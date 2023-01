Twas a snowy Sunday afternoon, perfect weather for a high school hockey game. North Olmsted came out with a win, as Goalie Donovan Sergie had another shutout, turning away all 15 Invader shots. Scoring summary:. Giraldo- 2 goals, 2 assists. Turvey- 2 goals, 1 assist. Rees- 1 goal. Nyari- 1...

NORTH OLMSTED, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO