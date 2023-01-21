Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
wymt.com
Stevie Nicks performing in Louisville for 2023 tour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Stevie Nicks will be making a stop in Louisville for her 2023 tour. According to a release, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be performing at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, June 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be bought starting Friday at...
kentuckytoday.com
Payne says Okorafor has already made Cards a better team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne has given no indication of how soon -- or even if it will be this season -- new addition Emmanuel Okorafor will play. But he did provide a preview Tuesday afternoon of what Cardinal fans can expect to see when the rugged 6-foot-9, 220-pound Nigerian hits the court.
Kentucky Restaurant’s Unusual Tradition Ends as It Prepares for Its 99th Season
Count me among those who make an online beeline for seafood restaurant searches when I'm traveling. I love fish. Any fish. And I can say that without hesitation because I have honestly NEVER eaten anything that comes out of the water that I didn't like. Oh, well, yes, it has...
Louisville Working to Make Emmanuel Okorafor Comfortable in New Setting
Whether it's on the court or away from it, the Cardinals are wanting their newest player to get comfortable before he makes his debut.
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowd
A highly-anticipated restaurant recently opened in Kentucky, attracting a crowd for the grand opening with some local patrons waiting overnight to be one of the first customers in the door. Read on to learn more.
Louisville Basketball: Remembering Russ “Russdiculous” Smith
Yesterday was the one year anniversary of Louisville raising Russ Smith’s #2 jersey into the rafters of the KFC Yum! Center. His journey to Louisville basketball immortality took a different path than most players would. Scarcely recruited out of high school, Head Coach Rick Pitino and the University of Louisville were the only Division I program to extend a scholarship offer to the New York native.
Wave 3
Louisville restaurant in Colonial Gardens closing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Union 15, a pizzeria and taphouse in Colonial Gardens, said they are closing their doors Saturday, Jan 21. “It is with a heavy heart that we share with you Union 15 will close our doors to the public this Saturday night at 10pm,” Union 15 said in a Facebook post. “We fought a good fight but we can’t overcome a broken economy, extremely high food costs and an upcoming year of no forgiveness in either direction.”
k105.com
Human remains found near Danville could be related to missing Louisville mother of 2
Human remains found in Boyle County could be linked to a single mother of two who disappeared over three years ago. The skeletal remains were discovered Friday night in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville, about 10 miles west of Danville, according to Kentucky State Police. The remains were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles
After a week off, the Cardinals will attempt to snap their lengthy losing streak when they head up to Chestnut Hill to face the Eagles.
wdrb.com
Second victim dies after Denny's sign crushes car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second person has died days after a sign fell onto a car in the parking lot of Denny's in Elizabethtown last week. According to a family member, Lloyd Curtis passed away early Monday morning. He was 77 years old. His death comes days after his...
WLKY.com
Family member says these two unsolved Bardstown murders not getting as much attention as others
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Sarah Hardin was hopeful when she saw a news article about a new special prosecutor in a series of unsolved murders in Nelson County. "And then I read it and me personally, I took it as a spit in the face," she said. "Because it's like, why exclude my family? Are we not important?"
Wave 3
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Possible human remains found in Boyle County could be tied to a Missing Persons case in the Louisville area. Kentucky State Police was notified about remains found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville just before 7 pm Friday. KSP said the skeletal remains...
WLKY.com
Man killed in industrial incident at LG&E plant off Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after an accident at an LG&E facility Monday night, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. The coroner's report said that 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died in an "industrial incident." It happened a little before midnight, around 11:30 p.m., at the LG&E Mill...
WLKY.com
Black Market KY suffers another loss after recent break-in
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mitzi Wilson, co-owner of Black Market KY on West Market Street, says one hit after another has made it all but impossible to stay in business and serve the community. “The store was planned to be here for the community so they can come in, buy...
Wave 3
‘A total loss’: Louisville firefighters respond to structure fire in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville firefighters spent 40 minutes battling a structure fire in the California neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were called to respond to the 2200 block of West Street around 12:27 p.m. and found a heavy fire coming from a vacant house. Major Bobby Cooper said crews went inside...
wdrb.com
2 indicted for death of 1-month-old in Washington County, Kentucky State Police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury in Washington County, Kentucky, indicts two people for the death of a 1-month-old. James Dalton Jeffries and Savannah Turner, both of Springfield, Kentucky, are charged with murder, criminal abuse, wanton endangerment, trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Last November, Kentucky State Police...
wdrb.com
Wintry Mix/Snow Likely Tomorrow Morning
While we are dry for the first half of the weekend (today), things start to change in a big way starting tomorrow morning. A low pressure to our South will bring in moisture as temperatures are right around freezing. Notice I said right around freezing...not everyone below freezing. Air temperatures as this moisture moves into the area will really be the deciding factor on what mode of precipitation falls depending on where you are.
lakercountry.com
Columbia woman dies after sign crashes on top of car in Elizabethtown
A Columbia woman passed away after a restaurant sign in Elizabethtown fell on top of a car she was in during a wind storm last week. According to reports, 72-year-old Lillian Curtis was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later passed away at the hospital. Lillian was in...
WLKY.com
Kentucky woman battling colon cancer encouraging others to get routine screenings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One year ago Lisa Murphy never imagined she would be fighting cancer. “As it stands right now, I don't feel like this is going to beat me,” Murphy said. This is her 15th chemotherapy treatment at Norton Cancer Institute. However, she believes she could have...
wymt.com
Report: KSP captain files lawsuit, accuses agency of discrimination
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/Courier Journal) - A Kentucky State Police (KSP) captain is suing the agency due to discrimination. Capt. Jennifer Sandlin serves as post commander for Post 13 in Hazard. Sandlin is the first woman to serve as commander in Post 13′s history. She previously worked at Post 9 Pikeville.
