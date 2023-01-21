SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people were injured Monday night after a vehicle crashed into a house on the 7100 block of north Flemming St. In an update from Spokane Police Department (SPD), it was confirmed the occupant in the car was taken to hospital in critical condition. The second person injured, the daughter of the homeowner who was sleeping in bed at the time of the crash, received minor injuries.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO