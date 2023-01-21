ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Porterville Recorder

Oduro leads George Mason against VCU after 24-point performance

George Mason Patriots (12-8, 4-3 A-10) at VCU Rams (15-5, 6-1 A-10) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VCU -8; over/under is 136.5. BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces the VCU Rams after Josh Oduro scored 24 points in George Mason's 79-72 victory over the Rhode Island Rams. The Rams have gone 11-1 at...
FAIRFAX, VA
Porterville Recorder

UMBC visits NJIT after Sullivan's 23-point showing

UMBC Retrievers (14-7, 4-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (5-14, 2-4 America East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NJIT -5; over/under is 145. BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on the UMBC Retrievers after Raheim Sullivan scored 23 points in NJIT's 85-69 loss to the Vermont Catamounts. The Highlanders are 3-5 in home games....
NEWARK, NJ
Porterville Recorder

Fairfield visits Mount St. Mary's for conference matchup

Fairfield Stags (9-10, 5-4 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (7-13, 3-6 MAAC) BOTTOM LINE: Supreme Cook and the Fairfield Stags take on Jalen Benjamin and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in MAAC play. The Mountaineers have gone 3-5 in home games. Mount St. Mary's is 3- when it has...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Porterville Recorder

Northeastern hosts Timberlake and Towson

Northeastern Huskies (8-11, 4-4 CAA) at Towson Tigers (14-7, 6-2 CAA) BOTTOM LINE: Towson takes on the Northeastern Huskies after Nicolas Timberlake scored 24 points in Towson's 66-62 victory over the Elon Phoenix. The Tigers are 5-2 in home games. Towson is sixth in the CAA scoring 68.7 points while...
TOWSON, MD
Porterville Recorder

Bucknell hosts Navy after Jones' 21-point outing

Navy Midshipmen (10-10, 3-5 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (8-13, 1-7 Patriot) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucknell -1.5; over/under is 136.5. BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits the Bucknell Bison after Christian Jones scored 21 points in Navy's 77-71 victory against the Army Black Knights. The Bison are 4-5 on their home court. Bucknell...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Porterville Recorder

Maryland board formally OKs developing area near FedEx Field

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials on Wednesday voted to formally begin the process of issuing up to $400 million in bonds for developing an area around FedEx Field in Prince George's County. The Maryland Board of Public Works, which is comprised of Gov. Wes Moore, Comptroller Brooke Lierman...
MARYLAND STATE

