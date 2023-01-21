ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Lehigh University asks public for help in searching for missing student

By Anthony Salamone, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago

A Lehigh University undergraduate student has been reported missing, according to a social media post by police.

The school and its police department are seeking the public’s help in locating Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student from East Hanover, New Jersey, who has not been seen since sometime Friday.

Lee was last seen wearing a gray shirt with red sleeves, black-and-white athletic-style pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 610-758-4200.

