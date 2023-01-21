ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

‘Morning Joe’ Says Biden, Pence Classified Docs Scandals Are Just ‘Embarrassing’ — But Trump’s Is ‘Legally Perilous’

The “Morning Joe” panel reacted to both former vice president Mike Pence and President Joe Biden’s classified documents scandals Wednesday. According to two letters Pence’s counsel sent to the National Archives, a “small number” of classified documents were discovered last week at Pence’s Indiana home. On Jan. 16, about a dozen documents were found at Pence’s home, and two days later, his team notified the National Archives, who then notified the Justice Department. FBI agents retrieved the documents from Pence’s home, and his team turned over additional boxes to the National Archives, as well.
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Biden's top economist is stepping down. See the list of contenders to replace him

The White House is considering a number of senior officials in the federal government to replace top economist Brian Deese, including Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, a person familiar with the matter told CNN on Wednesday. The process to replace Deese as head...
First on CNN: Classified documents found at Pence's Indiana home

A lawyer for former Vice President Mike Pence discovered about a dozen documents marked as classified at Pence's Indiana home last week, and he has turned those classified records over to the FBI, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The FBI and the Justice Department's National Security Division...
New questions arise around George Santos' campaign loans

The campaign of embattled Rep. George Santos on Tuesday filed updated reports with federal regulators that appear to raise fresh questions about the source of the substantial personal loans he said he made to his campaign. The New York Republican, the subject of multiple inquiries into his finances and fabrications...
News outlets ask judge to unseal documents in Dominion's defamation case against Fox News

The New York Times and NPR asked a judge on Wednesday to unseal a trove of documents in Dominion Voting Systems $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against right-wing channel Fox News. "This lawsuit is unquestionably a consequential defamation case that tests the scope of the First Amendment," the pair of news...
Exclusive: Goldman Sachs says even a near-default on US debt could spark a recession and market mayhem

A full-blown debt ceiling crisis has the potential to stop the US economy in its tracks, according to the top economist at Goldman Sachs. "If there were any doubt about the US government's ability or willingness to make interest and principal payments on time, that could have very, very adverse consequences," Jan Hatzius, the chief economist at Goldman Sachs, told CNN in an interview.
What travel warnings do other nations give their citizens about US violence?

American travelers -- at least those of the cautious variety -- might be familiar with the US State Department's travel advisories. The agency monitors the world for potential trouble and issues warnings from "Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions" to "Level 4: Do Not Travel," alerting would-be visitors to terrorism threats, war, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, high crime rates and other personal security issues.
