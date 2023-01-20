Read full article on original website
Bill lays out Indiana statewide energy plan, reliability requirements for utilities
Four years ago, Indiana formed a task force to come up with a statewide energy plan as the country transitions to more renewable energy and new technologies. Now a state House bill, HB 1007, aims to do just that. The bill cuts the amount of power utilities can buy from...
Indiana Black Legislative Caucus says closing achievement gap is their focus in 2023 session
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus said its focus in 2023 is closing the achievement gap – helping reduce inequities in education, housing and health care. One of the IBLC’s bills – a longtime priority – is also on the governor’s agenda this year: automatically enrolling students in the state’s 21st Century Scholars program, SB 435 and HB 1449. The program provides full tuition to Indiana colleges and universities for middle- and low-income students.
First post-Roe March For Life draws hundreds to Indianapolis
Jan. 22 would have marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade – the landmark United States Supreme Court decision that guaranteed the constitutional right to abortion. The annual March For Life takes place on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, and this year’s march was the first since the court overturned Roe last June.
Counties could use outdated flood maps when issuing construction permits under bill
A state Senate bill aims to change which maps local floodplain administrators have to rely on when granting construction permits. Proponents say the state maps are more “restrictive” than the federal ones — leading to confusion and lower property values. The bill, Senate Bill 242, strikes language...
There’s a new high school diploma for Indiana students with significant cognitive disabilities
Students with significant cognitive disabilities can earn a new type of diploma this year intended to provide them with more opportunities after graduation. The Indiana State Board of Education unanimously approved the alternative diploma earlier this month. Currently, high schoolers can earn a certificate of completion or a certificate of...
