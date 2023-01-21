ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Lampard confident he is still right fit for Everton

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VJYH5_0kMlGJGJ00

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Everton manager Frank Lampard is confident he can turn around the fortunes of the ailing Merseyside club following a sixth defeat in their last seven Premier League games at West Ham on Saturday.

A first-half brace from Jarrod Bowen was enough to sink the toothless Toffees, who’s 15 points from their first 20 league games is the worst return at this stage of the season in their history and leaves them in the relegation zone.

It came in front of the watching Everton board and owner Farhad Moshiri, who have come in for heavy criticism from fans in recent weeks as their season stumbles from one defeat to the next.

"Those things (whether he is sacked) is not my choice, it is my job to work, focus and keep my head down," Lampard told SkySports. "I have confidence in how I want to coach. There's difficult conditions that I am aware of.

"I just do my job and talk about what I can affect, and that's the players trying to get the right results."

Lampard says his relationship with the board has not changed through the difficult run of results.

"I know there are issues. I'm not trying to close my ears but as a coach it is not significant. They communicate (with me) and have done all the time I have been here. It is not my job to make them public."

Lampard felt his side deserved more from Saturday's loss, even if they only managed two shots on target.

"We had a lot of the game, the way West Ham play they afford you the ball at times. We moved it well but we have to be more clinical. We missed some chances and weren't dynamic enough. They had a couple of moments where they were dynamic and it changed the game."

Everton are next in action at home to league leaders Arsenal on Feb. 4, followed by a Merseyside Derby at Anfield. Lampard has vowed to fight on.

"(I’ll) keep working, the only way I know. Working at the training ground, going again. We have to be better as a team.

"If you score it can give you give a good feeling, if you don't the feeling is there for the other team and that happened with West Ham."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'I'm really excited to see where this team is going'

Manchester United have clear direction and signs of progress despite their narrow defeat at Arsenal. That's the view of our panel on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate. "Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag," said Liam from the podcast. "I'm really...
The Guardian

Football transfer rumours: Leicester or Leeds to land Azzedine Ounahi?

With Dean Henderson sidelined and the transfer window inching inexorably shut, Nottingham Forest are eager to sign a replacement goalkeeper on loan. A peripheral figure at Paris Saint-Germain these days, Keylor Navas has been identified as their main target. A three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, the Costa Rica international plays second fiddle to Gianluigi Donnarumma at PSG and has yet to start a Ligue 1 or Champions League game for the French club this season.
AFP

Lampard sacked as boss of troubled Everton

Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday after less than a year in charge at the struggling Premier League club. After several hours of reports that Lampard had been sacked, Everton finally confirmed the 44-year-old's departure on Monday evening.
CBS Sports

Weston McKennie transfer: Leeds United interested, but would a bigger club be better for USMNT star?

As Jesse Marsch is looking to avoid relegation with Leeds United, the team has had a busy January transfer window adding defender Max Wober and forward Georginio Rutter. But the team doesn't appear to be done with their eyes set on United States international Weston McKennie from Juventus. With the uncertainty surrounding the Turin club and their 15-point deduction due to the mishandling of finances, McKennie may just be open to moving if the right destination comes up.
SB Nation

Transfer Rumor: Spurs trying to hijack Everton’s loan move for Danjuma

Tottenham Hotspur has entered the race to try and beat Everton FC for the loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal. Initially set to join the Merseyside club for the rest of the Premier League season, the final workings of the paperwork were placed before a mystery club put its name in the race to sign the Dutch winger.
BBC

Rice 'has not made up his mind yet'

This is "probably Declan Rice's last season at West Ham", says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards as the Premier League's Champions-League chasing clubs circle around London Stadium. The Hammers captain has been strongly linked with a move to league leaders Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also reportedly...
BBC

Monday's transfer gossip: Rice, Lampard, Conte, Trossard, Zaniolo, Ziyech, Gil, Navas

West Ham United's Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also expected to compete for the 24-year-old England midfielder's signature. (Guardian) Everton's majority owner Farhad Moshiri has held talks with the club's board about manager Frank Lampard's future and possible replacements for...
BBC

'No going back' for Everton board with fans - Stubbs

Former Everton captain Alan Stubbs believes the board “have crossed the line and there’s no going back” in their relationship with the fans. Speaking after what he described as the “inevitable” end of Frank Lampard's tenure as Everton boss, Stubbs told BBC Radio 5 Live he had no confidence in the club to make a good decision about his replacement.
BBC

Transfer news: Everton to complete Danjuma deal on Monday

Everton are set to confirm the loan signing of Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma, 25, from Villarreal on Monday. (Fabrizio Romano), external. The Toffees are considering a £15m move for Sheffield United's Senegal striker Iliman Ndiaye, 22. (Sun), external. Everton also want to bring in Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, but...
BBC

'Saka and Nketiah show why clubs should invest time and trust in young players'

With the transfer market seemingly constantly inflating, it said a lot about Arsenal when it was two academy boys who stepped up against Manchester United on the biggest stage to hand the Gunners their best ever start to a Premier League season. Bukayo Saka, just 21, is cementing himself as...
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Martinez, Zinchenko, Bowen, Haaland, Kane

At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
The Independent

Southampton vs Newcastle United LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Joelinton fired Newcastle United a step closer to Wembley with the winner in an action-packed Carabao Cup semi-final first leg success at Southampton.The Brazilian, who also saw a disallowed goal and was guilty of a bad miss, secured a 1-0 win for the Magpies by burying a low cross from substitute Alexander Isak with 17 minutes to go on a breathless evening at St Mary’s.Saints thought they had swiftly levelled through Newcastle academy graduate Adam Armstrong but his bundled effort was ruled out for handball following VAR intervention.Joelinton had a first-half effort controversially chalked off for an adjudged handball, while he wastefully blazed over with the goal gaping early in the second period. Southampton finished a frantic encounter with 10 men after defender Duje Caleta-Car was dismissed four minutes from time for a second bookable offence.Relive tonight's game in the live blog below:
Yardbarker

Manchester United legend offers transfer advice to Arsenal

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has advised Arsenal to add two or three new men to their squad in this transfer window. Mikel Arteta’s men have had a good season and have made two new additions to their squad in recent days. Reports continue to link them with some...
Reuters

Reuters

683K+
Followers
375K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy