New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen revealed Monday that the club and running back Saquon Barkley "weren’t really that close" in contract talks during the season. "Saquon is a good player. He’s a good teammate. I loved getting to know him this season, and he’s a guy that we would like to have back. It’s just – again, we haven’t had our end-of-season meetings yet," Schoen told reporters Monday, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "We’re less than 48 hours after that game, so everybody’s going to step back, take the emotion out of it, evaluate the roster, and then, again, we have to operate under the salary cap with how we’re going to divvy up, how we’re going to create the roster, what at the priority positions and how are we going to move forward. But, we would like to have Saquon back if it works out."

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO