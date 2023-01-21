Read full article on original website
architizer.com
Looking To Specify With the World’s Best Building Products? Consult This Beautiful Online Guide
For the past decade, Architizer has been celebrating building products that make a difference. From façade systems to furniture, windows to wall coverings, and landscape design products to lighting, innovative materials and components are essential to the realization of great architecture — indoors and out. Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the A+Product Awards honors the world’s best building products and the people behind them, as chosen by the architects and design professionals that select them each day in their projects.
architizer.com
Dry Garden Poetry // Arterra Landscape Architects
Text description provided by the architects. The clients had been living on a sloping two-acre site for over 20 years and were ready for a new chapter. Their desire was to re-envision the way they lived on the land and felt their traditional stucco home, enclosed by a tall solid wall, cut them off from the full extent of the site and the distant view to the Monterey Bay.
architizer.com
Circular Construction Methods: Tour A Home Built With More than 100 Biobased Materials
Lucas De Man — affable tour guide and founder of the innovative Dutch architectural research practice Biobased Creations — walks us through a remarkable exhibition that imagines a better building industry. Revealed at Dutch Design Week, the show takes the shape of a full-size home that is made entirely of bio-based materials and made with circular construction methods; it tells stories about changing the value chain.
architizer.com
K30 – Office Complex Kruppstraße // AllesWirdGut
Text description provided by the architects. The design delivers on the promise of a future of flexible work by creating an office building as an open-shelf system that offers multiple versatile green spaces: Expanded work areas on balconies, terraces, or a garden house not only provide for a perfect setting for collective activity; the office complex also makes a valuable contribution to the local microclimate and biodiversity.
