CHICAGO (CBS) -- Robbers held up a bank in the West Rogers Park neighborhood late Monday.The robbery happened at the Huntington Bank branch at 2920 W. Peterson Ave., at Richmond Street opposite Peterson Avenue from Mather Park.The FBI said around 4:40 p.m., the two robbers verbally demanded money while displaying guns. The FBI did not specify whether the robbers got any money, and if so, how much.The suspects are both described as thin white Hispanic men in their 20s. One is 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 9 inches tall and was wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and dark sneakers. The other is 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 11 inches tall and was also wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and dark sneakers.The FBI released photos of the suspects.No one has been apprehended.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO