Jeremy Renner said he broke more than 30 bones in snowplow accident in an Instagram post about his recovery

By Gabi Stevenson
 4 days ago

Jeremy Renner speaks onstage during the American Cinematheque Awards on November 18, 2021, in Beverly Hills, California.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

  • Jeremy Renner said he broke more than 30 bones in a snowplow accident on New Year's Day.
  • The "Avengers" actor shared a photo on Instagram Saturday of his physical therapy session.
  • He wrote in the caption that his "resolutions all changed this particular new year's."

Jeremy Renner shared this weekend that he broke more than 30 bones when he was run over by a snowplow on New Year's Day.

Insider's JP Mangalindan reported that the actor, 52, was helping a stranded motorist near his home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, when his snowcat rolled over him. His publicist told People on January 2 that Renner underwent surgery for "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" and remained in the intensive care unit in "critical but stable condition."

The Marvel star shared several updates on social media after the accident, writing in his first Instagram post after the accident that he was "too messed up" to type.

In response to a tweet about the second season of his Paramount+ show "Mayor of Kingstown," Renner wrote Monday that he was excited to watch the show at home with his family. It's unclear when he was discharged from the hospital.

Renner posted another update on Saturday — this time a photo of a physical therapy session — revealing that he broke dozens of bones in the incident.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years ... Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I ... Much love and appreciation to you all," he wrote.

"These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all."

Many celebrities, including Renner's "Avengers" costar Chris Hemsworth, supermodel Heidi Klum, and actress Eiza Gonzalez, shared encouraging comments on the post.

"Your [sic] a champion mate! We love you," Hemsworth wrote.

Kevin Feige, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner at the TCL Chinese Theatre on April 23, 2019, in Hollywood, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In a partly redacted 911 call released by the Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue and obtained by Insider Wednesday, Renner could be heard moaning in pain as his neighbor spoke to emergency services. They said Renner was "barely" awake and that there was "a lot of blood."

"Immediately! Someone's been run over by a snowcat! Hurry!" the neighbor told a dispatcher.

The caller continued: "Someone's in front of my house on the ground. He got run over by a snowcat. He's been crushed! Send paramedics, ambulance."

Renner's first update following the accident showed his family by his side in the ICU. In the clip, Renner wore an oxygen mask and a hair cap while his sister, Kym Renner, massaged his scalp.

"A 'not no great' ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama," Renner wrote in a tweet on January 5. "Thank you sooooo much."

Read the original article on Insider

