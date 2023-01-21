Read full article on original website
New Details Uncovered Regarding Jeremy Renner's Horrific Snowplow Accident
On Jan. 1, Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was in an accident involving a snowplow that left him with more than 30 broken bones, which resulted in a two-week long hospitalization. Now, a sheriff's report has revealed more details on the incident and what caused it. According to CNN, which received...
Christopher Meloni Celebrates Wife’s Birthday With Family Photos From Fun Night Out
Christopher Meloni celebrated his wife in honor of her birthday yesterday, Jan. 21, with a few photos documenting the family's recent night on the town. The Law & Order star, 61, took to Instagram to pen a sweet note honoring his wife, production designer Sherman Williams, following her 63rd birthday. Alongside the note, he shared a few moments from a lively night out that gave us major FOMO.
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Demi Moore Stuns in Sunny Throwback Selfie in Front of the Louvre Museum
Demi Moore is celebrating a close friend with a smiley selfie. The actress took to Instagram to upload the capture on Jan. 24, featuring TV and film producer Heather Parry, along with her pooch, Pilaf. In the snap, the friends—furry one included—posed in front of the Paris, France-located Louvre Museum,...
Fans Call Out Luke Bryan for Remarks About Dustin Lynch: 'The Disrespect'
Luke Bryan is facing backlash from his fans after what many deem was an 'uncalled for' introduction to the stage for fellow musician Dustin Lynch ahead of his set at Crash My Playa 2023. Bryan asked the crowd to give his friend a warm welcome, according to Page Six, but...
Fox Trapped in Net For Four Hours | The Dodo
He was trapped like this for 4 hours and then... ❤️. Thanks to Wildlife Aid Foundation for sharing their story with us. To learn more about Simon's Last Wish, please visit here: https://thedo.do/Simonslastwish. Donate today to help preserve Simon's legacy: https://thedo.do/SimonsLastWish. Check out Wildlife Aid on YouTube: https://thedo.do/youtube, Instagram:...
Michael Douglas Shares 'Epic' Throwback Photo With Jack Nicholson
Michael Douglas and Jack Nicholson's friendship goes way back, and so do their photos together. In a new Instagram post, Douglas, 78, shared an old photo of the two Hollywood stars while on set of the acclaimed Nicholson movie, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, which was filmed in Salem, Oregon.
Woman Gives Abandoned Pittie Best Xmas Ever | The Dodo Pittie Nation
Woman rescues a pittie on side of the road — and decides to give her the best Christmas ever. Keep up with Lucy Lane on TikTok: https://thedo.do/mackenzieengram and Instagram: https://thedo.do/dorimack. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl...
Travis Barker Debuts New Tattoo of Wife Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are still newlyweds, happy in love. As it gets closer to their first wedding anniversary, Barker just made another huge commitment to his wife–getting a tattoo inspired by her. In a new post on Instagram, Barker shared a picture of himself and Kardashian in...
Hailey Bieber Debuts Drastic Hair Change: 'Oops'
Hailey Bieber is changing it up for 2023, revealing a major hair change on social media. The 26-year-old model took to TikTok to showcase her new look, debuting a shorter, edgier cut. In a new video, the camera first shows her shoes before panning up. Bieber flips the camera to...
