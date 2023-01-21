BTS’s J-Hope Reunites With Fellow Boy Band Member Jimin in Accordion Skirt and Armored Boots at Dior’s Fall ’23 Menswear Show

BTS’s J-Hope attended Dior’s fall ’23 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week yesterday in an all-gray Dior ensemble and seriously cool boots. During the show, the Korean star sat front row next to his fellow boy band member Jimin , who was clad in a full Dior outfit.

The “Daydream” rapper sported a gray mock neck with balloon sleeves that tapered off into a fitted gathered elastic style at the wrists. The top was tucked into matching gray oversized trouser that were layered underneath a gray half maxi-style accordion skirt that buckled around J-Hope’s waist.

On his feet, the K-Pop sensation wore gray and white rubber boots reminiscent of leg casts. The pair consisted of rounded toes with rubber uppers and an almost armored construction that gave way to thick platform-style soles.

The Louis Vuitton global ambassador’s shoes gave the ensemble a rather utilitarian vibe, contrasting the overall sharp and formal nature of his clothing. Adding on the finishing touches, the songwriter donned a chunky silver Dior chain and black shades that eclipsed his features ever so slightly. Like Jimin, J-Hope’s hair was black and not dyed like usual, styled short on the sides and long on top.

Comprised of seven members — Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Kim Seok-jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope — BTS is the current top K-pop group in the world. The band often coordinates outfits ranging from casual separates and trendy streetwear-inspired ensembles to chic suiting, both on and off stage.

When it comes to footwear, the singers’ unified shoes range from boots to sneakers — though they’re always coordinated through color, silhouette and tone. Aside from wearing stylish outfits, the group members are also rising stars in the international fashion scene, having been outfitted for their 2019 State de France concert by Dior and becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton in 2021.

