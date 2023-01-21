ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Polite Society’ Review: A British Pakistani Teen Takes on the Patriarchy in High-Octane Culture-Clash Comedy

By Peter Debruge
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JkPad_0kMlAtWh00

If “ Polite Society ” were a Jane Austen novel, a big wedding would be the happiest of endings, but in the eyes of the film’s feisty teenage protagonist, Ria Khan (Priya Kansara), watching her older sister Lena (Ritu Arya) trade her art career for a husband feels like Game Over. If Lena can’t make it as a painter, what hope is there for Ria, who dreams of becoming a stuntwoman? That’s the engine driving writer-director Nida Manzoor ’s rowdy feature debut, which channels everything from Sergio Leone to “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” in its wild and frequently outrageous route to sparing Lena the indignity of an (almost) arranged marriage.

Bringing irreverent pop culture mojo to a middle-class British South Asian family story, “Polite Society” packs much of the same appeal that made “Bend It Like Beckham” such a hit two decades earlier, plus a twist that brings some of that “Get Out” energy into the mix. “Beckham” may have made Keira Knightley a star, but it didn’t do much for the community: In the interval, shockingly few films have focused on the U.K.’s second-largest racial minority population — and none with the degree of personality Manzoor brings here.

The helmer comes to the task already fairly accomplished, having created the limited series “We Are Lady Parts” about a punk band made up of Muslim women. Here, her lead character is a 16-year-old girl of South Asian descent whose twin obsessions — karate and parkour — defy the cultural straitjacket her parents have in mind for her. Ria wants to make a career of martial arts, enlisting Lena to shoot demo videos for her YouTube channel and writing fan letters to personal idol Eunice Huthart, a stunt double on everything from “Tomb Raider” to “Star Wars.” What Ria doesn’t seem to realize is just how indulgent her parents (a great Shobu Kapoor and Jeff Mirza) have been so far.

When she and Lena are invited to an Eid ceremony hosted by one of London’s most eligible bachelors, Salim Shah (Akshay Khanna), Ria rolls her eyes and sneaks off to snoop around the house. She’s suspicious of such rituals and downright alarmed in the coming days to see Lena actually falling for this cad. Sure he’s gorgeous, fit and a brilliant doctor to boot — Salim saves babies, or something like that — with perfect teeth, a nice car and a posh mansion.

But Lena wants to be an artist, not a housewife! Or so Ria is convinced, a state of mind that Kansara — a natural who, believe it or not, has never had a lead role till now — plays with deliciously exaggerated indignance. Meanwhile, everyone around her seems pretty happy with where things are headed … to a wedding ceremony that could put “Crazy Rich Asians” to shame. But that only infuriates Ria’s paranoia further. It’s like she’s surrounded by brainwashed pod people, and only she can see that marriage would be the worst thing for Lena. And so she sets out to dig up dirt on Salim and, failing that, sabotage the event outright.

Let’s pause a moment to acknowledge that Ria is more than a little dramatic about such things, and her best friends Clara and Alba (Seraphina Beh and Ella Bruccoleri) are good sports to humor her, but even they have limits. It’s not the dressing up as dudes and infiltrating the men’s locker room to steal Salim’s laptop at the gym — they’re game for that mission. But Ria is an intense personality, grunting and grimacing rudely when things don’t go her way, and after a point, she starts to seem like a brat — one of those hopelessly misunderstood kid characters cooked up by Neil Gaiman or Roald Dahl perhaps.

There’s a silly, deliberately over-the-top quality to the acting and the writing alike, and though it’s not quite believable (nor is it trying to be), the melding of Manzoor’s screenplay with her ensemble’s line readings make for an infinitely quotable future classic. If “Polite Society” manages to find its audience (which is younger than its Sundance midnight movie status might suggest), it has the makings of a generational touchstone. That is, if Focus Features can convince content-saturated young people that this hilariously deranged high school comedy — which makes room for fight scenes and a hilarious, homicidally choreographed musical number — is worth a look.

When Ria’s latest mission (to break into Salim’s room and plant condoms full of hand lotion on the scene) goes south, the audience might finally agree she’s gone too far. But Manzoor is just getting started, taking the movie into thematically appropriate (patriarchy-challenging) “Twilight Zone” territory in the final stretch. The villain through all of this isn’t Salim so much as his mother, Raheela (Nimra Bucha), who sneers, “Behind every great man, there’s a very tired mother who’s sacrificed everything.” Sounds about right, and respected Pakistani stage and screen star Bucha is just the person to sell such a line. She can twist her face into the kind of Machiavellian expressions you might have thought only Disney animators could achieve, making for an immensely satisfying climactic battle between her and Ria.

