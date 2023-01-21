Glenview Mariano’s employee arrested after allegedly shooting co-worker, police say Chicago Tribune/TNS

A tiff between workers inside a Mariano’s grocery store just after closing escalated, leading to a shooting late Friday in north suburban Glenview.

Anthony Reschke, M, 31, of the 5800 block of N. Virginia Avenue, Chicago, was charged with attempt first degree murder. Additional charges are pending, according to a news release.

Nobody was hurt and no customers were in the store when the two workers got into the quarrel. One of them fired a round at 10:20 p.m. at 25 Waukegan Road, Glenview police said in an emailed statement.

The grocery closes at 10 p.m., according to its website.

The shooter fled home and was arrested by police, who recovered a gun.

This story has been updated.