FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU basketball falls to Arkansas on the road, suffers seventh straight loss
Look at how far the mighty have fallen. Nearly a month after defeating a top-10 Arkansas team to begin SEC play, LSU basketball lost in its rematch with the Razorbacks in Fayetteville on Tuesday, falling 60-40. The Tigers (12-8, 1-7 SEC) haven't won a game since upsetting Arkansas (14-6, 3-5)...
South Carolina women's basketball announces sellout vs LSU for potential unbeatens matchup
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball announced Wednesday that the matchup against LSU is sold out at Colonial Life Arena, marking the first sellout of the season for the Gamecocks. No. 1 South Carolina (20-0, 8-0 SEC) and No. 4 LSU (20-0, 8-0) are the only two undefeated teams...
Angel Reese passes Sylvia Fowles for LSU women's basketball double-double record with 20
LSU women's basketball star sophomore forward Angel Reese surpassed legend Sylvia Fowles' record against Alabama Monday night with 20 consecutive double-doubles. Reese got her 10th rebound, securing the double-double with 2:55 left in the third quarter. Reese recorded 20 double-doubles in as many game to open her career at No....
LSU basketball score prediction at Arkansas: Scouting report on Tigers' rematch with Razorbacks
Nothing has come easily for LSU basketball in the new year. The Tigers (12-7, 1-6 SEC) have lost six straight games, all against conference foes in 2023. Their most recent defeat came on Saturday in a humbling 77-56 loss to No. 4 Tennessee. Coincidentally, the last team LSU beat –...
District action begins in boys prep basketball
Boys high school basketball action shifts from tournaments and non-district fare to district races for local squads in Iberville Parish this week. Here’s a look at the slate for the upcoming week:. WHITE CASTLE. The Bulldogs take aim at the District 8-1A championship when they entertain a solid Ascension...
Hoops and Hope: Eastbank youth program more than just basketball
A program on the Eastbank aims to teach kindergarteners and elementary school-age children fundamentals in basketball, as well as the game of life. The beginners and intermediate basketball training at the St. Gabriel Community Center and East Iberville STEM Academy gymnasium began not long after the pandemic. The lessons extend...
Rivals, district foes await local girls hoop squads
An assortment of longtime rivalries and district battles highlight the girls basketball picture as key showdowns loom for all four local programs. The Lady Green Devils have mounted a solid 17-9 record that includes a 50-35 win in the District 6-4A opener Jan. 20 at McKinley. PHS is set to...
'Targeted event': 12 injured in mass shooting at nightclub in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Gunfire erupted inside a Louisiana nightclub early Sunday and wounded a dozen people in a "targeted attack," police said, marking one of the latest mass shootings in the U.S. One of the 12 victims was in critical condition after the shooting at the Dior Bar & Lounge in Baton Rouge, police said.
WEATHER: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms expected for south Louisiana
National Weather Service forecasters in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge office forecast potential tornadoes and severe storms for the middle of the week. In a Facebook post, the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness reported it has been monitoring the enhanced risk of severe weather forecast for the southern part of Louisiana from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Reginald Tate receives Davis/Williams Award
A Plaquemine native who turned his life around after he spent much of his adulthood behind bars was recognized last week for the ministry that he formed to help lead young people in the right direction. Reginald Tate received the 2023 Davis/Williams Award during the annual Martin Luther King Day...
Iberville Parish water systems score high in Louisiana Department of Health survey
Grades for community water and water system accountability drew straight As for Iberville Parish, based on the findings of a state survey released last week. The Louisiana Department of Health gave the parish an A for water quality on all 12 systems across the parish. Ten of the 12 systems...
Wreaths Across America held for first time at St. John Cemetery
The Daughters of the American Revolution John James Audubon chapter held its first Wreaths Across America ceremony at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Plaquemine before Christmas, with the help of Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso Jr. and the Iberville Parish Council. “We could not have held the successful...
