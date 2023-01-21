Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
WWE Considering Bringing Back Former Tag Team Champions
WWE returns were a hot topic in 2022 as a number of familiar faces were signed to new contracts. The returns are expected to continue moving forward in 2023 and a former tag team could be brought back. Fightful Select is reporting that the Authors of Pain have been discussed...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstar Wants Violent Stipulation Match With Brock Lesnar
It appears that Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar again in the near future. During an interview with the "Hindustan Times," the former WWE Champion spoke about what kind of match he wants with Lesnar. "I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself," said...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Refused To Film At Jim Neidhart’s Funeral Despite Natalya’s Request
Total Divas depicted the lives of some female wrestlers. It would show the different aspects of the diva’s daily life and relationships. Now, Natalya claims an important part of her life was omitted in the show. WWE is said to have refused to film a very intense family moment with her father.
ringsidenews.com
Hulk Hogan & Jimmy Hart Open WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Special
WWE is celebrating 30 years of Monday Night RAW tonight. Triple H and his team reportedly have huge surprises in store for the WWE Universe. One such surprise kicked off the show. “RAW is XXX” kicked off to the entrance music of Hulk Hogan. Jimmy Hart came out first. The...
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker’s First Remarks After Sharing The Ring With Bray Wyatt On WWE RAW XXX
The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition in 2020. The Phenom returned to WWE as The American Badass during the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW tonight. The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt shared the ring for the first time in years tonight on RAW. Taker sent LA Knight Bray Wyatt’s way for a Sister Abigail. He then approached Bray, whispered something in his ears, and left.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Signs The Steiner Brothers To Legends Contract
The Steiner Brothers dominated the world of tag team wrestling during the late eighties and early nineties. Scott and Rick Steiner captured tag team titles around the globe as well. It appears that their relationship with WWE has reached a new high. According to PW Insider, WWE has signed The...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns’ Cousin Was Brought In To Unexpectedly Face Shane McMahon After WWE Tryout
WWE likes to feature the Anoa’i Family on their television shows. This is obvious judging by the Bloodline’s current spot on the roster. The famous wrestling family’s lineage in sports entertainment goes back generations, and one family member had a chance to face a member of the McMahon, but he did not see that encounter coming at all.
wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar WWE Return Match Revealed?
Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar for a no holds barred match, amid speculation about Lesnar’s WWE return. Lesnar last wrestled at the November 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event, defeating Bobby Lashley with a controversial roll-up pin. Both stars have one singles win over the other, with...
nodq.com
Report on why Becky Lynch vs. Bayley’s scheduled steel cage match didn’t take place
As seen during WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary, the scheduled Becky Lynch vs. Bayley steel cage match never took place and instead there was an angle where Damage CTRL attacked Becky. According to Fightful Select, the match and entrances were supposed to get two segments but The Bloodline’s segment went...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstar Doing Okay After Injury Scare
WWE celebrated the 30th anniversary of RAW at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA this week. The company pulled out all the stops to make it memorable, as the company wanted to ensure fans would get something to be happy about. It included a solid segment and match featuring Imperium. Vinci caused an injury scare during the show, but he is doing alright.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Is Not Allowed To Disrespect WWE Officials Anymore
Charlotte Flair took the wrestling world by storm with her unexpected reemergence back to WWE after a lengthy absence at the end of last year. The Queen is back on the top and is looking to be in the good graces of all with her babyface run. However, she botched her character roots during a match on SmackDown thanks to a brief altercation with a WWE Official.
ringsidenews.com
Kurt Angle Joins D-Generation X During WWE RAW XXX
D-Generation X was one of the highlights of WWE during the Attitude Era. The stable was created by Shawn Michaels and Triple H and expanded to include Chyna, The New Age Outlaws, X-Pac, and others. Tonight, the group got a new member. The 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW...
ringsidenews.com
Controversial Ex-WWE Superstar Contacted For Return Despite His Insulting Comments About Triple H
The 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW was nothing short of a mixed bag, covering thirty years of the flagship show’s history. While it had some incredible highs, there had been quite a few lows during the show as well. That being said, it seems a controversial former WWE Superstar was allegedly contacted for a return.
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker Returns As American Badass During RAW XXX
The Undertaker is widely considered as one of the greatest superstars to ever step foot inside the squared circle. Taker entertained the WWE Universe for thirty years before he said goodbye in 2020. The Undertaker underwent a gimmick change during the 2000s. Taker ditched his Deadman persona for something that...
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon To Take Care Of Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt received quite a focus after his WWE return. During RAW’s 30th Anniversary show, Undertaker and Wyatt had a bit of a show-down, but they ended things are allies. It turns out that Undertaker has been in Wyatt’s corner for quite a while now. The Undertaker faced...
411mania.com
Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
ringsidenews.com
Former WWE Superstar Signs Multi-Year Contract With IMPACT Wrestling
Over the years, IMPACT Wrestling became a second home to former WWE Superstars. The moment a talent is released by Vince McMahon’s company, it’s the Anthem-owned company that first comes to their mind. While AEW has now become the #1 alternative, IMPACT still continues to hold its ground against the two behemoth rivals. Following WWE’s 2020 budget cuts, certain wrestlers signed with IMPACT while others went to AEW. Now that we’ve finally settled in 2023, a former WWE Superstar has signed with IMPACT Wrestling.
ringsidenews.com
Who Produced The Trial Of Sami Zayn For WWE RAW Is XXX
The 30th anniversary of the longest-running weekly episodic television show in history, Monday Night RAW, is officially in the books. RAW XXX proved to be an exciting edition for the ages to remember. One of the interesting segments that opened the show was Sami Zayn’s trial in “The Bloodline Tribal Court. Apparently, that segment was produced by a long-time WWE veteran.
ringsidenews.com
Who Produced The Undertaker & Bray Wyatt Segment For WWE RAW Is XXX
Bray Wyatt has been one of the mainstays of Friday Night Smackdown ever since he came back last year at Extreme Rules. The company clearly thinks highly of him now, especially after what transpired on RAW last night. In fact, a very interesting name produced Wyatt’s segment on the show.
Comments / 0