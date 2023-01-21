Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Related
uicflames.com
Men's Basketball Travels to Missouri State for Tuesday Showdown
SPRINGFIELD, MO. – The UIC men's basketball team (9-12, 1-9 MVC) heads back on the road Tuesday, as it heads to the state of Missouri to take on Missouri State (10-10, 6-4 MVC). The Flames will look to stop their current seven-game losing skid, while the Bears enter Tuesday as winners of two of their last three.
Iowa Women May Be Without a Key Starter For Huge Game Tonight
The Iowa women's basketball team has a big game tonight, with an opportunity to knock off an undefeated top-5 opponent on national television. The Hawkeyes need everyone in this one, but will one of the team's top players be healthy enough to play?. The Hawks have had a nice break...
uicflames.com
Women's Tennis Falls to Notre Dame on the Road Sunday
SOUTH BEND, IND. – The UIC women's tennis team played its second of back-to-back matches Sunday, as it traveled to Notre Dame for an afternoon match against the Fighting Irish. The Flames took their first ever doubles point from a Power-5 opponent, as well as their first ever singles number one victory over a Power-5 school. UIC also played the Fighting Irish closer (5-2) than any opponent on the weekend (Notre Dame defeated Michigan State 7-0, Butler 6-1, and Xavier 7-0). The Flames would earn the doubles point with victories at the number two (Natalia Nikolopoulou & Cora-Lynn von Dungern 6-2) and number three (Tamara Malazonia & Zara Ryan 7-5) spots. UIC was down 5-4 at third doubles (Ryan and Malazonia), and would come back and win 7-5 to clinch the doubles point.
Daily Iowan
Point/Counterpoint | Will the Iowa men’s basketball team make the NCAA tournament?
Assistant Sports Editor Chris Werner argues that the Hawkeyes will make the 68-team field, while Sports Reporter Grant Hall doesn’t think they have what it takes. If Iowa men’s basketball head coach Fran McCaffery hadn’t told the media that his son and Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery was “doing a lot better” at a press conference on Jan. 19, I would have a lot more trouble writing this.
KCRG.com
The pins keep coming for Iowa’s ‘ferocious competitor’
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It only took Iowa’s Spencer Lee 38 seconds to lock up his fifth straight pin over a top-eight opponent. “I’m just trying to wrestle every match as hard as I can. I just happen to be getting pins. I think in the past it’s been tech falls or majors or what not. It’s kind of been points,” he said.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Narrowly Loses Dual Against Unbeaten Iowa 19-18
The Wisconsin Badgers wrestling team put up an incredibly hard-fought battle against the unbeaten #2 Iowa Hawkeyes. The Badgers had multiple upsets against the Hawkeyes, including a huge surprise pin at 184 pounds. It came all the way down to the final match in a meet against a wrestling powerhouse.
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s track and field junior Myreanna Bebe breaks Iowa 60-meter hurdle record at Larry Wieczorek Invitational
The Iowa track and field team hosted the Larry Wieczorek Invitational Jan. 20-21. The invitational, honoring former Iowa track and field coach and athlete Larry Wieczorek, brought 15 college programs — including Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin from the Big Ten — as well as individuals from around the globe — to the Iowa Indoor Track Facility.
A Classic Iowa Town Is The Frontrunner For A National Award
A famous small town in Iowa is in the spotlight for national recognition. USA Today has a poll going where you can vote for the Best Midwestern Small Town for 2023. We all love the charm and friendly faces that come along with being from or in a small town. You can't go anywhere without seeing someone you know. The towns look like a Hallmark movie around the holidays. Cute and classic and a reason to love the Midwest.
Iowa Musician To Make National TV Debut
One of Iowa's favorite musicians is making her debut tv performance on Wednesday, January 25th. After being honored as having the best country music album, in 2022, by Taste of Country Music, the wave of time in the national spotlight keeps on trucking for this Shueyville native. In 2022, she...
KCRG.com
AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes
The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
Popular Band Leaves Mysterious Box At Iowa Landmark
They say, if you build it, he will come... In this case, it's more like, if you (one of the most popular bands of the 21st century) leave a clue on social media, the fans will freak out. On Friday, January 20th fans of the popular band Fall Out Boy...
KCRG.com
Big Grove Brewery starts construction in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday kicked off the beginning of a new brewery that’s coming to Cedar Rapids. Big Grove Brewery plans on officially opening its doors this fall in the west side of the downtown area - specifically the 100 block of 2nd Ave SW. In a...
cbs2iowa.com
Former Sports Director John Baer dies after battle with cancer
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former KGAN-TV Sports Director John Baer has died at the age of 61. Friends and colleagues say he passed after a long battle with cancer. Baer worked here at Broadcast Park in the late-80s and early-90s. Viewers would tune in every night to see his...
Nursing home resident found in vegetative state after screams for help were ignored
An Iowa nursing home resident was allegedly left in a vegetative state after the facility ignored her screams of pain and her pleas to be taken to a hospital, according to state records. State inspectors say another resident of the same southern Iowa care facility was evicted last August when the staff dumped his belongings […] The post Nursing home resident found in vegetative state after screams for help were ignored appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KWQC
Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday
QUAD CITIES/DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service. According to a Tuesday media release from the National Weather Service, Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa,...
Waterloo Bar Closes But There’s Still A Glimmer Of Hope
One popular Waterloo bar might be closing its doors forever, but there still is a bit of hope. The doors of a unique Waterloo nightlife location has closed for the time being. However, the owner is hopeful for the future. "It's no secret that the last few months have been...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
kwayradio.com
Waterloo Schools Add Security Devices
The Waterloo School Board has voted unanimously to spend more than $127,000 on devices that detect vapor, gunshots, carbon dioxide, and even aggression, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The detectors will be set up wherever there is a camera at East, West, and Expo High Schools as well as the Waterloo Career Center. The devices monitor the air for vape particles and detect the decibels of noise that could indicate a gunshot or aggression. Once the sensors go off an alert would be sent to phones or email addresses and the cameras would begin recording. The school district is still decided who will monitor the system.
KIMT
One person pronounced dead and another injured after falling from a scaffold in eastern Iowa
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Emergency services responded to an incident where two people fell 20 feet from a portable scaffold in Dyersville on Thursday, with one person left injured and another dying of his injuries. According to a press release, Bi-County Ambulance, Dyersville Police, and Dubuque Dispatch responded to a...
KCRG.com
Private schools like Xavier would likely see influx of students if ‘School Voucher Bill’ passes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State lawmakers in both the House and the Senate are debating a bill that would change how the state hands out public education funding - with some of those dollars instead supporting a private education for students. Private school administrators in Iowa, like the President...
Comments / 0