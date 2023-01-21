ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

A West Hartford 16-year-old who was reported missing has been found

By Alison Cross, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NyA8S_0kMlBTji00
A West Hartford 16-year-old who was reported missing has been found West/Hartford Courant/TNS

West Hartford police said Saturday that a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Thursday has been reunited with her family.

The teen had told her parents she would be back in 15 minutes when she stepped out of her West Hartford home at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, according to police. But 16-year-old had not been located until Saturday, police said.

Later Saturday, police said, “As a result of diligent investigative efforts, (the teen) has been located and is being reunited with her family. Thank you to our partners in traditional media, and thank you to everyone on social media for sharing this story.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Teenage twins from East Hartford reported missing

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teenage twins from East Hartford were reported missing by their mother last week. East Hartford police told Channel 3 about the disappearance of 15-year-olds Kayla and Kimberly Claudio on Tuesday. They said their mother reported the girls missing on Friday, Jan. 20; however they have...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

BREAKING: Person struck by driver on Route 6 in Bristol

Meteorologist Jill Gilardi tracked Wednesday's snow before it hit the ground from the Early Warning Weather Tracker. A new regionalized human trafficking taskforce was announced Wednesday morning in Hartford. Updated: 3 hours ago. A portion of Interstate 91 north was closed in Wallingford on Wednesday morning because of an oil...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teen Involved in Crash Near Bristol Eastern High School

There was a crash near Bristol Eastern High School Tuesday morning and police said a teen was involved. Police said a car and a moped collided on Morris Avenue, behind Bristol Eastern High School, and a 16-year-old was driving the moped. No serious injuries are reported. No additional information was...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Wolcott police seek man who abandoned dog at a vet office

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) – Wolcott police are looking to identify a man who abandoned a dog at a local veterinarian. Police said on Tuesday afternoon, the man brought a dog to the Wolcott Vet and said that he found the dog on the side of Route 69. According to police, the dog was in very […]
WOLCOTT, CT
WTNH

Southington man charged in January 2022 fatal Farmington crash

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington man was taken into custody for a fatal crash in Farmington over a year ago. On Wednesday, 57-year-old Sean Jackson voluntarily turned himself in to state police and was charged with failure to renew registration, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, speeding, negligent homicide, and failure […]
FARMINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Hospital's Transplant Team Saves Lives Every Day

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare. Every day Hartford Hospital's transplant team is saving lives. In 2022 the teams performed more than 187 transplants. Every...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

RESOLVED: Police upgrade search for missing West Hartford teen

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - “As a result of diligent investigative efforts, Rachel has been located and is being reunited with her family. Thank you to our partners in traditional media, and thank you to everyone on social media for sharing this story,” said the West Hartford Police Department.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Is In New Haven

If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Connecticut pick is Union League Cafe, which they describe as “an old-world Parisian cafe.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Bristol bicyclist crash closes Route 6

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A bicyclist was struck by a car, closing Route 6 in Bristol Wednesday morning. Police said two men were riding an electric “e-bicycle” when they were hit by a car traveling in the same direction just before 6 a.m. on Farmington Avenue. Both men were transported to area hospitals with serious […]
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Two armed robberies under investigation at two Meriden ATMS

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say two armed robberies at separate ATMs in Meriden are under investigation. The first crime was reported on Friday at the Bank of America on 400 East Main Street. The second was on Saturday at a Wells Fargo on 55 Centennial Avenue. In Friday’s robbery,...
MERIDEN, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy