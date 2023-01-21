ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Suspect wanted for 3 sexual assaults in Philly

By Gina Pompilio
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of three separate sexual assaults in the Fairhill, Olney and Nicetown sections of the city.

The first two assaults occurred on Friday, Jan. 13, on the 4500 block of North 5th Street and at 1600 West Bristol Street. The third, on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on the 4900 block of North Lawrence Street.

Police described the suspect as a 19 to 21-year-old Black man, at about 5 foot 9 inches with a thin build.

At the time of the assaults, he was seen wearing a black puffy jacket with a green sweatshirt underneath, black Adidas track pants and grey New Balance sneakers.

They believe he frequents the Onley section of the city specifically, the 5th Street corridor, and hope someone will recognize him and call 215-685-3251 or 215-686-TIPS (8477) to help identify him. Authorities warn not to approach the suspect if they see him.

