Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Brazil’s economy to stay weak amid doubts over Lula’s spending push: Reuters poll
BUENOS AIRES/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Brazil’s slowing economy will likely remain weak in 2023 as a planned spending drive by newly-elected President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva risks keeping already-high borrowing costs elevated for longer, a Reuters poll of economists found. Lula’s government, which took power on Jan....
Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
Hear NATO chief's message to Russia following tank shipment announcement
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reacts to Russia's response following Germany's announcement that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
104.1 WIKY
Putin ignores German tank decision, dispenses career advice on Moscow University visit
(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin avoided commenting on Germany’s landmark decision on Wednesday to supply tanks to Ukraine during a visit to Moscow State University, instead dispensing career advice to students and fielding questions on other topics. Germany’s announcement that it would send Leopard 2 tanks to...
104.1 WIKY
ECB signs supervision cooperation deal with non-euro zone members
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank agreed with six non-euro zone members to cooperate more closely on bank supervision matters, including in exchanging information about cross-border supervised banks, it said on Wednesday. The agreement covers the Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Sweden, the ECB said in...
104.1 WIKY
Lebanese protest record-low value of local currency
BEIRUT (Reuters) – Protesters burned tyres and held up handfuls of local currency bills on Wednesday at the entrance of the Lebanese central bank in Beirut, furious over the spiralling devaluation of the lira. Lebanon’s economic meltdown, which began in 2019, has cost the lira around 97% of its...
EXPLAINER: Why the US flipped on sending tanks to Ukraine
WASHINGTON — (AP) — For months, U.S. officials balked at sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, insisting they were too complicated and too hard to maintain and repair. On Wednesday, that abruptly changed. Ukraine's desperate pleas for tanks were answered with a sweeping, trans-Atlantic yes. The dramatic reversal...
104.1 WIKY
U.N. aid chief asks Taliban authorities for more exemptions to female NGO worker ban
KABUL (Reuters) – The U.N. aid chief said on Wednesday the humanitarian community was speaking with Taliban officials to try and gain further exemptions and written guidelines to allow some female aid workers to operate despite a ban women NGO staff. U.N. Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths...
104.1 WIKY
Slovak parliament opens way to September early election
(Reuters) – Slovak lawmakers approved a change in the constitution on Wednesday which allows the parliament to shorten its term, paving the way for an early election in September. The current government of Prime Minister Eduard Heger lost a no-confidence vote in December after a former coalition party joined...
104.1 WIKY
Factbox-Pope Francis heads to Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan
(Reuters) – Pope Francis next week heads to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, two countries grappling with conflict and profound poverty, in what will be his third visit to sub-Saharan Africa since he became pope in 2013. For the South Sudan leg, the leader of the...
104.1 WIKY
Kremlin expresses alarm over ‘Doomsday Clock’, blames U.S. and NATO
(Reuters) – The Kremlin expressed alarm on Wednesday that the “Doomsday Clock” had edged closer to midnight than ever, even though the scientists who moved the symbolic dial cited Moscow’s own “thinly veiled threats” to use nuclear weapons. The “Doomsday Clock,” created by the...
104.1 WIKY
Canada disappointed by U.S. plan to maintain softwood lumber duties
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada is disappointed the United States plans to maintain tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber imports, Ottawa said on Tuesday, arguing that a negotiated solution to the longstanding dispute was in the best interests of both countries. Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng was responding to the U.S....
104.1 WIKY
U.S., South Africa form task force to combat wildlife trafficking – Yellen
HAMMANSKRAAL, South Africa (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department and South Africa’s National Treasury on Wednesday agreed to form a task force to combat illicit finance linked to the illegal wildlife trade, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. Speaking at the Dinokeng Game Reserve outside Pretoria, Yellen told...
104.1 WIKY
Factbox-When might the U.S. default? Timeline of key events in debt limit battle
(Reuters) – Just days into a new sitting of the U.S. Congress, lawmakers are confronting what will be perhaps the most pivotal legislative issue of 2023: the national debt limit. Here are some key moments in the months ahead:. FEB. 1. The Treasury Department will release a quarterly document...
104.1 WIKY
Spain says it is open to sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine
MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s defence minister said on Wednesday Madrid was open to providing Ukraine with German-made Leopard 2 tanks, after Germany agreed to send the tanks and said NATO allies could do the same. Defence Minister Margarita Robles told EFE news agency that Madrid would act in...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. Attorney General Garland says Google has used anticompetitive tactics for 15 years
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Tuesday, after the Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet’s Google, that the Big Tech company has sought to defeat its rivals in the online advertising business using anticompetitive tactics for 15 years. Garland added that as...
104.1 WIKY
Tanzanian opposition leader returns home after two years in exile
DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) – Tanzanian opposition leader and former presidential candidate Tundu Lissu returned home after more than two years in exile in Europe to a cheering crowd on Wednesday, after the government lifted a ban on political rallies. A former lawmaker and a fierce critic of the...
104.1 WIKY
Almost a quarter of young Dutch deny Holocaust or think it’s exaggerated-survey
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Nearly a quarter of Dutch people born after 1980 believe the Holocaust was a myth or that the number of its victims was greatly exaggerated, a survey published on Wednesday showed. The Netherlands is one of six countries surveyed on Holocaust awareness by Claims Conference, a...
Comments / 0