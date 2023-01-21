ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alaskananooks.com

Alaska Rifle Leaves Air Force with Another Victory

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - the Alaska Nanooks rifle team grabbed another victory at the Air Force Academy on Sunday, Jan. 22. They outshot the Falcons 4738-4714 to end the regular-season 10-0, 6-0 PRC. Rylan Kissell led the way individually, posting an 1191 aggregate score to finish first. Peter Fiori followed...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy