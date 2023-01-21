Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
Pearl City Clay House Officially Opens In Jamestown On Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new business which specializes in connecting people with visual arts and contemporary crafts officially opens in Jamestown on Tuesday. A satellite program of Infinity Visual and Performing Arts, revenue from Pearl City Clay House will be used to provide scholarships to Jamestown area youth.
erienewsnow.com
Experience Meadville to Host First Friday Cookie Walk
Experience Meadville's First Friday Cookie Walk is only two weeks away. Those interested in attending the Cookie Walk can collect cookie boxes at the Meadville market House at 5 p.m. on Friday, February 3rd. From there, participants can wander into over a dozen participating business to grab cookies. The cookie...
erienewsnow.com
Sinai Sports to Host the World Ninja League Qualifier this Weekend
Sinai Sports is hosting hundreds of athletes competing in a World Ninja League Season 8 Regional Qualifier event this Saturday & Sunday. The World Ninja League (WNL) is an elite series of ninja competitions held throughout the country. Erie is part of the WNL's Midwest Region. Athletes will compete to...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Community Rallies Behind Vandalized Business
After an act of vandalism, the Erie community shared its support for cafe 7-10 both financially and through words of encouragement. Every Tuesday night at 6pm, Cafe 7-10 hosts a poetry reading. The owner, Mabel Howard, aims to provide a safe space for the community to share their creative work. At one of their recent meetings, someone threw a piece of pavement at the storefront of Cafe 7-10, shattering the window and startling all that were inside.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Downtown Partnership Opens Sign Ups for the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade
The Erie Downtown Partnership is inviting people to sign up for this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade. The parade will take place on Saturday, March 11th in Downtown Erie. The parade route will be similar to previous years with it kicking off at 10th & State and ending at the St. Patrick's Church on 4th Street.
erienewsnow.com
The Mercy Center for Women Provides a Safe Haven for Families: Giving You the Business
Shelter, a safe place, and a purpose in life. That's what just about everyone strives to have. A decades old building in East Erie is called a blessing to those inside. It is a home with humble rooms, a kitchen, and love. It is the Mercy Center for Women, started...
erienewsnow.com
North East High School Senior Honored with C.L.A.S.S. Act Emerging Leader Award
This month's Northwest Pennsylvania C.L.A.S.S. Act Emerging Leader recipient is Maya Post. The award is given to a student, nominated from 17 school districts in Erie, Crawford and Warren counties. This time, the student is from the North East School District. Senior, Maya Post was surprised live, on our Erie...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Sports Center Acquires Dormitory
The Erie Sports Center is expanding its facility. Owner Troy Bingham has acquired the Pennsylvania International Academy dormitory on the sports center's property. The 108 room facility is currently being used by international students who are attending high school in Erie. According to Bingham, he plans to upgrade the dorms...
WATCH: Presque Isle State Park confirms presence of river otters
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It has long been rumored that North American river otters call Presque Isle State Park home. Sights from visitors have been plentiful. Park staff have noted otter signs throughout the park. But until New Year’s Eve, there had been no photographic evidence of the animals. Presque Isle State Park has announced that otters […]
erienewsnow.com
Gus Macker Basketball Tournament Returning To Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A popular summertime basketball tournament is returning to the City of Jamestown this year. Collaborative Children’s Solutions announced on Tuesday they will host the Gus Macker’s three-on-three basketball tournament. While planning is still in the works, like where the two-day event...
erienewsnow.com
UPMC Hamot to Host Find Your Fit Hiring Event
UPMC Hamot is hosting an in-person Find Your Fit Event next Tuesday, January 31st for those interested in beginning a career at UPMC. The event is open to anyone who is looking for a position within UPMC, including current employees. The Find Your Fit Event will take place at UPMC...
Brick House Coffee says goodbye
It’s a bittersweet weekend for a local coffee shop. Brick House has become a beloved coffee shop over the years, and many are sad to see it go but thankful for the time they got to share. Four years ago, the owners of a local coffee shop located in Millcreek decided to take the leap […]
erienewsnow.com
Presque Isle Downs & Casino Halts Gaming and Dining Operations Due to System Upgrades
Presque Isle Downs & Casino's is halting all gaming and dining operations Tuesday evening until 10 a.m. Wednesday due to player card system upgrades taking longer than expected. The Casino's player card system was upgraded early Tuesday morning, and was taking longer to complete than the Casino originally expected. Table...
explore venango
School & Community Closings and Delays for Wednesday, January 25, 2023
A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Wednesday, January 25, 2023, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreVenango.com. School closings and delays are brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. Copyright © 2023 EYT...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Furniture Mart Restoration Plan Moves Forward
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Plans to redevelop Jamestown’s tallest building are finally underway, just four months after the initial interest was made public. Jamestown City Council is moving forward with a $2 million dollar Restore New York grant application to remodel the Furniture Mart Building, located at 111 West Second Street in Downtown Jamestown.
erienewsnow.com
Migrants in Jamestown: Schooling Needs
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — While the adults of newly migrated Colombian families in Jamestown search for housing and wait for their court date to obtain legal documents, children of these families are already integrating into our public school system. Educators at Jamestown Public Schools tell us families...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Restaurant Owners Impacted by Rising Cost of Eggs
As the cost of goods continue to rise, some restaurants are dealing with the effects of inflation more than others. As a breakfast spot, Lawrence Park Dinor is taking a hit with the fluctuating price of eggs. Over the last six months, their regular order of 15 dozen eggs has...
Erie community leaders creating plan to turn recent tragedies to triumphs
Erie Police continue to investigate, and community leaders are working on a plan for revitalization of a local neighborhood. After two recent eastside Erie shootings, we are taking a closer look at plans to improve one Erie neighborhood. There have been two fatal shootings just off of Buffalo Road in the last three weeks. Now, […]
erienewsnow.com
United Airlines to Increase Capacity on Flights between Erie, Chicago O'Hare Airports
United Airlines will increase its capacity on flights between Erie and Chicago O'Hare International Airports, according to the Erie airport. The airline will start using CJR-700 aircraft for United’s morning departure and last arrival of the day in Erie on March 4. The CRJ-700 features a 3-cabin service with...
Tony Bowers running for district judge in west Erie County
A man whose family has worked in law enforcement for years is hoping to move to the bench in the west county. Deputy Sheriff Tony Bowers is running to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of District Judge Chris Mackendrick. Bowers’ father, Chuck Bowers, served as Erie Police Chief in Erie for years, as […]
Comments / 0