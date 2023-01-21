2024 Quarterback Hauss Hejny (Aledo, TX) has ended his recruitment and pledged his commitment to Duke this afternoon, he told TheDevilsDen.com. The 6'0", 184 pound triple-sport athlete who also plays shooting guard for his high school basketball team and runs track said his relationship with Blue Devils' Offensive Coordinator Kevin Johns was the tipping point in a recruitment that was about to take off with an expected visit to in-state Baylor this weekend and a couple offers under his belt including Duke, Nebraska, and North Texas.

DURHAM, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO