Chicago, IL

cwbchicago.com

Gunmen rob cab driver outside River North hotel

Chicago — A group of men armed with rifles and handguns robbed a cab driver as he picked up a passenger in River North overnight. The cabbie, 49, was outside the Hyatt Place Chicago hotel, 66 West Illinois, when a white SUV pulled up next to him around 5 a.m., according to a Chicago police report.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 28, shot during attempted robbery in South Shore

CHICAGO - A man was shot during an attempted robbery early Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 28-year-old was approached by two gunmen around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Chappel Avenue who demanded his belongings, according to police. One of the gunman open fired and struck...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man carjacked in Lakeview, second incident reported nearby

Chicago — Four armed men robbed and carjacked a driver in Lakeview on Monday night, Chicago police said. The same group of offenders is suspected of trying to carjack another driver in Boystown a few minutes earlier. A 30-year-old man was in the 800 block of West Barry when...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot, 1 fatally, after complying during South Side robbery

CHICAGO - Two men were shot, one fatally, during an armed robbery Monday evening in the Chatham neighborhood. The men, 22 and 23, were near a parking lot around 6:53 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Holland Street when two gunmen got out of the vehicle, flashed handguns and demanded their property, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bank robbed on Peterson Avenue in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Robbers held up a bank in the West Rogers Park neighborhood late Monday.The robbery happened at the Huntington Bank branch at 2920 W. Peterson Ave., at Richmond Street opposite Peterson Avenue from Mather Park.The FBI said around 4:40 p.m., the two robbers verbally demanded money while displaying guns. The FBI did not specify whether the robbers got any money, and if so, how much.The suspects are both described as thin white Hispanic men in their 20s. One is 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 9 inches tall and was wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and dark sneakers. The other is 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 11 inches tall and was also wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and dark sneakers.The FBI released photos of the suspects.No one has been apprehended.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Security concerns at busy Midway Airport parking lot after 25 cars damaged

CHICAGO (CBS) – There are questions about security at a busy Chicago parking lot used by thousands of drivers.A viewer reached out to CBS 2 after his truck was one of 25 vehicles that were damaged in the economy lot at Midway International Airport in one day.CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the important warning for anyone parking there."It looks like a secure facility. You see lights. You see cameras. You feel like you're leaving your vehicle in a place you know nothing's going to happen to it," said John Dimonte. "It seems like the type of facility that gives you...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Teen girl honored after dog stabbed during Northwest Side attack

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl whose dog was stabbed during an attack last month was honored Tuesday night on the Northwest Side. Ynali Macias was walking her dog Bebe near 6400 block of West Irving Park Road on Dec. 26. At some point, police allege Jeanette Olivo, 61, stabbed...
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Chicago Car Jackers Steal Car in the Most POLITE Way Possible

No one wants to be car jacked. Let’s just make that clear. However, if you ARE going to be the victim of a car jacking in Chicago, these are probably the guys you want on the other side of the pistol. CWB Chicago, a website dedicated to tracking crime...
CHICAGO, IL

