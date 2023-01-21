ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
29 Countries Currently at War

By Maria Wood
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N27mZ_0kMlGK9200 Russia’s war in Ukraine dominates the headlines these days, but war rages in other countries, too. Whether due to civil war or fighting among neighboring nations, these wars take a heavy toll on soldiers and civilians.

Ukraine and Russia have been reluctant to disclose casualty figures. But as the conflict nears its one-year anniversary, it is estimated that both sides have suffered over 200,000 casualties - battle deaths or wounds - according to Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He gave those estimates during a talk at the Economic Club of New York in November. Miley went on to say the Russian invasion has also killed roughly 40,000 Ukrainian civilians.

But Ukraine and Russia are not the only nations clashing in combat. To determine which countries are currently at war, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from independent online data site the World Population Review about ongoing conflicts. We independently verified the presence of each ongoing conflict and removed countries we were unable to verify. We also added, using different sources, the list of forces currently involved, which only include nations and factions that are actively fighting in the conflict. The wars on this list include wars between neighboring countries, insurgencies by factions within a country, and civil wars. The countries are listed in order of when the wars began. Population figures came from the World Bank and are for 2021.

Having started in February of last year, the Russia-Ukraine war is also the most recent to begin on the world stage. Other conflicts have been raging for many years.

In 1960, the former British colony of Somaliland merged with Italian Somalia. After declaring independence in 1991, the African nation fell into a civil war as warring factions battled for control of the country following the overthrow of dictator Siad Barre.

A humanitarian disaster ensued. To help, the U.S. became involved in the war when it sent it an elite special force to the capital city of Mogadishu in 1993 to capture warlord Farrah Aidid, whose men had been attaching U.N. peacekeepers. The operation failed as 18 Americans and scores of Somalis died. President Bill Clinton ordered all special forces out of the country in 1994. The disastrous mission was chronicled in both the book and movie, “Black Hawk Down.” ( Check out the best war movies of all time. )

Click here to see 29 countries currently at war.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e44UT_0kMlGK9200

29. Somalia
> Date started: Jan 27, 1991
> Type of conflict: Civil war
> Forces currently involved: Somali Democratic Republic, Ethiopia, Islamic Courts Union, Al-Qaeda, Al-Shabaab, Islamic State
> Population (2021): 17,065,580

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OOnJf_0kMlGK9200

28. Democratic Republic of Congo
> Date started: Nov 13, 1996 (tied)
> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency
> Forces currently involved: Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Allied Democratic Forces, Islamic State
> Population (2021): 95,894,120

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jM88w_0kMlGK9200

27. Uganda
> Date started: Nov 13, 1996 (tied)
> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency
> Forces currently involved: Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Allied Democratic Forces, Islamic State
> Population (2021): 45,853,780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQKJx_0kMlGK9200

26. Afghanistan
> Date started: Oct 7, 2021
> Type of conflict: Civil war/terrorist insurgency
> Forces currently involved: Afghanistan, Al-Qaeda, Taliban, ISIL
> Population (2021): 40,099,460

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qaHEy_0kMlGK9200

25. Algeria
> Date started: Apr 11, 2002
> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency
> Forces currently involved: Algeria, Mali, Niger, Mauritania, Tunisia, Al-Qaeda, Ansar al-Sharia, ISIL, Salafia Jihadia, GSPC
> Population (2021): 44,177,970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gct7Z_0kMlGK9200

24. Sudan
> Date started: Feb 26, 2003
> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency
> Forces currently involved: Sudan Revolutionary Front, Justice and Equality Movement, Sudan Liberation Army, Sudan, South Sudan
> Population (2021): 45,657,200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pchQA_0kMlGK9200

23. Iraq
> Date started: Mar 20, 2003
> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency/political unrest
> Forces currently involved: Iraq, Islamic State
> Population (2021): 43,533,590

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDLWO_0kMlGK9200

22. Mexico
> Date started: Dec 11, 2006
> Type of conflict: Drug war
> Forces currently involved: Mexico, Sinaloa Cartel, CJNG, Gulf Cartel, and numerous other cartels
> Population (2021): 126,705,140

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nApaC_0kMlGK9200

21. Mauritania
> Date started: Feb 6, 2007
> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency
> Forces currently involved: Algeria, Mauritania, Mali, Chad, Tunisia, Al-Qaeda
> Population (2021): 4,614,970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Th4Qt_0kMlGK9200

20. Nigeria
> Date started: Jul 26, 2009 (tied)
> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency
> Forces currently involved: Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Benin, Boko Haram, ISIL, Al-Qaeda, Taliban, Ansaru, Ghana
> Population (2021): 213,401,320

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imhqq_0kMlGK9200

19. Benin
> Date started: Jul 26, 2009 (tied)
> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency
> Forces currently involved: Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Benin, Boko Haram, ISIL, Al-Qaeda, Taliban, Ansaru, Ghana
> Population (2021): 12,996,900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sp2r7_0kMlGK9200

