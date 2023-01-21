A West Hartford 16-year-old who was reported missing has been found West/Hartford Courant/TNS

West Hartford police said Saturday that a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Thursday has been reunited with her family.

The teen had told her parents she would be back in 15 minutes when she stepped out of her West Hartford home at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, according to police. But 16-year-old had not been located until Saturday, police said.

Later Saturday, police said, “As a result of diligent investigative efforts, (the teen) has been located and is being reunited with her family. Thank you to our partners in traditional media, and thank you to everyone on social media for sharing this story.”