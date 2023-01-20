ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

wfyi.org

Indiana Black Legislative Caucus says closing achievement gap is their focus in 2023 session

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus said its focus in 2023 is closing the achievement gap – helping reduce inequities in education, housing and health care. One of the IBLC’s bills – a longtime priority – is also on the governor’s agenda this year: automatically enrolling students in the state’s 21st Century Scholars program, SB 435 and HB 1449. The program provides full tuition to Indiana colleges and universities for middle- and low-income students.
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

First post-Roe March For Life draws hundreds to Indianapolis

Jan. 22 would have marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade – the landmark United States Supreme Court decision that guaranteed the constitutional right to abortion. The annual March For Life takes place on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, and this year’s march was the first since the court overturned Roe last June.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

