Winter Arts Showcase call for artists

PARK CITY, Utah – Applications are now open for the Arts Council of Park City & Summit County’s Winter Arts Showcase . This is an artisanal market and art show that features local artists and was developed in partnership with the Arts Council and the Park City Artists Association (PCAA).

The Showcase is set to take place March 10, 11, and 12 at the Utah Film Studios and will feature artwork and handcrafted artisanal goods that can be purchased.

A peer review jury will select artists to participate, and notifications of acceptance will be sent in mid-February. Artists will receive approximately 10 x 10 feet of space, and 100% of artwork sales go back to the artists. The Winter Arts Showcase will feature 20+ artists from a variety of mediums, including paintings, photography, prints, jewelry, ceramics, textiles, and sculpture.

“The Winter Arts Showcase celebrates the work of local artisans and offers a bridge between the artists and the community,” said Jocelyn Scudder, executive director of the Arts Council. “We are always blown away by the artistic talent in this community, and this juried show provides recognition for their hard work and allows these talented creatives to shine.”

This is a great opportunity for both established and emerging artists to showcase their work and join a community of local creatives. For more information and to apply, artists can visit pcscarts.org/winter- arts-showcase .

Quick Facts

Location: Utah Film Studios | 4001 Kearns Blvd, Park City, UT 84060

Utah Film Studios | 4001 Kearns Blvd, Park City, UT 84060 Dates/Hours: Friday, March 10, from 6-9 p.m., Saturday & Sunday, March 11-12, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, March 10, from 6-9 p.m., Saturday & Sunday, March 11-12, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Event Setup : Friday, March 10, noon-5 p.m.

Friday, March 10, noon-5 p.m. Cost: $175 registration fee by mailed check or $180 by credit card online

$175 registration fee by mailed check or $180 by credit card online Eligibility: Artists must be a Summit County, UT resident or a member of the PCAA

Summit County artists of all media are encouraged to apply by completing the Winter Arts Showcase Application and submitting three digital images that represent their work to emma@pcscarts.org .

Registration fees for the 2023 Winter Arts Showcase are $175 if you pay by check. Please send a check to PO box 4455, Park City, UT 84060. If you choose to pay online with credit card, the fee is $180 to cover credit card processing fees. Deadline to apply is February 10, 2023.

The Winter Arts Showcase is produced by the Arts Council of Park City & Summit County in partnership with the PCPAA. The Arts Council is an umbrella non-profit organization with a mission to drive creative programming, provide valuable resources, and cultivate connections.

The Park City Artists Association believes in the value of creating, sharing and promoting art in our community. It is in the sharing of art that we remain a viable community focusing on a connection to the world around us, and to each other. PCAA nurtures these connections through the creative process and visual experiences that they offer to all members of our community.

