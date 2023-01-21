ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uicflames.com

Men's Basketball Travels to Missouri State for Tuesday Showdown

SPRINGFIELD, MO. – The UIC men's basketball team (9-12, 1-9 MVC) heads back on the road Tuesday, as it heads to the state of Missouri to take on Missouri State (10-10, 6-4 MVC). The Flames will look to stop their current seven-game losing skid, while the Bears enter Tuesday as winners of two of their last three.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
uicflames.com

Women's Tennis Falls to Notre Dame on the Road Sunday

SOUTH BEND, IND. – The UIC women's tennis team played its second of back-to-back matches Sunday, as it traveled to Notre Dame for an afternoon match against the Fighting Irish. The Flames took their first ever doubles point from a Power-5 opponent, as well as their first ever singles number one victory over a Power-5 school. UIC also played the Fighting Irish closer (5-2) than any opponent on the weekend (Notre Dame defeated Michigan State 7-0, Butler 6-1, and Xavier 7-0). The Flames would earn the doubles point with victories at the number two (Natalia Nikolopoulou & Cora-Lynn von Dungern 6-2) and number three (Tamara Malazonia & Zara Ryan 7-5) spots. UIC was down 5-4 at third doubles (Ryan and Malazonia), and would come back and win 7-5 to clinch the doubles point.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Iowan

Point/Counterpoint | Will the Iowa men’s basketball team make the NCAA tournament?

Assistant Sports Editor Chris Werner argues that the Hawkeyes will make the 68-team field, while Sports Reporter Grant Hall doesn’t think they have what it takes. If Iowa men’s basketball head coach Fran McCaffery hadn’t told the media that his son and Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery was “doing a lot better” at a press conference on Jan. 19, I would have a lot more trouble writing this.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

The pins keep coming for Iowa’s ‘ferocious competitor’

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It only took Iowa’s Spencer Lee 38 seconds to lock up his fifth straight pin over a top-eight opponent. “I’m just trying to wrestle every match as hard as I can. I just happen to be getting pins. I think in the past it’s been tech falls or majors or what not. It’s kind of been points,” he said.
IOWA CITY, IA
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Narrowly Loses Dual Against Unbeaten Iowa 19-18

The Wisconsin Badgers wrestling team put up an incredibly hard-fought battle against the unbeaten #2 Iowa Hawkeyes. The Badgers had multiple upsets against the Hawkeyes, including a huge surprise pin at 184 pounds. It came all the way down to the final match in a meet against a wrestling powerhouse.
MADISON, WI
Daily Iowan

Iowa women’s track and field junior Myreanna Bebe breaks Iowa 60-meter hurdle record at Larry Wieczorek Invitational

The Iowa track and field team hosted the Larry Wieczorek Invitational Jan. 20-21. The invitational, honoring former Iowa track and field coach and athlete Larry Wieczorek, brought 15 college programs — including Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin from the Big Ten — as well as individuals from around the globe — to the Iowa Indoor Track Facility.
IOWA CITY, IA
106.9 KROC

A Classic Iowa Town Is The Frontrunner For A National Award

A famous small town in Iowa is in the spotlight for national recognition. USA Today has a poll going where you can vote for the Best Midwestern Small Town for 2023. We all love the charm and friendly faces that come along with being from or in a small town. You can't go anywhere without seeing someone you know. The towns look like a Hallmark movie around the holidays. Cute and classic and a reason to love the Midwest.
DYERSVILLE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Musician To Make National TV Debut

One of Iowa's favorite musicians is making her debut tv performance on Wednesday, January 25th. After being honored as having the best country music album, in 2022, by Taste of Country Music, the wave of time in the national spotlight keeps on trucking for this Shueyville native. In 2022, she...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes

The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Big Grove Brewery starts construction in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday kicked off the beginning of a new brewery that’s coming to Cedar Rapids. Big Grove Brewery plans on officially opening its doors this fall in the west side of the downtown area - specifically the 100 block of 2nd Ave SW. In a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Former Sports Director John Baer dies after battle with cancer

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former KGAN-TV Sports Director John Baer has died at the age of 61. Friends and colleagues say he passed after a long battle with cancer. Baer worked here at Broadcast Park in the late-80s and early-90s. Viewers would tune in every night to see his...
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nursing home resident found in vegetative state after screams for help were ignored

An Iowa nursing home resident was allegedly left in a vegetative state after the facility ignored her screams of pain and her pleas to be taken to a hospital, according to state records. State inspectors say another resident of the same southern Iowa care facility was evicted last August when the staff dumped his belongings […] The post Nursing home resident found in vegetative state after screams for help were ignored appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIGOURNEY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
kwayradio.com

Waterloo Schools Add Security Devices

The Waterloo School Board has voted unanimously to spend more than $127,000 on devices that detect vapor, gunshots, carbon dioxide, and even aggression, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The detectors will be set up wherever there is a camera at East, West, and Expo High Schools as well as the Waterloo Career Center. The devices monitor the air for vape particles and detect the decibels of noise that could indicate a gunshot or aggression. Once the sensors go off an alert would be sent to phones or email addresses and the cameras would begin recording. The school district is still decided who will monitor the system.
WATERLOO, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy