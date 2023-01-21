ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM2

2 people rescued after car crashes into West Spokane house

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were rescued after a car breached the split-level house over the top of a basement bedroom in west Spokane late Monday night. According to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), at approximately 11:56 p.m., on Friday, firefighters responded to the 7100 Block of North Fleming Street for a car crash.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KHQ Right Now

KXLY

FOX 28 Spokane

Multiple fire departments respond to structure fire on Old Trails Road

SPOKANE, Wash. – Multiple agencies were on scene of a structure fire for several hours Monday, after black smoke was reported at an outdoor structure. The fire was called in just after 9 a.m., with multiple units from Spokane County Fire District 10 (SCFD10) dispatched to the scene. Additional units from Airway Heights Fire Department, Spokane County Fire District 9, and Fairchild Airforce Base also responded to provide support.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY

KHQ Right Now

KHQ Right Now

Man dies in single-vehicle rollover on south Cheney Spokane Road

CHENEY, Wash. - A single-vehicle rollover crash is being investigated after the driver was found dead at the scene early on Saturday. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), a Cheney police officer reported the crash just after 3 a.m. after coming across a Dodge pickup on its top on south Cheney Spokane Rd.
CHENEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Suspect arrested after threatening to kill 3 workers at local business

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) have arrested one suspect after they threatened to kill three employees at a local business on Monday. According to SCSO, an employee called the police after 30-year-old Justin Toombs assaulted the boss of the business, throwing things and yelling racial slurs.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Twenty-Seventh Heaven opening downtown Spokane location Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Are you looking for a nice tasty treat to try in downtown Spokane? Lucky for you, Twenty-Seventh Heaven Bakery is coming to downtown Spokane. The location moved from the South Hill to downtown Spokane in November, but their "formal" grand opening at the downtown Spokane location will be on Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane convicted murderer appears in court for opening arguments

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane man accused of killing another man for practice before murdering his ex-wife in 2020 appeared in court for opening arguments Tuesday morning. A judge previously ruled both murders would be tried separately. Nathan Beal is already sentenced to more than 31 years in prison for killing his ex-wife, Mary Schaffer, in August 2020. Tuesday is the beginning of the murder trial relating to Andrew Bull’s death, which happened just four months before Mary's death.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Calm start to the week with active weather on the horizon

Tonight will be another dry, cloudy and foggy night in Spokane. Patchy fog will develop overnight and linger until late morning. Wednesday will be another dry day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s. A Winter Weather Advisory will begin at 10:00 PM and expire on Wednesday afternoon for portions of the southern Idaho Panhandle. A system will bring in 1-3 inches of snow during this time period, especially during the early morning hours.
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Charges dropped against driver in Idaho golf cart crash that killed police officer

Charges were dropped late last month against the 57-year-old woman who crashed a golf cart last summer near Priest Lake killing a Spokane police officer and injuring three others. Julie Nikkola had been charged in October with vehicular manslaughter and four counts of aggravated driving under the influence. Nikkola, Spokane police officers Jeffery Barrington and Jeffery McCollough along with McCollough’s wife, Trina McCollough, and passenger James Allen were in a...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Police Department responds to three violent assaults within hours of each other

SPOKANE, Wash. – On Jan. 22, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to three separate violent assaults that all occurred within hours of each other. The first incident happened around 4 p.m. when SPD responded to a stabbing near the downtown Spokane police precinct. SPD says two people were transported to the hospital with serious-injuries after being stabbed by a minor. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Spokane Juvenile Detention facility on first-degree assault charges.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

