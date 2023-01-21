29 Countries Currently at War

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

Russia’s war in Ukraine dominates the headlines these days, but war rages in other countries, too. Whether due to civil war or fighting among neighboring nations, these wars take a heavy toll on soldiers and civilians.

Ukraine and Russia have been reluctant to disclose casualty figures. But as the conflict nears its one-year anniversary, it is estimated that both sides have suffered over 200,000 casualties - battle deaths or wounds - according to Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He gave those estimates during a talk at the Economic Club of New York in November. Miley went on to say the Russian invasion has also killed roughly 40,000 Ukrainian civilians.

But Ukraine and Russia are not the only nations clashing in combat. To determine which countries are currently at war, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from independent online data site the World Population Review about ongoing conflicts. We independently verified the presence of each ongoing conflict and removed countries we were unable to verify. We also added, using different sources, the list of forces currently involved, which only include nations and factions that are actively fighting in the conflict. The wars on this list include wars between neighboring countries, insurgencies by factions within a country, and civil wars. The countries are listed in order of when the wars began. Population figures came from the World Bank and are for 2021.

Having started in February of last year, the Russia-Ukraine war is also the most recent to begin on the world stage. Other conflicts have been raging for many years.

In 1960, the former British colony of Somaliland merged with Italian Somalia. After declaring independence in 1991, the African nation fell into a civil war as warring factions battled for control of the country following the overthrow of dictator Siad Barre.

A humanitarian disaster ensued. To help, the U.S. became involved in the war when it sent it an elite special force to the capital city of Mogadishu in 1993 to capture warlord Farrah Aidid, whose men had been attaching U.N. peacekeepers. The operation failed as 18 Americans and scores of Somalis died. President Bill Clinton ordered all special forces out of the country in 1994. The disastrous mission was chronicled in both the book and movie, “Black Hawk Down.” ( Check out the best war movies of all time. )

29. Somalia

> Date started: Jan 27, 1991

> Type of conflict: Civil war

> Forces currently involved: Somali Democratic Republic, Ethiopia, Islamic Courts Union, Al-Qaeda, Al-Shabaab, Islamic State

> Population (2021): 17,065,580

28. Democratic Republic of Congo

> Date started: Nov 13, 1996 (tied)

> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency

> Forces currently involved: Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Allied Democratic Forces, Islamic State

> Population (2021): 95,894,120

27. Uganda

> Date started: Nov 13, 1996 (tied)

> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency

> Forces currently involved: Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Allied Democratic Forces, Islamic State

> Population (2021): 45,853,780

26. Afghanistan

> Date started: Oct 7, 2021

> Type of conflict: Civil war/terrorist insurgency

> Forces currently involved: Afghanistan, Al-Qaeda, Taliban, ISIL

> Population (2021): 40,099,460

25. Algeria

> Date started: Apr 11, 2002

> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency

> Forces currently involved: Algeria, Mali, Niger, Mauritania, Tunisia, Al-Qaeda, Ansar al-Sharia, ISIL, Salafia Jihadia, GSPC

> Population (2021): 44,177,970

24. Sudan

> Date started: Feb 26, 2003

> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency

> Forces currently involved: Sudan Revolutionary Front, Justice and Equality Movement, Sudan Liberation Army, Sudan, South Sudan

> Population (2021): 45,657,200

23. Iraq

> Date started: Mar 20, 2003

> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency/political unrest

> Forces currently involved: Iraq, Islamic State

> Population (2021): 43,533,590

22. Mexico

> Date started: Dec 11, 2006

> Type of conflict: Drug war

> Forces currently involved: Mexico, Sinaloa Cartel, CJNG, Gulf Cartel, and numerous other cartels

> Population (2021): 126,705,140

21. Mauritania

> Date started: Feb 6, 2007

> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency

> Forces currently involved: Algeria, Mauritania, Mali, Chad, Tunisia, Al-Qaeda

> Population (2021): 4,614,970

20. Nigeria

> Date started: Jul 26, 2009 (tied)

> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency

> Forces currently involved: Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Benin, Boko Haram, ISIL, Al-Qaeda, Taliban, Ansaru, Ghana

> Population (2021): 213,401,320

19. Benin

> Date started: Jul 26, 2009 (tied)

> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency

> Forces currently involved: Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Benin, Boko Haram, ISIL, Al-Qaeda, Taliban, Ansaru, Ghana

> Population (2021): 12,996,900

18. Cameroon

> Date started: Jul 26, 2009 (tied)

> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency

> Forces currently involved: Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Benin, Boko Haram, ISIL, Al-Qaeda, Taliban, Ansaru, Ghana

> Population (2021): 27,198,630

17. Chad

> Date started: Jul 26, 2009 (tied)

> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency

> Forces currently involved: Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Benin, Boko Haram, ISIL, Al-Qaeda, Taliban, Ansaru, Ghana

> Population (2021): 17,179,740

16. Ghana

> Date started: Jul 26, 2009 (tied)

> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency

> Forces currently involved: Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Benin, Boko Haram, ISIL, Al-Qaeda, Taliban, Ansaru, Ghana

> Population (2021): 32,833,030

15. Niger

> Date started: Jul 26, 2009 (tied)

> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency

> Forces currently involved: Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Benin, Boko Haram, ISIL, Al-Qaeda, Taliban, Ansaru, Ghana

> Population (2021): 25,252,720

14. South Sudan

> Date started: Jan 7, 2011

> Type of conflict: Ethnic violence

> Forces currently involved: South Sudan, Sudan, Nuer White Army, Wau State Insurgents

> Population (2021): 10,748,270

13. Libya

> Date started: Feb 27, 2011

> Type of conflict: Civil war

> Forces currently involved: Tobruk-led Government, Libyan National Army, Government of National Accord and Allies, National Salvation Government, Mujahedeen Councils of Derna, Benghazi and Adjabiya, Tuareg forces, and some local forces

> Population (2021): 6,735,280

12. Syria

> Date started: Mar 15, 2011

> Type of conflict: Civil war

> Forces currently involved: Syria, Iran, Russia, Hezbollah, Syrian Salvation Government, Al-Qaeda, Islamic State, Maghaweir al-Thowra

> Population (2021): 21,324,370

11. Mali

> Date started: Jan 16, 2012

> Type of conflict: Civil war/terrorist insurgency

> Forces currently involved: Mali, Al-Qaeda, Islamic State, Boko Haram

> Population (2021): 21,904,980

10. Central African Republic

> Date started: Dec 10, 2012

> Type of conflict: Civil war

> Forces currently involved: Central African Republic, Lord's Resistance Army, Coalition of Partriots for Change

> Population (2021): 5,457,150

9. Yemen

> Date started: Sep 16, 2014

> Type of conflict: Civil war

> Forces currently involved: Government of Yemen, Houthis-led Supreme Political Council, Pro-Hadi/Alimi Security forces, Yemen National Army, Al-Qaeda, Islamic State, and non-aligned tribal forces

> Population (2021): 32,981,640

8. Tunisia

> Date started: Jun 26, 2015

> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency

> Forces currently involved: Tunisia, Algeria, Islamic State, Ansar al-Sharia

> Population (2021): 12,262,950

7. Burkina Faso

> Date started: Aug 23, 2015

> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency

> Forces currently involved: Burkina Faso, Al-Qaeda, Islamic State

> Population (2021): 22,100,680

6. Mozambique

> Date started: Oct 5, 2017 (tied)

> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency

> Forces currently involved: Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Tanzania, Mozambique, Ansar al Sunna, Islamic State, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF)

> Population (2021): 32,077,070

5. Tanzania

> Date started: Oct 5, 2017 (tied)

> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency

> Forces currently involved: Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Tanzania, Mozambique, Ansar al Sunna, Islamic State, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF)

> Population (2021): 63,588,330

4. Ethiopia

> Date started: Nov 3, 2020

> Type of conflict: Civil war

> Forces currently involved: Ethiopia, Tigray People's Liberation Front

> Population (2021): 120,283,030

3. Myanmar

> Date started: May 5, 2021

> Type of conflict: Civil war

> Forces currently involved: National Unity Government & State Administration Council

> Population (2021): 53,798,080

2. Russia

> Date started: Feb 24, 2022

> Type of conflict: Territorial dispute

> Forces currently involved: Russia, Ukraine

> Population (2021): 143,449,290

1. Ukraine

> Date started: Feb 24, 2022

> Type of conflict: Territorial dispute

> Forces currently involved: Russia, Ukraine

> Population (2021): 43,792,860

