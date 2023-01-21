ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Syracuse vs. UNC basketball: Jim Boeheim dejected after Orange's late letdown in 72-68 loss to Tar Heels

Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim would like to have a few possessions back following Tuesday night's 72-68 loss to UNC, a matchup in which his team played well in spurts and had a lead late before succumbing to the Tar Heels inside the Carrier Dome. There were a couple offensive foul whistles that Boeheim challenged, and similar faulty execution down the stretch that has plagued Syracuse at times this season.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Everything Jon Scheyer said after Duke's loss to Virginia Tech

Although they had a four-point lead with 12:04 to play in the game, Duke again allowed the opposing team to fight back and beat them on the road after going 3:45+ without a field goal twice in the game's final twelve minutes. The last stretch, between 07:07 and 02:38, allowed a 7-2 Hokies run in between that put another loss in the Blue Devils tally this season.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Duke lands commitment from 2024 QB Hauss Hejny

2024 Quarterback Hauss Hejny (Aledo, TX) has ended his recruitment and pledged his commitment to Duke this afternoon, he told TheDevilsDen.com. The 6'0", 184 pound triple-sport athlete who also plays shooting guard for his high school basketball team and runs track said his relationship with Blue Devils' Offensive Coordinator Kevin Johns was the tipping point in a recruitment that was about to take off with an expected visit to in-state Baylor this weekend and a couple offers under his belt including Duke, Nebraska, and North Texas.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
422K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy