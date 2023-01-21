Read full article on original website
2 people rescued after car crashes into West Spokane house
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were rescued after a car breached the split-level house over the top of a basement bedroom in west Spokane late Monday night. According to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), at approximately 11:56 p.m., on Friday, firefighters responded to the 7100 Block of North Fleming Street for a car crash.
KHQ Right Now
Multiple fire departments respond to structure fire on Old Trails Road
SPOKANE, Wash. – Multiple agencies were on scene of a structure fire for several hours Monday, after black smoke was reported at an outdoor structure. The fire was called in just after 9 a.m., with multiple units from Spokane County Fire District 10 (SCFD10) dispatched to the scene. Additional units from Airway Heights Fire Department, Spokane County Fire District 9, and Fairchild Airforce Base also responded to provide support.
KXLY
Spokane Fire Department puts out garage fire in North Spokane, prevents home damage
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department put out a garage fire that prevented further damage at a home in North Spokane early Saturday morning. SFD responded to reports of a garage fire on North Victor Street in between West Lyons Avenue and West Houston Avenue. Firefighters who got to the scene found a working fire in a connected garage...
KHQ Right Now
Man dies in single-vehicle rollover on south Cheney Spokane Road
CHENEY, Wash. - A single-vehicle rollover crash is being investigated after the driver was found dead at the scene early on Saturday. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), a Cheney police officer reported the crash just after 3 a.m. after coming across a Dodge pickup on its top on south Cheney Spokane Rd.
KHQ Right Now
'Who steals from kids' – security camera catches little free library theft in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – A family is hopeful security video of a bold theft will help police catch whoever stole a children’s little free library. “Who steals from kids,” the victim, Emily O’Halloran, told our ‘Help Me Hayley.’ “I’m a teacher. I set this up for the kids in our neighborhood.”
KHQ Right Now
Suspect arrested after threatening to kill 3 workers at local business
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) have arrested one suspect after they threatened to kill three employees at a local business on Monday. According to SCSO, an employee called the police after 30-year-old Justin Toombs assaulted the boss of the business, throwing things and yelling racial slurs.
KXLY
Twenty-Seventh Heaven opening downtown Spokane location Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Are you looking for a nice tasty treat to try in downtown Spokane? Lucky for you, Twenty-Seventh Heaven Bakery is coming to downtown Spokane. The location moved from the South Hill to downtown Spokane in November, but their "formal" grand opening at the downtown Spokane location will be on Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m.
Spokane convicted murderer appears in court for opening arguments
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane man accused of killing another man for practice before murdering his ex-wife in 2020 appeared in court for opening arguments Tuesday morning. A judge previously ruled both murders would be tried separately. Nathan Beal is already sentenced to more than 31 years in prison for killing his ex-wife, Mary Schaffer, in August 2020. Tuesday is the beginning of the murder trial relating to Andrew Bull’s death, which happened just four months before Mary's death.
KHQ Right Now
Calm start to the week with active weather on the horizon
Tonight will be another dry, cloudy and foggy night in Spokane. Patchy fog will develop overnight and linger until late morning. Wednesday will be another dry day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s. A Winter Weather Advisory will begin at 10:00 PM and expire on Wednesday afternoon for portions of the southern Idaho Panhandle. A system will bring in 1-3 inches of snow during this time period, especially during the early morning hours.
Charges dropped against driver in Idaho golf cart crash that killed police officer
Charges were dropped late last month against the 57-year-old woman who crashed a golf cart last summer near Priest Lake killing a Spokane police officer and injuring three others. Julie Nikkola had been charged in October with vehicular manslaughter and four counts of aggravated driving under the influence. Nikkola, Spokane police officers Jeffery Barrington and Jeffery McCollough along with McCollough’s wife, Trina McCollough, and passenger James Allen were in a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police Department responds to stabbing near Downtown Police Precinct
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a stabbing near the Downtown Police Precinct on Sunday afternoon. Right now, it’s unclear if a suspect is in custody although NonStop Local has a crew on scene that say they saw two people put into handcuffs. According...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police Department responds to three violent assaults within hours of each other
SPOKANE, Wash. – On Jan. 22, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to three separate violent assaults that all occurred within hours of each other. The first incident happened around 4 p.m. when SPD responded to a stabbing near the downtown Spokane police precinct. SPD says two people were transported to the hospital with serious-injuries after being stabbed by a minor. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Spokane Juvenile Detention facility on first-degree assault charges.
KHQ Right Now
Suspect arrested after 2 stabbed near downtown Spokane police precinct
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people were hospitalized, and one juvenile suspect was arrested following a stabbing Sunday evening in downtown Spokane. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) Public Information Officer Julie Humphreys, officers were called to the area near the downtown police precinct, on Wall between Riverside and Main, for reports of a fight.
