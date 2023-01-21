Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
RTA board approves route for rapid bus line. Now comes the hard part of $250 million plan.
New Orleans took a significant step toward rapid transit Tuesday when the RTA board approved a route for a speedy bus system that could one day link New Orleans East, the Central Business District and Algiers. As envisioned by the agency, the system would make use of dedicated lanes, traffic...
NOLA.com
New Orleans tech promoters hope to redevelop Eiffel on St. Charles Avenue into an NFT hub
In its nearly 40-year history, the glass and steel structure on St. Charles Avenue built from pieces of the Eiffel Tower in Paris has been home to an upscale restaurant, trendy nightclubs and an event space. Now, the founder and former CEO of the Idea Village has plans to redevelop...
225batonrouge.com
Hunting for Hubig’s: Where to find the iconic New Orleans hand pies in Baton Rouge
Hubig’s Pies, a popular New Orleans brand of hand pies, have made their long-awaited return to grocery stores, gas stations and produce stands across the state—and pie-crazed fans have been quick to snatch these sticky, sweet snacks from shelves everywhere. Production of the hand-sized pies paused for a...
NOLA.com
New name on New Orleans skyline: See which Poydras Street tower is getting an updated sign
The Mississippi-based bank that acquired New Orleans’ First Bank and Trust last year is renaming its new local headquarters building among the office towers of Poydras Street. The 36-story building at the intersection of Poydras and O'Keefe Avenue known as the First Bank & Trust Tower is being renamed...
What is the American Rescue Plan Act money for New Orleans East being used for?
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans East is getting some much-needed funding for some big projects. Councilman Oliver Thomas announced on social media this weekend that extra cash from the American Rescue Plan Act will be heading to New Orleans East. He says $5 million will go to Lincoln Beach.
NOLA.com
Bites in Brief: A west bank food festival, an Uptown special menu mark Lunar New Year
Lunar New Year, a holiday celebrated in many Asian countries and communities, is Jan. 22 this year, bringing the Year of the Rabbit on the Chinese zodiac (and the Year of the Cat for Vietnamese celebrations, which differs this year in its animal sign). Events around it play out in the days and weeks ahead, and this year brings a new one.
NOLA.com
See New Orleans chefs, restaurants, bakery named semifinalists in 2023 James Beard Awards
There’s a new slate of New Orleans restaurants and chefs in the running for this year’s James Beard Foundation awards, including emerging talent, classics and revived classics. The culinary organization has released its list of semifinalists for these prestigious and closely-watched honors. Like last year, this slate of...
NOLA.com
Don’t want to drive during Mardi Gras season? Here’s how to get around
Editor's note: This archive Mardi Gras guide is part of a series of stories originally published in previous years. The story has been re-published with the latest information. It’s a good idea to avoid driving to parades during Mardi Gras. Between the crowds and the lack of parking options, it’s...
NOLA.com
A front stoop? Parade platform? Nope, the mysterious New Orleans structure is a portal to icky history
For 300 years, mysteries of all sorts have abounded in the marshy patch of land between the Mississippi River and the shores of Lake Pontchartrain. The strange green monolith crowding the sidewalk at the corner of Cohn and Lowerline streets in the East Carrollton neighborhood is one of the current ones.
NOLA.com
Port of South Louisiana won't release documents officials say justify $445 million Avondale deal
Facing scrutiny for its $445 million proposed purchase of the former Avondale shipyard, officials from the Port of South Louisiana have refused to make public the appraisal documents they say would justify a price more than seven times higher than what the current owner paid for it four years ago.
NOLA.com
The Esplanade in Kenner has a new owner. Here's what's next for the vacant shopping center.
An Illinois-based real estate investment group has formally closed on its purchase of The Esplanade in Kenner, though its plan for repurposing the vacant shopping mall into a mixed-used development is still in the works. “Everything is up in the air,” said Marshall Nguyen, a partner at Pacifica Square USA,...
NOPD: Reported vehicle burglar wanted in N. O. East
The incident reportedly happened Thursday (Jan. 19) in the 4700 block of Sandalwood Drive.
NOLA.com
Fatal shooting in Gentilly leads to SWAT roll, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Gentilly, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to authorities around 2 p.m. in the 4500 block of Perlita Street (map). The man was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital, where police said he later died. His name and...
NOLA.com
Butter up your dinner guests with these 5 servers that add a taste of luxury to the table
Slice it, spread it, store it, warm it: Affordable accessories let the buttery goodness shine through. Add a pop of color to your table when you pair your butter dish with a blue butter spreader. Its earthy marbled handles are the perfect complement to the gold metal blades. Judy at...
Black men are 70x more likely to be killed in New Orleans than the national average
Black men are 70 times more likely to die due to homicide in New Orleans than the national average, according to the New Orleans Heath Department. City Council President JP Morrell spoke to Newell Normand about how the city can address crime.
WANTED: NOPD search for alleged home burglars
There are no formal descriptions of the alleged suspects but surveillance video caught captured them inside a store.
NOLA.com
Man pistol-whipped, robbed near Frenchmen Street clubs, New Orleans police say
A 33-year-old man was pistol-whipped and robbed in the Frenchmen Street entertainment area, New Orleans police said Monday. The crime was reported to police around 8:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Decatur Street (map), which is between Frenchmen and Elysian Fields Avenue. The man told police an unidentified...
19-year-old Mardi Gras Indian member shot and killed
NEW ORLEANS — A young member of the Mardi Gras Indians was shot and killed in Baton Rouge. The Indian community says they're hurting from the loss. Bo Dollis says he was shocked to learn that one of his fellow Indians was shot and killed Friday night. It happed...
NOLA.com
Bacchus announces actor, comedian as 2023 king. His wife is a Louisiana local.
Actor and comedian Adam Devine will reign over the 2023 Krewe of Bacchus, according to krewe captain Clark Brennan. Devine is from Waterloo, Iowa, but his wife is a Louisiana native. In 2021, Devine married actress Chloe Bridges, who is from Houma. As Bacchus LIV, Devine will lead the parade...
