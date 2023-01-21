Fairfield Stags (9-10, 5-4 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (7-13, 3-6 MAAC) BOTTOM LINE: Supreme Cook and the Fairfield Stags take on Jalen Benjamin and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in MAAC play. The Mountaineers have gone 3-5 in home games. Mount St. Mary's is 3- when it has...

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 13 HOURS AGO