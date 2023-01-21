New York Times: White House chief of staff Ron Klain expected to step down
White House chief of staff Ron Klain is expected to step down from his role in the coming weeks, The New York Times reported Saturday.
White House chief of staff Ron Klain is expected to step down from his role in the coming weeks, The New York Times reported Saturday.
KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.https://www.koamnewsnow.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0