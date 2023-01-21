ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 176

Lorie Rush
4d ago

If he would have just stayed in his car when he caused the accident he'd probably be home with his son right now. This is beyond a frivolous law suit.

Reply(8)
163
Debra Carter
3d ago

cannabis and cocaine was found in his system, but it is always the officers fault. Don't u think those drugs played a role in his cardiac arrest, that all the tension and knowing that he was in the wrong could have caused his heart to speed up and beat irratically? I do.

Reply(4)
74
Erika Sundlie
3d ago

if he was on cocaine then I would imagine that may have had something to do with the cardiac arrest along with the taser situation...maybe idk. sad story. just do what the cops say and don't run. that's probably everyone's biggest mistake.

Reply(2)
47
 

