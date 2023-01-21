Ron Klain expected to step down as Biden's White House Chief of Staff - NYT
Jan 21 (Reuters) - White House Chief Of Staff Ron Klain is expected to step down in coming weeks in the most significant changing of the guard since Biden took office two years ago, the New York Times reported on Saturday.
Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski
Trump warns U.S. House Republicans not to touch Social Security, Medicare, article with image
January 20, 2023
Former President Donald Trump warned his fellow Republicans on Friday not to "destroy" federal retirement and health benefits as they try to exact spending cuts from President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in the looming debate over the debt ceiling.
