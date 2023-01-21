Read full article on original website
Charles Barkley criticizes Shannon Sharpe for altercation with Memphis Grizzlies
Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley has weighed in on Shannon Sharpe's verbal altercation with the Memphis Grizzlies last Friday and he disagreed with Sharpe's conduct. "Reporters should never get into it with players. That's just my rule of thumb because we get paid to talk about these guys," Barkley said Wednesday during an interview on Sirius XM NBA radio, "And if you hate guys or don’t get along with guys, you’re going to be...
Nets Rumors: BK 'Actively Looking' for Trades; Joe Harris, Seth Curry Linked to Deals
The Brooklyn Nets may be one of the busier teams ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Wednesday that "the Nets are one of the teams more actively looking for upgrades before the stretch run" and listed Joe Harris ($18.6 million), Seth Curry ($8.5 million) and Patty Mills ($6.5 million) as possible candidates to be moved because of "their short-term salaries and the fact that they've been playing lesser roles lately."
NBA Rumors: Wizards Want Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porziņģis to Sign New Contracts in FA
The Washington Wizards are reportedly planning to re-sign both Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis to new contracts this offseason. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the decision to trade forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday for guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks stemmed from Washington wanting more financial flexibility to address the contracts of Kuzma and Porziņģis.
Report: GM Monte McNair, Kings Agree to Contract Extension Amid Breakout Season
The Sacramento Kings have signed general manager Monte McNair to a contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. McNair had been in the role since 2020, but his previous contract was set to expire at the end of the season. The new deal extends his contract for three years, per Sam Amick of The Athletic.
Woj: Mat Ishbia's Purchase of Suns Expected to Be Official Before Trade Deadline
The Phoenix Suns could have a new governor in place before the NBA's trade deadline passes on Feb. 9. ESPN's Baxter Holmes and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Mat Ishbia is expected to assume control within the next two weeks. In December, Ishbia reached a deal to purchase the Suns...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Eagles' A.J. Brown Says He's Not a 'Diva,' Downplays Frustration vs. Giants
Cameras caught A.J. Brown showing some frustration in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 38-7 divisional-round win over the New York Giants, a game in which the talented Philadelphia Eagles wideout caught only three passes for 22 yards on six targets. But Brown told reporters Wednesday there was a difference between...
Heat's Bam Adebayo Rips ASG Fan Voting: Some Guys 'Shouldn't Even Be on That List'
Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo isn't happy with how the fans have voted for the 2023 NBA All-Star game. "I'll leave fan voting to fan voting," he said, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. "There are guys that shouldn't even be on that list. But it's fan voting. That's what it is and you got to live with that."
NBA Rumors: Teams Won't 'Go Above and Beyond' in Trade for Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović
The Detroit Pistons are making forward Bojan Bogdanović available ahead of next month's trade deadline, but it does not appear teams are willing to break the asset bank for a deal. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported teams have shown a lack of willingness to go "above...
Lions Upgrading Ford Field Turf from Slit-Film Surface After Injuries in 2022
The Detroit Lions are upgrading the turf at Ford Field after using the controversial slit-film turf last year, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. It's official! The <a href="https://twitter.com/Lions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@lions</a> are upgrading to the <a href="https://twitter.com/FieldTurf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FieldTurf</a> CORE system at <a href="https://twitter.com/fordfield?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fordfield</a> & the Allen Park Practice Facility. As the team's trusted choice for over 20 years, we can't wait for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lions?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lions</a> to take the new field in 2023.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/syntheticgrass?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#syntheticgrass</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnePride?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnePride</a><a href="https://t.co/Rltb8JYxuE">https://t.co/Rltb8JYxuE</a> <a href="https://t.co/Zxitbc4ML3">pic.twitter.com/Zxitbc4ML3</a>
Bold Predictions 2 Weeks Before the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline
In another irrefutably valiant, never-ending effort to will a gloriously busy 2023 NBA trade deadline into existence, we have another fresh batch of bold predictions to disperse among—and for the sake of—the masses. If you didn't check out the first package of—*sarcasm font*—courageous crystyal-balling, you can do that...
NBA Rumors: Wizards Chose Lakers Trade over Suns, Bucks 3-Way Featuring Jae Crowder
The Washington Wizards considered a much different deal involving Rui Hachimura before agreeing to a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported the Wizards were in negotiations with the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. Hachimura would've landed in Phoenix, with Jae Crowder going to the Bucks. The Wizards would've received three second-round picks and salary filler.
Lakers' Updated Depth Chart, Available Draft Picks After Rui Hachimura Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers added valuable depth Monday with the trade for Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura. Washington will receive Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks in the deal, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski—who first reported the deal—providing additional details on the picks:. Los Angeles has been cautious about...
Nets Trade Rumors: Timberwolves' Naz Reid Interests BKN Ahead of 2023 Deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have "inquired" about Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype previously reported the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets also have interest in the center. Reid will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, but he could...
Warriors Rumors: Knicks, Suns, Wizards 'Worth Monitoring' as Bob Myers Landing Spots
A front-office shakeup that could significantly alter the NBA landscape might be brewing on the West Coast. The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Marcus Thompson II and Sam Amick reported Wednesday that sources around Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers "are wondering whether—and even predicting that—his days with the Warriors are about to run out."
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: 'I Know That I'm Better Than Some of the All-Stars'
Jamal Murray is certainly not lacking in confidence. The Denver Nuggets guard, who is unlikely to make February's All-Star Game, called out some unnamed players who will wind up on the roster. "I know that I'm better than some of the All-Stars that are in there, yeah. For sure. No...
NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers Reject Calls for Terance Mann; Eye Upgrades at Deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers are resisting trade overtures for Terance Mann, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Stein reported Monday that the Clippers "continue to explore their trade options for upgrades" ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline but that they aren't looking to move Mann. The 26-year-old is averaging...
NBA Rumors: Rivals Eye Richaun Holmes as Buyout Candidate If Kings Can't Trade Center
There will be a market for veteran center Richaun Holmes if he becomes available after a buyout, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. Rival teams are reportedly monitoring 29-year-old in case the Sacramento Kings are unable to trade him before the Feb. 9 deadline. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported...
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Eye VanVleet, Rozier, Quickley amid Chris Paul Injury Concerns
As the Phoenix Suns try to get their season back on track, they are exploring several potential trade options at point guard amid Chris Paul's ongoing injury concerns. Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Suns have identified Fred VanVleet, Terry Rozier and Immanuel Quickly as potential targets ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
