FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Chicago's Plan to House 200 Migrants Has Been DelayedTom HandyChicago, IL
Pregnant Woman Struck in Hit-and-Run in Chicago's River North NeighborhoodVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Related
cwbchicago.com
Police looking for man who attacked pedestrian with a hammer in the Loop
Chicago police have just released a video of a man who is wanted for allegedly attacking people with a hammer in the Loop last month. CWB Chicago first told you about the attacks after they happened on December 8. Officers were initially dispatched to reports of a man walking around...
cwbchicago.com
Gunmen rob cab driver outside River North hotel
Chicago — A group of men armed with rifles and handguns robbed a cab driver as he picked up a passenger in River North overnight. The cabbie, 49, was outside the Hyatt Place Chicago hotel, 66 West Illinois, when a white SUV pulled up next to him around 5 a.m., according to a Chicago police report.
Chicago shooting: Father of 2 gunned down in Belmont Cragin while letting dog out
"Ramiro was a funny dad. He was a loving dad. He was a present dad... He was just a regular person trying to live and trying to make it in the city of Chicago."
Man, 28, shot during attempted robbery in South Shore
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an attempted robbery early Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 28-year-old was approached by two gunmen around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Chappel Avenue who demanded his belongings, according to police. One of the gunman open fired and struck...
cwbchicago.com
Man carjacked in Lakeview, second incident reported nearby
Chicago — Four armed men robbed and carjacked a driver in Lakeview on Monday night, Chicago police said. The same group of offenders is suspected of trying to carjack another driver in Boystown a few minutes earlier. A 30-year-old man was in the 800 block of West Barry when...
fox32chicago.com
2 shot, 1 fatally, after complying during South Side robbery
CHICAGO - Two men were shot, one fatally, during an armed robbery Monday evening in the Chatham neighborhood. The men, 22 and 23, were near a parking lot around 6:53 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Holland Street when two gunmen got out of the vehicle, flashed handguns and demanded their property, according to police.
Bank robbed on Peterson Avenue in West Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Robbers held up a bank in the West Rogers Park neighborhood late Monday.The robbery happened at the Huntington Bank branch at 2920 W. Peterson Ave., at Richmond Street opposite Peterson Avenue from Mather Park.The FBI said around 4:40 p.m., the two robbers verbally demanded money while displaying guns. The FBI did not specify whether the robbers got any money, and if so, how much.The suspects are both described as thin white Hispanic men in their 20s. One is 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 9 inches tall and was wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and dark sneakers. The other is 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 11 inches tall and was also wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and dark sneakers.The FBI released photos of the suspects.No one has been apprehended.
SWAT team shoots armed man dead in Gary
A SWAT team shot an armed man to death in Gary Tuesday afternoon following what started as a domestic incident. Officers tried to talk to the man with the help of a hostage negotiator but to no avail.
Security concerns at busy Midway Airport parking lot after 25 cars damaged
CHICAGO (CBS) – There are questions about security at a busy Chicago parking lot used by thousands of drivers.A viewer reached out to CBS 2 after his truck was one of 25 vehicles that were damaged in the economy lot at Midway International Airport in one day.CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the important warning for anyone parking there."It looks like a secure facility. You see lights. You see cameras. You feel like you're leaving your vehicle in a place you know nothing's going to happen to it," said John Dimonte. "It seems like the type of facility that gives you...
River North hit-and-run victim was 7 months pregnant, baby now fighting for life
Silvia Gil was 7 months pregnant when she and 5 others were seriously injured in a hit-and-run in River North.
Father mourns after transgender daughter slain in South Shore mass shooting: 'I still can't believe it'
Monday evening, Omar Burgos learned that Unique Banks and her mother, Alexsandra Olmo, had been gunned down in their South Shore apartment in an attack that left three other people badly wounded.
WGNtv.com
Teen girl honored after dog stabbed during Northwest Side attack
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl whose dog was stabbed during an attack last month was honored Tuesday night on the Northwest Side. Ynali Macias was walking her dog Bebe near 6400 block of West Irving Park Road on Dec. 26. At some point, police allege Jeanette Olivo, 61, stabbed...
2 critically shot in South Side armed robbery, police say
The men, 22 and 23, were near a parking lot at 84th and Holland when a dark-colored vehicle approached and two occupants exited before demanding the pair’s property at gunpoint, Chicago police said. The men complied and were shot, officials said.
959theriver.com
Chicago Car Jackers Steal Car in the Most POLITE Way Possible
No one wants to be car jacked. Let’s just make that clear. However, if you ARE going to be the victim of a car jacking in Chicago, these are probably the guys you want on the other side of the pistol. CWB Chicago, a website dedicated to tracking crime...
cwbchicago.com
Man mistakenly took a gun to O’Hare, stashed it on an I-beam before entering security checkpoint, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors said Tuesday that a Texas man absentmindedly took a gun to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on January 11 and put it on an I-beam before going through security, intending to retrieve it when he returned from his trip. Officials said that the gun was...
Video shows bizarre Chicago carjacking where suspects were polite to victim
CHICAGO - An unusual carjacking was caught on camera in Chicago. Video obtained by CWB Chicago shows a group of men with guns politely asking the victim for his car keys. The suspects even addressed the victim as "sir". They also held his pizza while he retrieved his keys out of his pants pocket, thanked him and gave his pizza back.
16-year-old boy shot at South Chicago bus stop, police say
A teen boy was shot at a South Side bus stop, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Arrested 32 times since 2014, man allegedly engaged in a ‘firefight’ with a concealed carry holder on a CTA train
Chicago — A man who has been arrested 32 times by Chicago police since 2014 robbed and then engaged in a “firefight” with a concealed carry holder on a Green Line train during the Friday afternoon rush hour, authorities said Sunday. “It is a pure miracle by...
cwbchicago.com
FBI on the hunt after ‘pretty big’ bank robbery on the North Side
Chicago — The FBI is trying to track down two men who robbed a North Side bank at gunpoint on Monday afternoon. A Chicago police supervisor who responded to the scene said the bank’s initial estimate of the loss was “pretty big” — $112,000. Two...
5 shot, 2 fatally, during targeted home invasion on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. Shots rang out around 1:45 p.m. in a second floor apartment in the 2900 block of East 78th Street. A woman in her 20s was shot in the head...
