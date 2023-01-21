Read full article on original website
France 24
Mourning begins as missing Cameroon journalist Zogo found dead
A popular Cameroon radio journalist who had been missing following what a media rights group called an abduction has been found dead, his employer and police said on Sunday. Martinez Zogo was managing director of Yaounde-based private radio station Amplitude FM and the star host of a popular daily programme, Embouteillage (Gridlock).
Spain: 1 dead in church machete attacks, terror link probed
BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — A man wielding a machete killed a sexton and injured a priest in attacks at two churches in the city of Algeciras Wednesday before being arrested, Spain’s interior ministry said, in what authorities are investigating as a possible act of terrorism. The...
France 24
French bakers protest as beloved baguette faces threat from rising costs
Dressed in aprons and brandishing baguettes, hundreds of bakers demonstrated in the streets of Paris on Monday to warn that the country's beloved bread and croissant makers were under threat from surging electricity and raw material costs. "We feel like there's a huge injustice," said Sylvie Leduc from the rural...
France 24
Ancient Jerusalem hand imprint baffles Israel experts
The imprint, which may been made as a "prank", was found in a thousand-year-old moat exposed during works to expand a road in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem near Herod's Gate, the Israeli Antiquities Authority said. The massive moat was hewn into the stone around all of the Old City, stretching 10...
France 24
France to respect Burkina Faso's request to withdraw troops within a month
France will respect the terms of Burkina Faso’s request to withdraw its forces from the West African country within a month, France's foreign ministry said on Wednesday. On Monday, Burkina Faso said it had decided to end a military accord that allowed French troops to fight insurgents on its territory because the government wants the country to defend itself.
France 24
Haiti gang violence soars as UN envoy appeals for international armed force
Gang violence is spiralling out of control in Haiti, the UN envoy to that country said Tuesday as she appealed again for the creation of an international force to restore order in the poorest country in the Americas. Haiti has been mired in political and economic crisis for years, with...
France 24
Investigation into Beirut port blast resumes after more than a year
The Lebanese judge investigating the deadly 2020 Beirut port blast has resumed his work, a judicial source said, after a 13-month suspension due to political pressure. "Judge Tarek Bitar has decided to resume his investigation," the official told AFP, adding that he ordered the release of five detained suspects, while charging eight others.
France 24
Brazil's Lula goes to Argentina to 'rebuild bridges' in first foreign trip
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday started his first foreign trip since being elected with a meeting in Buenos Aires with Argentine counterpart Alberto Fernandez. Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said before the trip that Lula was looking to "rebuild bridges" with the international community after four...
France 24
Burkina Faso confirms demand that French troops leave
The Burkina Faso government clarified on Monday that it has asked ex-colonial ruler France to pull its troops out of the insurgency-hit country within a month. France deploys about 400 Special Forces soldiers in junta-ruled Burkina, but relations have deteriorated and tensions have soared in recent months. "We are terminating...
France 24
South Africa hails friendship with Russia
In tonight's edition: Opposition voices in South Africa and international critics of the Kremlin slam Pretoria's welcoming of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Also, the United Nations, Amnesty International and the European Union call for a prompt and impartial investigation into the killing of a human rights lawyer in Eswatini. Thulani Maseko had been a prominent critic of the king. Finally, Burkina Faso says it wants French troops to leave the country in under a month.
France 24
Brazil opens investigation into 'genocide' of Yanomami Indigenous peoples
Brazilian federal police are investigating a "genocide" against the Yanomami people after it emerged that nearly a hundred children from the Indigenous group had died, the Justice Ministry said Tuesday. The announcement came after a government report revealed Saturday that 99 Yanomami children living on Brazil's largest Indigenous reservation --...
France 24
UNESCO sounds alarm stating Odesa a 'World Heritage in Danger' site
The United Nations cultural agency UNESCO said on Wednesday that it had designated the historic centre of Odesa, a strategic port city on Ukraine's Black Sea coast, a World Heritage in Danger site. Odesa has been bombed several times by Russia since its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.
France 24
Latin American leaders call for more international funding at Buenos Aires summit
Countries from Latin America and the Caribbean on Tuesday called for more international funding in the region following economic and climate crises, in a final declaration after a summit held in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires. "We stressed the need for international regional financial institutions, such as the Multilateral...
France 24
Egypt archaeologists uncover 'complete' Roman city
The city, dating to the second and third centuries, is the "oldest and most important city found on the eastern bank of Luxor," according to Mostafa Waziri, head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities. Archaeologists discovered "a number of residential buildings", as well as "two pigeon towers" -- a structure...
France 24
Replica of Navalny's cell set up across Russian embassy in Berlin
Navalny, the most prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been held for the past two years at the maximum-security prison outside Moscow. Opening the installation on Tuesday, his supporters said they hoped it would raise awareness of the dire conditions Navalny was being held in. Visitors are shut...
