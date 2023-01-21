NFL playoff betting picks for divisional round

The NFL playoffs continue Saturday and Sunday with the divisional round.

On Saturday, the two No. 1 seeds host their first postseason game after their bye.

That gives us only four games in which we can make our bets.

Below, I give my picks for the weekend — the winners, picks against the spread and which direction to go with the total.

Divisional round betting picks

Jaguars at Chiefs

The Jaguars have won seven straight games.

The Chiefs beat the Jaguars earlier in the season by 10 points but that was before the Jaguars’ run.

This will be a close, high-scoring game.

Giants at Eagles

The Eagles swept the Giants in the regular season, beating them 48-22 on the road and 22-16 at home in Week 18.

They are rested and have Jalen Hurts starting.

The Giants have only lost by more than 8 points three times this past season.