These conflicts, which start with a fight against school bully Kovacs (Shona Babyemi) early on and escalate as the film unfurls, are presented as “Mortal Kombat”-style showdowns, complete with gravity-defying wirework and slow-motion effects. In many respects, “Polite Society” comes across as a giant pastiche of Manzoor’s favorite movie references, with homage paid to films from all over the globe via individual shots and sound cues throughout. But there’s no denying her creativity or the defiantly original voice she brings to her characters. In the end, even though Ria winds up vindicated about her resistance to Lena’s wedding, the last scene feels like a reverse of “The Graduate,” as the movie’s anti-Austen finale leaves audiences wondering what comes next for the Khan sisters.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

What Is ‘My Year of Dicks,’ the Oscar-Nominated Animated Short That Made Riz Ahmed Giggle?

Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed did an admirable job of pronouncing names and film titles at Tuesday morning’s Academy Award nominations telecast, but there’s usually one moment in the annual list reading that gets people talking. This year, that would be “My Year of Dicks,” the Sara Gunnarsdottir short that nabbed a best animated short nod from the film academy. Immediately after announcing the title, Ahmed giggled (most likely because the acclaimed actor had been up all night preparing for the event, which kicked off at 5:30 a.m. PT). It was a moment of levity reminiscent of the infamous 2014 gaffe when...
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham, ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Moulin Rouge’ Casts Support London Theater Workers’ Wage Campaign – Global Bulletin

CAMPAIGN “Ted Lasso” and “Game of Thrones” actor, performer in shows at London’s iconic West End theater district, and forthcoming host of theater’s Olivier Awards, Hannah Waddingham, is one of several influential voices supporting U.K. performing arts and entertainment trade union Equity’s Stand Up For 17% campaign. The campaign, which launched last week, champions West End performers and stage management’s demand for a 17% pay rise, alongside other improvements to their working life. Equity have requested a 17% pay rise to the West End minimums to the Society of London Theatre, representing producers and engagers in the West End. Equity general secretary...
Variety

Mario Casas, Anna Castillo to Star in Rodrigo Cortés‘ ’Escape,’ Produced by Nostromo (EXCLUSIVE)

Mario Casas, one of Spain’s biggest film and TV stars, and Goya Award winner actress Anna Castillo (“El olivo,” “La llamada”), will headline “Escape,” the new film by writer-director Rodrigo Cortés (“Buried,” “Red Lights”). Produced by Adrián Guerra and Núria Valls at Barcelona-based Nostromo Pictures, “Escape” is a free adaptation of same-title novel penned by Spanish author Enrique Rubio. Nostromo announced the new film project after completing an intense 2022, in which the company lensed seven films and released two more titles – Marçal Forés’ “Through My Window” and Oriol Paulo’s “God’s Crooked Lines” – both achieving a standout global reach. “Escape’s” story...
Variety

Ira Sachs’ Sundance Premiere ‘Passages’ Acquired by Mubi

Ira Sachs’ romantic drama “Passages” has been acquired by Mubi out of the film’s premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The distributor will bring the film to the Berlin Film Festival’s panorama section for an international premiere in February; additionally, it has set a theatrical release for later in 2023. WME Independent and SBS International led talks for the final deal with Mubi. The film, starring Ben Whishaw, Franz Rogowski and Adèle Exarchopoulos, marks Sachs’ sixth feature film and his first since 2019’s “Frankie,” starring Isabelle Huppert. Sachs rose to prominence as an independent filmmaker at Sundance in 1997, debuting his...
Variety

Paddy Considine, Mena Massoud Headline Boxing Drama ‘Giant,’ Based on True Story of Naseem Hamed

“House of the Dragon” star Paddy Considine is set to star alongside Mena Massoud (“Aladdin”) in the boxing drama “Giant,” based on the true story of British-Yemeni pugilist Prince Naseem “Naz” Hamed and his ascent to a world championship under the tutelage of Irish-born boxing trainer Brendan Ingle. The film will be written and directed by Rowan Athale (“The Rise”) and produced by Mark Lane of Tea Shop Productions and Kevin Sampson of White Star Productions. “Moonfall” and “Tinder Swindler” outfit AGC Studios will fully finance and produce, with executive producers including Sylvester Stallone and Braden Aftergood of Balboa Productions. “Giant” is...
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Grammy Award-Winning Hip-Hop Producer Zaytoven Sells Catalog to Ultra International Publishing

