Columbus, OH

The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has 2-Word Description Of Joe Burrow

Cincinnati resident Kirk Herbstreit is a big fan of Joe Burrow.  The ESPN college football analyst, who has a home in Cincinnati, where his son plays high school football, is a massive fan of the Bengals quarterback. Burrow led the Bengals to a win over the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on ...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25

Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

New Ohio State player is a former Michigan fan

The Ohio State Buckeyes got a big boost to their offensive line last week when former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State to close out his career, giving the Buckeyes some much-needed experience at the position. But it turns out, he had a small secret that most Ohio States likely didn’t know – he grew up a Michigan fan.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Jim Tressel Makes His Opinion On Ryan Day Very Clear

Ohio State legend Jim Tressel is a big fan of Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day. At least that's what he said at the Hall of Fame Luncheon Club in Canton on Monday. "I'm a Ryan Day fan," Tressel said, via CantonRep.com. "I think he's got something about him." Tressel acknowledged that the landscape of ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: NCAA Getting Crushed Over The Michigan Investigation

The Michigan football program is currently being investigated by the NCAA. In the investigation, the program is alleged to have committed recruiting practice violations. The allegations include one Level I violation against head coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple Level II Violations. The Level II ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message

It’s safe to say that Jim Harbaugh did not dominate the Ohio State Buckeyes during his first few seasons at Michigan as he lost his first five games against Ohio State after taking over as the head coach of the Wolverines and didn’t notch his first win against the Buckeyes until 2021 – his seventh Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Predicting the commitment of 5-star Nyckoles Harbor

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked recruits left in the 2023 recruiting class and here’s where things stand with signing day just over a week away. Nyckoles Harbor is one of the most talented college football recruits in the country and with just over a week before the late signing period opens, we still have no idea where he’s going to go.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Kentucky makes Sahvir Wheeler's importance clear but his role going forward remains undetermined

LEXINGTON - There isn't a program in the country that wouldn't want a player on its roster that is on pace to lead its conference in assists for a third straight season. That is the case for Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler who led the SEC in assists while at Georgia during the 2020-21 season with 7.4 per game, transferred to UK and did so again last season with 6.9 per game and this year, currently leads the conference averaging 5.9 assists.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

NCAA Releases Its New College Basketball Top 25

Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books. Monday afternoon, NCAA writer Andy Katz released his latest college hoops Top 25 poll. Purdue, which is 19-1 on the season, 8-1 in the Big Ten, comes in at No. 1 in the rankings. The Boilermakers are coming off a close ...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment

Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Peter King Reveals 'Gut Feeling' On Broncos Coaching Hire

As the Denver Broncos continue their quarterback search, they've cast a wide net for potential candidates. But for NBC's Peter King, one name sticks out to him. Taking to Twitter in response to a user asking him who he thinks will get the job, King said that his "gut feeling" is that it will be ...
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Michael Smith commits to South Carolina Gamecocks

During an announcement ceremony on Monday afternoon, four-star tight end Michael Smith announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks football team. Smith is the No. 6-ranked tight end in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect out of Calvary Day School (Savannah, Ga.) lists 30 offers, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Ohio State.
COLUMBIA, SC
College Football News

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest 25 Programs Of All-Time

According to the AP college basketball polls, where do all of the teams historically rank? Here are the top basketball programs of all-time utilizing the AP’s final rankings. AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest Program Of All-Time. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. 1950s | 1960s | 1970s |...
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

