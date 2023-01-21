In tonight's edition: Opposition voices in South Africa and international critics of the Kremlin slam Pretoria's welcoming of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Also, the United Nations, Amnesty International and the European Union call for a prompt and impartial investigation into the killing of a human rights lawyer in Eswatini. Thulani Maseko had been a prominent critic of the king. Finally, Burkina Faso says it wants French troops to leave the country in under a month.

1 DAY AGO