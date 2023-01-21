Idaho State Bengals (7-13, 4-3 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (14-7, 8-0 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Dane Erikstrup scored 20 points in Eastern Washington's 79-76 victory against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. The Eagles are 7-0 in home games. Eastern Washington is...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 13 HOURS AGO