starting Friday at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Payne says Okorafor has already made Cards a better team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne has given no indication of how soon -- or even if it will be this season -- new addition Emmanuel Okorafor will play. But he did provide a preview Tuesday afternoon of what Cardinal fans can expect to see when the rugged 6-foot-9, 220-pound Nigerian hits the court.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Basketball: Remembering Russ “Russdiculous” Smith

Yesterday was the one year anniversary of Louisville raising Russ Smith’s #2 jersey into the rafters of the KFC Yum! Center. His journey to Louisville basketball immortality took a different path than most players would. Scarcely recruited out of high school, Head Coach Rick Pitino and the University of Louisville were the only Division I program to extend a scholarship offer to the New York native.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville restaurant in Colonial Gardens closing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Union 15, a pizzeria and taphouse in Colonial Gardens, said they are closing their doors Saturday, Jan 21. “It is with a heavy heart that we share with you Union 15 will close our doors to the public this Saturday night at 10pm,” Union 15 said in a Facebook post. “We fought a good fight but we can’t overcome a broken economy, extremely high food costs and an upcoming year of no forgiveness in either direction.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Human remains found near Danville could be related to missing Louisville mother of 2

Human remains found in Boyle County could be linked to a single mother of two who disappeared over three years ago. The skeletal remains were discovered Friday night in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville, about 10 miles west of Danville, according to Kentucky State Police. The remains were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Black Market KY suffers another loss after recent break-in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mitzi Wilson, co-owner of Black Market KY on West Market Street, says one hit after another has made it all but impossible to stay in business and serve the community. “The store was planned to be here for the community so they can come in, buy...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Wintry Mix/Snow Likely Tomorrow Morning

While we are dry for the first half of the weekend (today), things start to change in a big way starting tomorrow morning. A low pressure to our South will bring in moisture as temperatures are right around freezing. Notice I said right around freezing...not everyone below freezing. Air temperatures as this moisture moves into the area will really be the deciding factor on what mode of precipitation falls depending on where you are.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Report: KSP captain files lawsuit, accuses agency of discrimination

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/Courier Journal) - A Kentucky State Police (KSP) captain is suing the agency due to discrimination. Capt. Jennifer Sandlin serves as post commander for Post 13 in Hazard. Sandlin is the first woman to serve as commander in Post 13′s history. She previously worked at Post 9 Pikeville.
FRANKFORT, KY

