PWMania
Fight Breaks Out at the WWE Performance Center Between Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller
Today at the WWE Performance Center, a fight broke out. Miss Indiana USA Alexis Lete shared a video on Instagram Stories to show fans what she’s been learning as she prepares to become a WWE Superstar. The video ends with a fight breaking out, and you can see numerous other trainers and trainees swarming in to try to break things up.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Considering Bringing Back Former Tag Team Champions
WWE returns were a hot topic in 2022 as a number of familiar faces were signed to new contracts. The returns are expected to continue moving forward in 2023 and a former tag team could be brought back. Fightful Select is reporting that the Authors of Pain have been discussed...
ComicBook
The Bloodline Family Member "Hopeful" About Joining WWE One Day
WWE is run by The Bloodline. Since adopting his Tribal Chief monicker, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has embraced his lineage and brought a number of his family members into his inner circle. The first recruits were cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso, who impressed immediately by capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The brothers added the Raw Tag Titles to their shoulders in early 2022, shortly after Reigns added the WWE Championship to his waist, making The Bloodline in control of the top singles and tag gold in the company. This past fall, Jimmy and Jey's younger brother, Solo Sikoa, was called up to the main roster and immediately joined The Bloodline's ranks.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On What The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon About Bray Wyatt After WrestleMania 31
This week Monday Night Raw celebrated its 30th anniversary and one of the big segments from the show that everyone is talking about is The Undertaker’s interaction with Bray Wyatt. Taker helped Wyatt take down LA Knight and then whispered something to Wyatt before leaving. This certainly isn’t the...
Mark Briscoe Gives An Update On How He's Doing, Latest Update On Jay Briscoe's Daughters
The wrestling world tragically lost Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) in a car accident on Tuesday, January 17 at the age of 38. His daughters Jayleigh and Gracie were in the car with him in the accident. In an update on Friday night, family friend Josh Wharton relayed that Gracie had...
sportszion.com
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Signs The Steiner Brothers To Legends Contract
The Steiner Brothers dominated the world of tag team wrestling during the late eighties and early nineties. Scott and Rick Steiner captured tag team titles around the globe as well. It appears that their relationship with WWE has reached a new high. According to PW Insider, WWE has signed The...
ringsidenews.com
Hulk Hogan & Jimmy Hart Open WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Special
WWE is celebrating 30 years of Monday Night RAW tonight. Triple H and his team reportedly have huge surprises in store for the WWE Universe. One such surprise kicked off the show. “RAW is XXX” kicked off to the entrance music of Hulk Hogan. Jimmy Hart came out first. The...
wrestlinginc.com
Jojo Wasn't Invited To WWE Star's Wedding Over Total Divas Cast Change
JoJo said her departure from E!'s "Total Divas" led to some cold shoulders from one of her former cast members in the years afterwards. During a recent episode of "The Bellas Podcast," former "Total Divas" cast members Natalya and JoJo joined Nikki and Brie Bella to discuss the reality show's upcoming 10th anniversary. The E! Series ran for nine seasons from 2013 until 2019, becoming one of WWE's most successful crossovers into mainstream entertainment.
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character To Comment On Segment With The Undertaker At Raw 30
This week during the special 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw, LA Knight decided call out the legends in the back, and it was The Undertaker who answered. Taker brought back his American Badass persona and he confronted Knight after riding his motorcycle to the ring, but Knight retreated.
wrestlinginc.com
Sarah Logan Praises WWE For Respecting Her Family Life
While at one point the idea of having a family and then going on the road seemed impossible in WWE, that is something that has become a regular situation now with many women on WWE's roster being mothers. The likes of Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, and Ronda Rousey all have children, and Sarah Logan (now known as Valhalla) is the latest women's roster member to praise WWE for their handling of working mothers.
wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar WWE Return Match Revealed?
Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar for a no holds barred match, amid speculation about Lesnar’s WWE return. Lesnar last wrestled at the November 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event, defeating Bobby Lashley with a controversial roll-up pin. Both stars have one singles win over the other, with...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Provides Royal Rumble 'Spoiler'
On last night's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, challenged The Usos (with Sami Zayn) for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. While the challengers came up short, Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton backstage after the match and teased a major victory for herself this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – January 23, 2023
WWE RAW Results – January 23, 2023. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Hulk Hogan asking the WWE Universe what’s up then says Raw started while Hulk A Mania was running wild. He says the show has only grown since then and together, WWE is celebrating 30 years of the Red Brand. He then puts over the Philadelphia Eagles.
