Reports: Dodgers agree to terms with RHP Tyler Cyr

The Los Angeles Dodgers reached an agreement with free agent right-hander Tyler Cyr, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

The 29-year-old reliever made his major league debut last season and pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies and Oakland Athletics.

In a combined 12 relief appearances, Cyr was 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings.

Cyr was drafted in the 10th round by the San Francisco Giants in 2015.

–Field Level Media

