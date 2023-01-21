ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Waterbury man charged with murder in fatal shooting, held on $2 million bond

By Alison Cross, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
Major Crimes Detectives of the Waterbury Police Department arrested 55-year-old Derrick Johnson of Waterbury Ronald DeRosa/Hartford Courant/TNS

Waterbury police have identified and charged a suspect in the killing of a Waterbury man who was shot and killed inside a multi-family residence Thursday night.

Major crimes detectives of the Waterbury Police Department arrested 55-year-old Derrick Johnson of Waterbury on Friday. Johnson is being held in lieu of $2 million bail on multiple charges for his suspected role in the death of 35-year-old Edward Bosompra.

According to police, Bosompra was shot and killed Thursday evening in the common area of a multi-family residence at 137 Robbins St., Waterbury. He was pronounced dead shortly after police arrived at the scene at 7:23 p.m.

Police allege that Johnson fatally shot Bosompra after a personal dispute and altercation between the two men escalated inside the multi-family home.

Johnson is charged with murder, criminal use of a weapon, illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm and risk of injury to a child.

According to police, he will be arraigned on Monday, Jan. 23.

Tom Bohara
3d ago

Don’t worry. He’ll get 50 years and out on parole after 25. Still young and able to kill somebody else. Such are the laws in this country

cantwealljust get along
3d ago

That was so insensitive of you to say. Oh well, due to someone's father/ son/ grandson/ cousin/ friend being murdered? I hope you are a child that doesn't know better right now, because it can be his family today & yours tomorrow, to “ make room for the immigrants”. Even if you were just speaking about the man that's has to do time it's still tied to this murder.

