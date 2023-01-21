ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

‘Truly a miracle’: Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital, according to sister

By Cate Skinner
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0REDej_0kMlIqaq00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark ( KARK ) – The sister of former NFL player Peyton Hillis shared much-awaited news of his recovery after he was injured during a swimming incident in Florida.

In a Facebook post on Friday , Hillis’ sister Hayley Davis said Hillis had been discharged from the hospital after spending several weeks in intensive care. Hillis had been admitted into the ICU earlier this month, after reportedly rushing into the water at a beach in Pensacola, to save his children from drowning.

“Everything health wise is looking good and has all improved — truly a miracle!” Davis wrote.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

In the post, Davis reflected on the incident, recalling her parents’ strength and Hillis’ fearlessness.

“I remember seeing Peyt laid out on the sand unable to move and my mom having to run back and forth between us as the medics helped each of us,” Davis wrote. “I just kept praying that Peyt would be ok and I’m so happy to say Yahweh provided.”

Davis also thanked well-wishers for their thoughts and prayers when Hillis was in the hospital.

FOX4 Sports: Read more Chiefs, Royals, Sporting, Current news

Hillis is an Arkansas native and played for the University of Arkansas from 2004-2007. He was then drafted to the Denver Broncos in 2008, before playing for the Browns, Chiefs and Buccaneers in later seasons. He retired in 2015.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Chiefs Release Player Ahead Of Conference Title Game

One member of the Chiefs' defensive backfield won't be participating in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Per ESPN's Field Yates, Kansas City decided to waive cornerback Chris Lammons. Lammons has spent each of the last three seasons with the Chiefs after going undrafted out of South Carolina and ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy