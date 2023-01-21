ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron Klain expected to step down as Biden's White House Chief of Staff - NYT

 4 days ago
Jan 21 (Reuters) - White House Chief Of Staff Ron Klain is expected to step down in coming weeks in the most significant changing of the guard since Biden took office two years ago, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski

Trump warns U.S. House Republicans not to touch Social Security, Medicare

United Statescategory 路

January 20, 2023

Former President Donald Trump warned his fellow Republicans on Friday not to "destroy" federal retirement and health benefits as they try to exact spending cuts from President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in the looming debate over the debt ceiling.

Bill Jones
4d ago

The Rats begin to abandon ship when it. becomes obvious that the ship is sinking.