Ultra International Music Publishing has signed Atlanta-based songwriter and producer Zaytoven, whose catalog includes work for Future, Travis Scott, and Migos, to a co-publishing deal that will focus on the development of new music. The deal will additionally aim to build his ongoing collaborations with the company in Los Angeles, Atlanta and London. UIMP has also fully acquired Zaytoven’s remaining co-published interest in his existing catalog alongside the writer’s share of the existing catalog, which consists of 560 songs written between 2005 and 2022, including Migos’ “Versace,” Travis Scott’s “3500,” Lil Wayne’s “Problems,” and 21 Savage’s “Famous,” among others. He has also...
Variety

Taylor Swift Snubbed by Oscars for Best Original Song, Lady Gaga and Rihanna Score Nominations

Lady Gaga and Rihanna scored Oscar nods for best original song, while Taylor Swift’s “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” was left off the nominations list for the 95th Academy Awards. The nominees for best song are “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman” and “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” is from “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The song had been nominated for Critics Choice, Golden Globes and Hollywood Music in Media Awards this season. “Carolina”...
Variety

Oscar Nominations 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere’ Leads With 11 Nods, Followed by ‘Banshees’ and ‘All Quiet’

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a twisty sci-fi adventure, led the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards on Tuesday morning, picking up 11 nods. It was followed closely behind by “All Quiet on the Western Front,” a World War I epic, and “The Banshees of Inisherin,” a darkly comic look at friendship that unfolds against the backdrop of the Irish civil war, both of which scored nine nominations. All three films will vie for best picture, in what is shaping up to be a much more commercially-successful collection of honorees than recent years. The best picture race contains the two highest-grossing...
Variety

‘Young and the Restless’ Star Tracey Bregman is Given a Replacement Emmy After Devastating House Fire (TV News Roundup)

“Young and the Restless” star Tracey Bregman has her Daytime Emmy back. The star’s original Emmy was destroyed in 2018 when she lost her house during Malibu’s Woolsey Fire. As she appeared Tuesday on CBS’ “The Talk,” Bregman was surprised with a replacement statue from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Bregman won her Emmy back in 1985 for the category that was then known as Outstanding Ingenue/Woman in a Drama Series. She appeared on “The Talk” to help celebrate her 40th anniversary on the show (which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year). Her on-screen husband, Christian...
Variety

Dave Chappelle Confronts Anti-Trans Backlash, Says Protesters Threw Eggs at His Fans

Dave Chappelle released the second episode of his “The Midnight Miracle” podcast with co-hosts Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey and confronted the backlash that has surrounded him for years regarding jokes that many perceive as being anti-trans. Last July, Minneapolis’ First Avenue club cancelled a Chappelle comedy show due to the backlash. The venue apologized to the community for booking Chappelle and vowed to keep the club a “safe space.” “I guess apparently they had made a pledge to the public at large that they would make their club a safe space for all people, and that they would ban...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Variety

Alejandro González Iñárritu Calls Superheroes ‘Sad Figures’

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” If anyone was holding out hope that Alejandro González Iñárritu would change his mind about directing a superhero movie, I don’t have good news for ya. The Oscar-winning filmmaker doubled down on his dislike of the tentpole genre when I caught up with him at the recent BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills. Calling superheroes “sad figures,” Iñárritu said, “I see heroes every day. I see beautiful people really going through very difficult situations and doing incredible things. And that is the people that I kind of connect with. But these kinds of superpower heroes,...
Variety

Rotterdam Opener Takes On ‘The Scream’ Creator Edvard Munch: ‘His Art Is Famous, But Not the Artist’

Edvard Munch’s best-known work, “The Scream,” has been endlessly referenced or parodied – even in “The Simpsons.” But the painter himself, who passed away in 1944, remains an enigma. “His art is famous, but not the artist. And I wanted to tell a story about the artist. His life is the main focus here,” says director Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken, whose “Munch” has been selected as opening film at the International Film Festival Rotterdam. He never intended to make a typical biopic, however. “Most of them are quite… boring. Munch evolved a lot, in terms of how he lived, but also his art...
Variety

‘Sky Rojo’ Director David Victori’s Series ‘You Would Do It Too’ for Legendary, Espotlight, Readies Crosshairs on the Truth