18. Cameroon
> Date started: Jul 26, 2009 (tied)
> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency
> Forces currently involved: Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Benin, Boko Haram, ISIL, Al-Qaeda, Taliban, Ansaru, Ghana
> Population (2021): 27,198,630

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fOHHm_0kMlGK9200

17. Chad
> Date started: Jul 26, 2009 (tied)
> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency
> Forces currently involved: Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Benin, Boko Haram, ISIL, Al-Qaeda, Taliban, Ansaru, Ghana
> Population (2021): 17,179,740

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rNkhO_0kMlGK9200

16. Ghana
> Date started: Jul 26, 2009 (tied)
> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency
> Forces currently involved: Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Benin, Boko Haram, ISIL, Al-Qaeda, Taliban, Ansaru, Ghana
> Population (2021): 32,833,030

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HAlsV_0kMlGK9200

15. Niger
> Date started: Jul 26, 2009 (tied)
> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency
> Forces currently involved: Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Benin, Boko Haram, ISIL, Al-Qaeda, Taliban, Ansaru, Ghana
> Population (2021): 25,252,720

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2btflo_0kMlGK9200

14. South Sudan
> Date started: Jan 7, 2011
> Type of conflict: Ethnic violence
> Forces currently involved: South Sudan, Sudan, Nuer White Army, Wau State Insurgents
> Population (2021): 10,748,270

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ztW6r_0kMlGK9200

13. Libya
> Date started: Feb 27, 2011
> Type of conflict: Civil war
> Forces currently involved: Tobruk-led Government, Libyan National Army, Government of National Accord and Allies, National Salvation Government, Mujahedeen Councils of Derna, Benghazi and Adjabiya, Tuareg forces, and some local forces
> Population (2021): 6,735,280

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROPJ3_0kMlGK9200

12. Syria
> Date started: Mar 15, 2011
> Type of conflict: Civil war
> Forces currently involved: Syria, Iran, Russia, Hezbollah, Syrian Salvation Government, Al-Qaeda, Islamic State, Maghaweir al-Thowra
> Population (2021): 21,324,370

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ZhUC_0kMlGK9200

11. Mali
> Date started: Jan 16, 2012
> Type of conflict: Civil war/terrorist insurgency
> Forces currently involved: Mali, Al-Qaeda, Islamic State, Boko Haram
> Population (2021): 21,904,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eJhmI_0kMlGK9200

10. Central African Republic
> Date started: Dec 10, 2012
> Type of conflict: Civil war
> Forces currently involved: Central African Republic, Lord's Resistance Army, Coalition of Partriots for Change
> Population (2021): 5,457,150

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YcQtb_0kMlGK9200

9. Yemen
> Date started: Sep 16, 2014
> Type of conflict: Civil war
> Forces currently involved: Government of Yemen, Houthis-led Supreme Political Council, Pro-Hadi/Alimi Security forces, Yemen National Army, Al-Qaeda, Islamic State, and non-aligned tribal forces
> Population (2021): 32,981,640

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTlJ0_0kMlGK9200

8. Tunisia
> Date started: Jun 26, 2015
> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency
> Forces currently involved: Tunisia, Algeria, Islamic State, Ansar al-Sharia
> Population (2021): 12,262,950

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iELLS_0kMlGK9200

7. Burkina Faso
> Date started: Aug 23, 2015
> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency
> Forces currently involved: Burkina Faso, Al-Qaeda, Islamic State
> Population (2021): 22,100,680

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EeKQa_0kMlGK9200

6. Mozambique
> Date started: Oct 5, 2017 (tied)
> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency
> Forces currently involved: Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Tanzania, Mozambique, Ansar al Sunna, Islamic State, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF)
> Population (2021): 32,077,070

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Kt6M_0kMlGK9200

5. Tanzania
> Date started: Oct 5, 2017 (tied)
> Type of conflict: Terrorist insurgency
> Forces currently involved: Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Tanzania, Mozambique, Ansar al Sunna, Islamic State, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF)
> Population (2021): 63,588,330

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gR670_0kMlGK9200

4. Ethiopia
> Date started: Nov 3, 2020
> Type of conflict: Civil war
> Forces currently involved: Ethiopia, Tigray People's Liberation Front
> Population (2021): 120,283,030

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fbnba_0kMlGK9200

3. Myanmar
> Date started: May 5, 2021
> Type of conflict: Civil war
> Forces currently involved: National Unity Government & State Administration Council
> Population (2021): 53,798,080

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40hTVc_0kMlGK9200

2. Russia
> Date started: Feb 24, 2022
> Type of conflict: Territorial dispute
> Forces currently involved: Russia, Ukraine
> Population (2021): 143,449,290

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VkZQ3_0kMlGK9200

1. Ukraine
> Date started: Feb 24, 2022
> Type of conflict: Territorial dispute
> Forces currently involved: Russia, Ukraine
> Population (2021): 43,792,860