Set and shot north of Barcelona in Manresa, “You Would Do It Too,” from David Victori (“Cross the Line,” “Sky Rojo”), is a lightning-fast eight-part half-hour thriller following a bus heist gone awry. Written and directed by Victori, it is also the first Spanish production resulting from an alliance struck between Legendary Television and Spain’s Espotlight Media.  Victori will travel to Miami and speak at the New Talent Modela panel at Content Americas on Jan. 25 as Legendary Television, who hold worldwide rights, aim to close a deal for Latin America off the Miami conference.  Also created by Victori, the series will...
Variety

Skims Taps ‘White Lotus’ Stars Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò for Valentine’s Day Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. The one thing that Kim Kardashian has in common with the rest of us normal folk is her obsession with “The White Lotus.” But only Kim K. could channel her love for the HBO show into a genius marketing move. The business mogul announced today that her shapewear brand Skims has tapped “White Lotus” breakouts Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò as the stars of its newest Valentine’s Day campaign. The campaign sees the duo (who play the iconic Mia and...
Variety

Oscar Nominee Selma Vilhunen Puts Open Relationship at the Heart of ‘Four Little Adults,’ First Clip Debuts (EXCLUSIVE)

Sales agency LevelK has unveiled the first clip (below) for Selma Vilhunen’s “Four Little Adults,” set to bow at Intl. Film Festival Rotterdam and then Goteborg. The film sees a happily married couple faced with an affair and then trying to embrace it, welcoming the husband’s lover into their daily routine. And that’s just the beginning. The film was produced by Tuffi Films and Aurora Films, with Hobab and Manny Films also on board. It stars Eero Milonoff (“Border”) and Alma Pöysti (“Tove”). “All my life I have been wondering about monogamy. I guess I have been questioning my own choices, what...
Variety

Keke Palmer, Jermaine Crawford, Amy Aniobi to Develop Comedy Series ‘Unfriendly Black Hotties’ at HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Max is developing the comedy series “Unfriendly Black Hotties” from Keke Palmer, Jermaine Crawford, and Amy Aniobi, Variety has learned exclusively. Per the official logline, the series is a “comedic satire exploring Gen-Z’s weaponization of political correctness told through the eyes of four high school girls.” Palmer, Crawford, and Aniobi will serve as co-writers and executive producers on the series. Aniobi executive produces under her SuperSpecial Inc. banner. Lenoria Addison will also executive produce along with Big Boss Entertainment and SuperSpecial’s Aanch Khaneja. “Unfriendly Black Hotties” is a co-production between HBO Max and Entertainment One, with Palmer currently under an...
Variety

Doc Powerhouse Field of Vision Shops Four Films, Seeks New Backers at Sundance

After parting ways with its parent company First Look Media in December, the non-profit documentary production studio Field of Vision is at Sundance with four docus and actively seeking new donors and supporters.Founded in 2015 by former Hot Docs programming director Charlotte Cook, “CitizenFour” Oscar winner Laura Poitras and SXSW prize winner A.J. Schnack (“We Always Talk to Strangers”), the company now run by Cook has become a force to be reckoned with in recent years. The filmmaker-driven visual journalism documentary company’s credits include the Oscar-winning film “American Factory” as well Academy Award nominated features including “Ascension,” “Strong Island,” and...
Variety

‘A Thousand And One’ Review: Teyana Taylor Electrifies a Graceful Tale of Us-Against-the-World Motherhood

One of the many things that sets “A Thousand and One” apart from other, similarly tough-minded stories of urban struggle, poverty and marginalization can be felt practically from the start, as director A.V. Rockwell introduces Inez (R’n’B performer and choreographer Teyana Taylor) walking the pavement along a painted brick wall in early-’90s Harlem. The way composer Gary Gunn’s symphonic music swells and swirls on the soundtrack, and the way the camera gazes up at her from below as it tracks her purposeful stride, give this ordinary woman, whom we already know has only recently been released from Rikers Island, a...
Variety

Ross Kemp to Make Acting Comeback as U.K.’s Channel 5 Unveils 2023 Slate

Ross Kemp is returning to his first acting role in 15 years as a corrupt policeman who turns a blind eye to a woman’s possible murder. “Blindspot,” which is produced by Clapperboard and set to air on U.K. public service broadcaster Channel 5 later this year, tells the story of Hannah, a disabled woman (played by Beth Alsbury) who sees a man and a woman walking to a low visibility area before the man emerges alone. Kemp plays Tony, a policeman in charge of the case who dismisses Hanna’s concerns. The four-part thriller is just one of a slate of new dramas...
Variety

Variety

97K+
Followers
67K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy